WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 5, 2022: Angry Customer At Starbucks Threatens Manager; Car Fire On 93

Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 7, 2022: Lowell Driver Served Summons; Train Issues On Salem St. & Middlesex Ave.; Horses Get Loose
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 7, 2022:. A 2012 Toyota Camry and 2021 Ford Transit were involved in a crash at West Street and Lowell Street. No injuries noted. (9:09am) Police notified Keolis of a gate malfunction on Salem Street....
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 6, 2022: Man Served Summons After Crashing Car & Leaving The Scene; Bank Security Concerned About Apparent Homeless Man
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, November 6, 2022:. Brian James Craven (Reading, 25) was served a summons for Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage, Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, and Speeding. Police received a report of a car fire and responded to a car vs. pole on West Street. Operator was not in the vehicle. K9s were called in. Street closed. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon responded. (12:45am)
Man who stole Amazon truck leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns
A shipment of Amazon packages ended with a booking Sunday afternoon. According to New Hampshire state police, officers arrested a man who led police on a car chase through multiple towns after stealing an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon. According to NHSP, Richard Royea, 40, stole the Amazon delivery truck...
liveboston617.org
Victim Found in Burger King Bathroom after being Struck by Car on COlumbia Road
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 22:20 hours, Boston EMS, Boston Fire, and Boston Police from District B-2 responded to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck near Columbia and Washington Street. Upon arrival, first responders noted that the victim was no longer at the scene of...
One Mass. man injured in box truck rollover in NH
HOOKSETT, NH — A Massachusetts man was injured after a box truck rollover crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Sunday morning. New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene on I-93 South on the Exit 9S ramp at around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash involving a 2021 white Chevy.
Charlestown man arrested on Fentanyl charges after four overdose in Hyde Park
A Charlestown man is facing charges related to trafficking Fentanyl after four individuals overdosed Sunday morning. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, was arrested Sunday after police treated multiple overdose victims at a Hyde Park home and found Eatherton’s fanny pack containing the drug at the scene. According to Boston police, officers...
manchesterinklink.com
Woman injured in CVS parking lot after report of altercation at neighboring Yee Dynasty
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman suffered a gunshot wound in her arm late Saturday night after police say a reported disturbance at a neighboring business erupted around midnight. On November 13, 2022, at midnight Manchester Police responded to the CVS at 788 South Willow St. for a report of gun shots fired.
Dorchester woman facing firearm charges after traffic stop
BOSTON — A Dorchester woman is facing gun charges after police said they found a loaded 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat in her vehicle during a traffic stop. Angie Garcia, 29, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. At about 9:16 p.m. Saturday,...
whdh.com
Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
nbcboston.com
Residents Wake Up to Vandalized Mailboxes in Billerica
Police are asking for help after numerous mailboxes were vandalized in Billerica sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. Vandals hit mailboxes and fences along Fardon Street, French Street and Glad Valley Drive. Surveillance video from one of the targeted homes shows two people running up the street after apparently...
2 men arrested after fight involving knife, baseball bat outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Two men are facing assault charges after a fight outside the Motel 6 on Main Street on Saturday, police said. Shortly after midnight, Tewksbury Police received a 911 call from a guest of the Motel 6 reporting that a man had pulled a knife on another man during a fight.
ABC6.com
3 arrested on weapon related charges in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were arrested on weapon related charges on two separate occasions in Tewksbury. Friday morning, police responded to a report of two people who seemed to be on drugs at the Circle K on Andover Street. When they arrived, officers found the driver, 29-year-old...
whdh.com
Billerica police asking for help as they investigate numerous acts of vandalism
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a “significant amount” of vandalism overnight. The vandalism, which included damaged mailboxes and fences, occurred in the Glad Valley/Fardon/French area, according to a tweet issued by police. Anyone who may have video...
One person killed after motorcylce crashed into parked car in Dedham
DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash after the operator drove into a parked vehicle in Dedham. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to the area of 107 Milton Street for reports of a man suffering serious injuries after he crashed his motorcycle into a parked car.
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
Part of Route 1 in Revere closed after garbage truck crashes into guardrail
REVERE, Mass — All northbound lanes of Route 1 in Revere are closed after a garbage truck crashed into a guardrail. Mass State Police responded to the scene just after 7:40 a.m. Traffic is being diverted off of Route 1 and onto Route 60. All northbound lanes are shut...
Early morning fire destroys North Grafton business
NORTH GRAFTON — The owner of a spa and wellness center promises it will "be back stronger and better than ever" after an early morning, two-alarm fire Sunday gutted the business located inside a former Masonic lodge on North Main Street. "We are devastated and in shock. We are...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Boosters Association To Hold Fundraiser At Habit Burger Grill On November 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Grab dinner at Habit Burger Grill in Wilmington (196 Ballardvale Street) on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 3pm to 8pm, and 20% of your bill will be donated to the Wilmington Boosters Association. Make sure to show the flyer below (printed or on your phone) to the cashier when ordering.
Driver flown to hospital after crash involving tractor-trailer at Mass. Pike service plaza
FRAMINGHAM, Mass — A driver has been flown to the hospital after a early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer at Mass. Pike service plaza. Police responded to the scene on Route 90 west at the Framingham Plaza to a crash between a car and tractor-trailer. The driver of the...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after woman shot in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting on South Willow Street around midnight found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
