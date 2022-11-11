ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Educational Foundation Holding ‘Cards For A Cause’ Fundraiser

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Educational Foundation (WEF) is once again hosting a Cards for a Cause fundraiser! Each collection comes in a decorative organizer box with 30 cards (or 50 in the holiday collection!) for only $32. You receive beautiful cards at an amazing price without having to go to the store AND all proceeds support WEF.
Shawsheen Tech Announces New Director Of Data Assessment & Admissions

BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical School District is pleased to announce Hallie Larocque as its new Director of Data Assessment and Admissions. This position has been vacant since July 1, when her predecessor Jenna Lesko was voted Shawsheen’s new Business Manager. Hallie’s first day at Shawsheen was November 7.
THIS WEEKEND: Shawsheen Tech’s Annual Fall Fair Set For November 19

BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Valley Technical High School (100 Cook Street, Billerica) is hosting its Annual Fall Fair on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9:30am to 3:30pm. With 100 vendors, there is something for everyone! Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity to knock off some holiday shopping,...
Wilmington Public Schools Hiring Substitute Teachers, Educational Assistants, & Nurses — Now Offering Premium Pay Days & Incentive Bonuses

WILMINGTON, MA – Wilmington Public Schools is seeking substitute teachers at the elementary school, middle school and high school levels, according to a job listing posted on November 7. Substitute teacher rates in Wilmington are as follows:. Day to day: $80/day without a DESE license, $90/day with a DESE...
Team Blue Raises $600 For We’re One Wilmington At “Jingle & Mingle” Event

WILMINGTON, MA — Team Blue at ERA Key Realty Services is getting into the holiday spirit this year after hosting its first Jingle and Mingle event to support local small businesses. Team Blue, along with Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce members, raised $600 for the We’re One Wilmington (WOW), a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the Wilmington community one good deed at a time.
WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from November 6, 2022 to November 13, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. Wilmington Town Crier sports stories can be read HERE. Wilmington Patch. None. Lowell Sun. $3.8B spending bill to bring millions to...
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 8, 2022

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, November 8, 2022:. Police transported election ballots for Election. (5:46am) Police notified DPW that crushed stone was spilled all over Route 62. (9:08am) 3 vehicles involved in a crash at Shawsheen Avenue and Aldrich Road. No...
LETTER: Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton Invites Voters To Special Town Meeting On November 19, Has A Message For Residents

Below is a message from Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton:. It is my great honor and pleasure to invite you to attend our Special Town Meeting to be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 9:00 AM at the Joanne M. Benton Auditorium at Wilmington High School. The doors will open at 7:30 AM, and we ask that you arrive prior to the start of the meeting to expedite the check-in process. Many of the materials for the Special Town Meeting, including the Warrant, are available on the town’s website: https://www.wilmingtonma.gov/town-meeting/pages/special-town-meeting.
Red Cross Announces Upcoming Blood Drives In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MA — The American Red Cross is conducting the following upcoming blood drives in Wilmington:. Thursday, November 17, 2022, 2pm-7pm — Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue) Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 1pm-7pm — Wilmington Masonic Lodge (32 Church Street) Thursday, December 15, 2022, 2pm-7pm...
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of November 13, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, November 13, 2022. Sunday, November 13, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, November 14, 2022. The Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming Way’s...
LETTER: Wilmington Finance Committee Chair John Doherty Explains Why He’s Supporting A New Senior Center & New Town Hall/School Admin Building

Below is a message from Wilmington Finance Committee Chair John Doherty:. The upcoming Special Town Meeting, on Saturday, November 19th @ 9:00 a.m., will be considering three Warrant Articles approved by the Select Board. At the 2020 Annual Town Meeting voters approved under Articles 14 and 15, the appropriation of...
OBITUARY: Rose M. (Barbuto) Sciuto, 103

WILMINGTON, MA — Rose M. (Barbuto) Sciuto, age 103, of Wilmington, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022. Rose was the beloved wife of the late Sebastiano Sciuto, devoted mother of Maryann Vassallo & late husband Robert of Tewksbury, formerly of Wilmington and Carolyn McGinn & husband John of Wilmington. Loving “Nana” of Robert Vassallo, Jr., Denise Sweeney, Linda Cote & husband Richard, Brian McGinn & wife Katie, “Great-Nana” of Kellianne Creighton & husband Kris, Kyle Sweeney & wife Alyssa, Ryan Sweeney, Jacqueline & husband Alan Scardapane, Autumn, Aubrie Rose, and Thomas John McGinn, and Nicholas Vassallo, “Great-Great-Nana” of Kaden and Lukas Sweeney. Cherished daughter of the late Rocco and Anna (Barbieri) Barbuto, dear sister of the late Pasquale “Pat” and Rocco Joseph Barbuto. Rose is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
