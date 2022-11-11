WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 5, 2022: Angry Customer At Starbucks Threatens Manager; Car Fire On 93

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, November 6, 2022:. Brian James Craven (Reading, 25) was served a summons for Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage, Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, and Speeding. Police received a report of a car fire and responded to a car vs. pole on West Street. Operator was not in the vehicle. K9s were called in. Street closed. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon responded. (12:45am)

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO