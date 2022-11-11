Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association

Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Educational Foundation Holding ‘Cards For A Cause’ Fundraiser
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Educational Foundation (WEF) is once again hosting a Cards for a Cause fundraiser! Each collection comes in a decorative organizer box with 30 cards (or 50 in the holiday collection!) for only $32. You receive beautiful cards at an amazing price without having to go to the store AND all proceeds support WEF.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Rotary Club To Hold $10,000 Grand Annual Drawing On November 18
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Rotary Club is holding its $10,000 Grand Annual Drawing on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 6pm, live on Wilmington Community Television (Comcast 9/Verizon 37). The grand prize winner will receive $10,000. Second place winner will receive $1,000, followed by $500 (third place prize) and...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, November 15, 2022: Board of Health & Board of Library Trustees Scheduled To Meet; Hiking Group With Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, November 15, 2022:. The Wilmington Board of Health meets at 5:30pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Board of Library Trustees meets at 7pm in the Library’s Banda Room. Read...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, November 14, 2022: Select Board To Meet; Comedy Play At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are things to do in Wilmington on Monday, November 14, 2022:. The Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming Way’s Community Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Select Board meets at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE....
Wilmington Apple
Team Blue Raises $600 For We’re One Wilmington At “Jingle & Mingle” Event
WILMINGTON, MA — Team Blue at ERA Key Realty Services is getting into the holiday spirit this year after hosting its first Jingle and Mingle event to support local small businesses. Team Blue, along with Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce members, raised $600 for the We’re One Wilmington (WOW), a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the Wilmington community one good deed at a time.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, November 13, 2022: Open House At Town Museum, A Cappella Concert
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, November 13, 2022:. The Town Museum (430 Salem Street) is holding its monthly Open House this Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. Free tours of the building are offered to visitors. The Merrimack Valley A Cappella Chorus...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Boosters Association To Hold Fundraiser At Habit Burger Grill On November 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Grab dinner at Habit Burger Grill in Wilmington (196 Ballardvale Street) on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 3pm to 8pm, and 20% of your bill will be donated to the Wilmington Boosters Association. Make sure to show the flyer below (printed or on your phone) to the cashier when ordering.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (November 6, 2022-November 13, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of November 6, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, November 12, 2022: Bag Candy & Cards For Seniors & Veterans At Library; Vendor Fair At KofC Hall
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, November 12, 2022:. North Shore Vendor Events is holding its 4th Annual “Fall into the Holidays” Fair from 11am to 3pm at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue). Enjoy an afternoon of fun and holiday shopping from 35+ vendors and unique crafters!
thescopeboston.org
Welcome Home, a home goods pantry, is uplifting families and bolstering communities
Welcome Home, a Newton-based nonprofit founded by Julie Plaut Mahoney, provides about 75 struggling families with like-new donated household goods each month. New immigrants, participants in domestic violence survivor programs, and families relocating from shelters into affordable homes are just some of the clients, said Mahoney. The main mission of...
Wilmington Apple
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of November 13, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, November 13, 2022. Sunday, November 13, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, November 14, 2022. The Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming Way’s...
Wilmington Apple
New England Brass Band To Perform Christmas Concert In Wilmington On December 4
WILMINGTON, MA — The New England Brass Band is holding a Christmas concert on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3pm at the Wilmington Congregational Church (220 Middlesex Avenue). Enjoy a wonderful evening of Christmas music for the entire family. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 8, 2022
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, November 8, 2022:. Police transported election ballots for Election. (5:46am) Police notified DPW that crushed stone was spilled all over Route 62. (9:08am) 3 vehicles involved in a crash at Shawsheen Avenue and Aldrich Road. No...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Kids Invited To Meet Santa & His Elves At Town Hall On December 1
WILMINGTON, MA — Santa and his elves have reserved Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 6pm to 7:30pm, to visit with Wilmington boys and girls. Join us in Wilmington Town Hall (Room 9) as we welcome this holiday season with the Annual Santa’s Workshop. Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture this special moment!
Wilmington Apple
LETTER: Good Intentions Are Not Enough! If You Support A New Senior Center, You Must Show Up And Vote At November 19 Special Town Meeting
I started taking my mother to the senior center after my father died, so she could begin a new chapter of her life without him. She met many people and, eventually, settled into a routine that involves playing cards, knitting hats for veterans, and attending the special programs the senior center offers.
Wilmington Apple
Middlesex DA Marian Ryan Launches ‘Digital Citizenship Academy’ To Combat High Schoolers’ Consumption Of Fake News Online
Below is a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office:. WOBURN, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan recently announced the forging of a strategic partnership between her Office and the California-based Digital Inquiry Group (“DIG”) to create a “Digital Citizenship Academy”. The program will offer high schoolers in Middlesex County best-in-class, research-based critical thinking and reasoning training to both protect them from falling victim to online disinformation and misinformation — and to prepare them to become leaders in the restoration of our democracy.
Wilmington Apple
LETTER: Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton Invites Voters To Special Town Meeting On November 19, Has A Message For Residents
Below is a message from Wilmington Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton:. It is my great honor and pleasure to invite you to attend our Special Town Meeting to be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 9:00 AM at the Joanne M. Benton Auditorium at Wilmington High School. The doors will open at 7:30 AM, and we ask that you arrive prior to the start of the meeting to expedite the check-in process. Many of the materials for the Special Town Meeting, including the Warrant, are available on the town’s website: https://www.wilmingtonma.gov/town-meeting/pages/special-town-meeting.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: People with serious illnesses should look into hospice care
November is National Hospice Palliative Care Month, a time to raise awareness about the compassionate care that hospice and palliative care provides to patients and their families. Both hospice and palliative care focus on comfort and quality of life. Hospice is a team-oriented approach to expert medical care, pain and...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Francis P. Mauriello, 90
WILMINGTON, MA — Francis P. Mauriello, “Frank”, age 90, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 6, 2022. Frank was born on April 6, 1932, in Medford, MA; he was the son of the late Francis and Erika A. (Jansson) Mauriello. Frank grew up in Medford and graduated from Medford High School.
WCVB
Plenty of older pets looking for forever homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there are many local shelters in Massachusetts with older pets looking for forever homes. Pet lovers may consider pets above age 7 as seniors; however, many shelters consider senior pets to be over 10 years old. “Most of...
