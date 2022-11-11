WILMINGTON, MA — Roger H. Mills, age 88, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away at home surrounded by his loving daughters on November 9th, 2022. Roger was born in Everett, MA, on March 8, 1934; he was the cherished son of the late Leslie and Vera (Holt) Mills. Roger was raised and educated in South Portland, ME and a graduate of South Portland High School with the Class of 1952. After graduation, Roger enlisted in the United States Navy as a Merchant Marine and then served an additional three years in the United States Army.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO