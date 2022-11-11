ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amesbury, MA

OBITUARY: Roger H. Mills, 88

WILMINGTON, MA — Roger H. Mills, age 88, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away at home surrounded by his loving daughters on November 9th, 2022. Roger was born in Everett, MA, on March 8, 1934; he was the cherished son of the late Leslie and Vera (Holt) Mills. Roger was raised and educated in South Portland, ME and a graduate of South Portland High School with the Class of 1952. After graduation, Roger enlisted in the United States Navy as a Merchant Marine and then served an additional three years in the United States Army.
WILMINGTON, MA
OBITUARY: Geraldine A. Elmore, 90

BILLERICA, MA — Geraldine A. Elmore, age 90, wife of the late John M. Elmore, died peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Lowell General Hospital with her family at her side. She was born in Cambridge, MA, August 11, 1932, daughter of the late Daniel H. and Catherine G....
BILLERICA, MA
Shawsheen Tech Announces New Director Of Data Assessment & Admissions

BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical School District is pleased to announce Hallie Larocque as its new Director of Data Assessment and Admissions. This position has been vacant since July 1, when her predecessor Jenna Lesko was voted Shawsheen’s new Business Manager. Hallie’s first day at Shawsheen was November 7.
BILLERICA, MA
Red Cross Announces Upcoming Blood Drives In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MA — The American Red Cross is conducting the following upcoming blood drives in Wilmington:. Thursday, November 17, 2022, 2pm-7pm — Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue) Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 1pm-7pm — Wilmington Masonic Lodge (32 Church Street) Thursday, December 15, 2022, 2pm-7pm...
WILMINGTON, MA
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, November 12, 2022: Bag Candy & Cards For Seniors & Veterans At Library; Vendor Fair At KofC Hall

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, November 12, 2022:. North Shore Vendor Events is holding its 4th Annual “Fall into the Holidays” Fair from 11am to 3pm at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). Enjoy an afternoon of fun and holiday shopping from 35+ vendors and unique crafters!
WILMINGTON, MA
Middlesex DA Marian Ryan Launches ‘Digital Citizenship Academy’ To Combat High Schoolers’ Consumption Of Fake News Online

Below is a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office:. WOBURN, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan recently announced the forging of a strategic partnership between her Office and the California-based Digital Inquiry Group (“DIG”) to create a “Digital Citizenship Academy”. The program will offer high schoolers in Middlesex County best-in-class, research-based critical thinking and reasoning training to both protect them from falling victim to online disinformation and misinformation — and to prepare them to become leaders in the restoration of our democracy.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
Wilmington Kids Invited To Meet Santa & His Elves At Town Hall On December 1

WILMINGTON, MA — Santa and his elves have reserved Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 6pm to 7:30pm, to visit with Wilmington boys and girls. Join us in Wilmington Town Hall (Room 9) as we welcome this holiday season with the Annual Santa’s Workshop. Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture this special moment!
WILMINGTON, MA
Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association

WILMINGTON, MA — Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
WILMINGTON, MA
LETTER: Wilmington Finance Committee Chair John Doherty Explains Why He’s Supporting A New Senior Center & New Town Hall/School Admin Building

Below is a message from Wilmington Finance Committee Chair John Doherty:. The upcoming Special Town Meeting, on Saturday, November 19th @ 9:00 a.m., will be considering three Warrant Articles approved by the Select Board. At the 2020 Annual Town Meeting voters approved under Articles 14 and 15, the appropriation of...
WILMINGTON, MA
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 6, 2022: Man Served Summons After Crashing Car & Leaving The Scene; Bank Security Concerned About Apparent Homeless Man

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, November 6, 2022:. Brian James Craven (Reading, 25) was served a summons for Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage, Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, and Speeding. Police received a report of a car fire and responded to a car vs. pole on West Street. Operator was not in the vehicle. K9s were called in. Street closed. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon responded. (12:45am)
WILMINGTON, MA

