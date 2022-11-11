ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Rose M. (Barbuto) Sciuto, 103

WILMINGTON, MA — Rose M. (Barbuto) Sciuto, age 103, of Wilmington, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022. Rose was the beloved wife of the late Sebastiano Sciuto, devoted mother of Maryann Vassallo & late husband Robert of Tewksbury, formerly of Wilmington and Carolyn McGinn & husband John of Wilmington. Loving “Nana” of Robert Vassallo, Jr., Denise Sweeney, Linda Cote & husband Richard, Brian McGinn & wife Katie, “Great-Nana” of Kellianne Creighton & husband Kris, Kyle Sweeney & wife Alyssa, Ryan Sweeney, Jacqueline & husband Alan Scardapane, Autumn, Aubrie Rose, and Thomas John McGinn, and Nicholas Vassallo, “Great-Great-Nana” of Kaden and Lukas Sweeney. Cherished daughter of the late Rocco and Anna (Barbieri) Barbuto, dear sister of the late Pasquale “Pat” and Rocco Joseph Barbuto. Rose is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Wilmington OBITUARIES (November 6, 2022-November 13, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of November 6, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
OBITUARY: Roger H. Mills, 88

WILMINGTON, MA — Roger H. Mills, age 88, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away at home surrounded by his loving daughters on November 9th, 2022. Roger was born in Everett, MA, on March 8, 1934; he was the cherished son of the late Leslie and Vera (Holt) Mills. Roger was raised and educated in South Portland, ME and a graduate of South Portland High School with the Class of 1952. After graduation, Roger enlisted in the United States Navy as a Merchant Marine and then served an additional three years in the United States Army.
OBITUARY: Francis P. Mauriello, 90

WILMINGTON, MA — Francis P. Mauriello, “Frank”, age 90, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 6, 2022. Frank was born on April 6, 1932, in Medford, MA; he was the son of the late Francis and Erika A. (Jansson) Mauriello. Frank grew up in Medford and graduated from Medford High School.
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 8, 2022

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, November 8, 2022:. Police transported election ballots for Election. (5:46am) Police notified DPW that crushed stone was spilled all over Route 62. (9:08am) 3 vehicles involved in a crash at Shawsheen Avenue and Aldrich Road. No...
OBITUARY: Gloria Claire (Cloutier) Knowlton, 89

AMESBURY, MA — Gloria Claire (Cloutier) Knowlton, 89, wife of Robert M. Knowlton, died on October 27th at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NH. Born in Amesbury, MA, she was the daughter of the late Hercule and Cora (Gaudette) Cloutier. She was a graduate of Amesbury High School, class of 1951.
New England Brass Band To Perform Christmas Concert In Wilmington On December 4

WILMINGTON, MA — The New England Brass Band is holding a Christmas concert on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3pm at the Wilmington Congregational Church (220 Middlesex Avenue). Enjoy a wonderful evening of Christmas music for the entire family. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Wilmington Educational Foundation Holding ‘Cards For A Cause’ Fundraiser

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Educational Foundation (WEF) is once again hosting a Cards for a Cause fundraiser! Each collection comes in a decorative organizer box with 30 cards (or 50 in the holiday collection!) for only $32. You receive beautiful cards at an amazing price without having to go to the store AND all proceeds support WEF.
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of November 13, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, November 13, 2022. Sunday, November 13, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, November 14, 2022. The Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming Way’s...
WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from November 6, 2022 to November 13, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. Wilmington Town Crier sports stories can be read HERE. Wilmington Patch. None. Lowell Sun. $3.8B spending bill to bring millions to...
Team Blue Raises $600 For We’re One Wilmington At “Jingle & Mingle” Event

WILMINGTON, MA — Team Blue at ERA Key Realty Services is getting into the holiday spirit this year after hosting its first Jingle and Mingle event to support local small businesses. Team Blue, along with Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce members, raised $600 for the We’re One Wilmington (WOW), a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the Wilmington community one good deed at a time.
THIS WEEKEND: Shawsheen Tech’s Annual Fall Fair Set For November 19

BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Valley Technical High School (100 Cook Street, Billerica) is hosting its Annual Fall Fair on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9:30am to 3:30pm. With 100 vendors, there is something for everyone! Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity to knock off some holiday shopping,...
Red Cross Announces Upcoming Blood Drives In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MA — The American Red Cross is conducting the following upcoming blood drives in Wilmington:. Thursday, November 17, 2022, 2pm-7pm — Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue) Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 1pm-7pm — Wilmington Masonic Lodge (32 Church Street) Thursday, December 15, 2022, 2pm-7pm...
Shawsheen Tech Announces New Director Of Data Assessment & Admissions

BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical School District is pleased to announce Hallie Larocque as its new Director of Data Assessment and Admissions. This position has been vacant since July 1, when her predecessor Jenna Lesko was voted Shawsheen’s new Business Manager. Hallie’s first day at Shawsheen was November 7.
