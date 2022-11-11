Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Roger H. Mills, 88
WILMINGTON, MA — Roger H. Mills, age 88, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away at home surrounded by his loving daughters on November 9th, 2022. Roger was born in Everett, MA, on March 8, 1934; he was the cherished son of the late Leslie and Vera (Holt) Mills. Roger was raised and educated in South Portland, ME and a graduate of South Portland High School with the Class of 1952. After graduation, Roger enlisted in the United States Navy as a Merchant Marine and then served an additional three years in the United States Army.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Geraldine A. Elmore, 90
BILLERICA, MA — Geraldine A. Elmore, age 90, wife of the late John M. Elmore, died peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Lowell General Hospital with her family at her side. She was born in Cambridge, MA, August 11, 1932, daughter of the late Daniel H. and Catherine G....
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 7, 2022: Lowell Driver Served Summons; Train Issues On Salem St. & Middlesex Ave.; Horses Get Loose
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 7, 2022:. A 2012 Toyota Camry and 2021 Ford Transit were involved in a crash at West Street and Lowell Street. No injuries noted. (9:09am) Police notified Keolis of a gate malfunction on Salem Street....
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, November 14, 2022: Select Board To Meet; Comedy Play At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are things to do in Wilmington on Monday, November 14, 2022:. The Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming Way’s Community Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Select Board meets at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE....
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, November 13, 2022: Open House At Town Museum, A Cappella Concert
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, November 13, 2022:. The Town Museum (430 Salem Street) is holding its monthly Open House this Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. Free tours of the building are offered to visitors. The Merrimack Valley A Cappella Chorus...
Wilmington Apple
Shawsheen Tech Announces New Director Of Data Assessment & Admissions
BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical School District is pleased to announce Hallie Larocque as its new Director of Data Assessment and Admissions. This position has been vacant since July 1, when her predecessor Jenna Lesko was voted Shawsheen’s new Business Manager. Hallie’s first day at Shawsheen was November 7.
Wilmington Apple
Red Cross Announces Upcoming Blood Drives In Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MA — The American Red Cross is conducting the following upcoming blood drives in Wilmington:. Thursday, November 17, 2022, 2pm-7pm — Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue) Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 1pm-7pm — Wilmington Masonic Lodge (32 Church Street) Thursday, December 15, 2022, 2pm-7pm...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington DPW Employees Donated $1,300 To Give 10 Grocery Gift Cards To Local Families In Need
WILMINGTON,MA – The Wilmington Department of Public Works is proud to announce that $1,300 in employee donations was raised toward the 2022 Holiday Grocery Gift Card Giveaway, which was more than quadruple our goal of $300. As a reminder, to give back to the community and to help promote...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, November 12, 2022: Bag Candy & Cards For Seniors & Veterans At Library; Vendor Fair At KofC Hall
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, November 12, 2022:. North Shore Vendor Events is holding its 4th Annual “Fall into the Holidays” Fair from 11am to 3pm at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). Enjoy an afternoon of fun and holiday shopping from 35+ vendors and unique crafters!
Wilmington Apple
Middlesex DA Marian Ryan Launches ‘Digital Citizenship Academy’ To Combat High Schoolers’ Consumption Of Fake News Online
Below is a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office:. WOBURN, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan recently announced the forging of a strategic partnership between her Office and the California-based Digital Inquiry Group (“DIG”) to create a “Digital Citizenship Academy”. The program will offer high schoolers in Middlesex County best-in-class, research-based critical thinking and reasoning training to both protect them from falling victim to online disinformation and misinformation — and to prepare them to become leaders in the restoration of our democracy.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Kids Invited To Meet Santa & His Elves At Town Hall On December 1
WILMINGTON, MA — Santa and his elves have reserved Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 6pm to 7:30pm, to visit with Wilmington boys and girls. Join us in Wilmington Town Hall (Room 9) as we welcome this holiday season with the Annual Santa’s Workshop. Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture this special moment!
Wilmington Apple
Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association
WILMINGTON, MA — Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 5, 2022: Angry Customer At Starbucks Threatens Manager; Car Fire On 93
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, November 5, 2022:. A manager at an unidentified Main Street business reported 1 employee assaulted another. Police responded. (10:29am) Starbucks manager called about an angry customer. Customer was parked in the fire lane and causing traffic....
Wilmington Apple
LETTER: Wilmington Finance Committee Chair John Doherty Explains Why He’s Supporting A New Senior Center & New Town Hall/School Admin Building
Below is a message from Wilmington Finance Committee Chair John Doherty:. The upcoming Special Town Meeting, on Saturday, November 19th @ 9:00 a.m., will be considering three Warrant Articles approved by the Select Board. At the 2020 Annual Town Meeting voters approved under Articles 14 and 15, the appropriation of...
Wilmington Apple
LETTER: Good Intentions Are Not Enough! If You Support A New Senior Center, You Must Show Up And Vote At November 19 Special Town Meeting
I started taking my mother to the senior center after my father died, so she could begin a new chapter of her life without him. She met many people and, eventually, settled into a routine that involves playing cards, knitting hats for veterans, and attending the special programs the senior center offers.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 6, 2022: Man Served Summons After Crashing Car & Leaving The Scene; Bank Security Concerned About Apparent Homeless Man
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, November 6, 2022:. Brian James Craven (Reading, 25) was served a summons for Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage, Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, and Speeding. Police received a report of a car fire and responded to a car vs. pole on West Street. Operator was not in the vehicle. K9s were called in. Street closed. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon responded. (12:45am)
