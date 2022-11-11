Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association

Below is a message from Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton:. It is my great honor and pleasure to invite you to attend our Special Town Meeting to be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 9:00 AM at the Joanne M. Benton Auditorium at Wilmington High School. The doors will open at 7:30 AM, and we ask that you arrive prior to the start of the meeting to expedite the check-in process. Many of the materials for the Special Town Meeting, including the Warrant, are available on the town’s website: https://www.wilmingtonma.gov/town-meeting/pages/special-town-meeting.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO