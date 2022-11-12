Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburg This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Big-Play WR Peter Gonzalez Huge in Central Catholic Surge
DORMONT Pa. — With rainy conditions playing a major factor, Pittsburgh Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner threw the ball just 11 times in the Vikings’ 28-7 win over Mount Lebanon on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-6A semifinal. However, Wehner got it done through the air when he needed too, as he tossed two touchdown passes Peter Gonzalez. The first touchdown grab by Gonzalez was a 20-yarder and the game-sealing one was from 12 yards out. Both were fade passes where he high pointed the ball.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Central Catholic Avenges Loss, Dominates Mt. Lebanon, 28-7
DORMONT, Pa. — Pittsburgh Central Catholic avenged an early season loss to Mt. Lebanon with a dominating 28-7 win on Friday night to advance to the WPIAL Class-6A championship. Central will face the winner of the North Allegheny vs. Canon-McMillan game in the championship next Saturday at Norwin High School.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Jahmil Perryman’s Option Attack Powering McKeesport to WPIAL Semifinal
KITTANNING, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers arrived at Armstrong on Friday night expecting to play in a highly contested playoff matchup, but the game turned out to be quite lopsided. The Tigers dominated the Riverhawks by the score of 41-21, with the victory coming as a result of a great effort by Tiger’s quarterback Jahmil Perryman and a bit of outside luck. The Tigers defense had the weather on their side throughout the game which helped them shut down Armstrong’s high-powered passing attack that averaged over 40 points per game.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Playoff Sites For Semifinal Matchups
Sites have been determined for next week’s WPIAL football semifinal matchups. Games will be played on both Friday and Saturday with Class 6A and 5A games at Norwin High School. The Class 4A, 3A, 2 A and A finals are being held at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, November 25.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup: IUP Takes Down Shepherd, Clinches 19th PSAC Title
For the first time since 2017, No. 19 Indiana (Pa.) claimed the PSAC title with a 24-21 victory over No. 3 Shepherd. IUP quarterback Mak Sexton continued his dominant season by throwing 169 yards and three touchdowns on his way to earning PSAC Championship MVP honors. Despite not getting into...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
How Central Valley Turned a Tight Game into a Blowout in under 3 Minutes
CENTER TWP., Pa. — One thing that draws people to football more than any sport is the one-play, one-game nature. It is not best of three, five, or seven, and with an oddly shaped ball, one bounce can send a superior team into a spiral of disaster. Beyond that, as we get later into the year, the weather starts to have an impact.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk
The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Upper St. Clair Grinds Down Bethel Park, Advances to the WPIAL Title Game
NORTH STRABANE, Pa. — In a rain-soaked WPIAL Class-5A semifinal matchup on Upper St. Clair imposed their will in the running game and allowed only first down in the second half as they advanced to the Class-5A WPIAL Championship as they defeated Bethel Park 17-7 on Friday night as they avenged their 27-14 loss to Bethel Park from last month.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Central Valley Routs Laurel Highlands, 36-7
CENTER TWP, Pa. — In what is becoming a yearly tradition, Central Valley is moving along in the WPIAL playoffs once again. The No. 2 seed Central Valley Warriors (10-1) took care of business at home in the WPIAL 4-A quarterfinals over No. 7 seed Laurel Highlands (8-3), 36-7. In a game that was played mostly in a downpour, both teams ran the football, and field position dominated the game. Central Valley had two strong punt returns and recovered a fumble in the first quarter. They started their three drives in the first quarter with an average field position of the Laurel Highlands 22. However, LH held Central Valley on fourth down two times, and Central Valley needed to wait until their third possession of the game to get on the board.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s Jeff Capel Wants to Continue Backyard Brawl Series
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Pitt fell to West Virginia by a lopsided score of 81-56, making that six straight wins by West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl hoops series. The series dates all the way back to 1905, the inaugural season of Pitt hoops. However, as of now, the series is only scheduled to run until next season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Jorge Diaz-Graham
As the Pitt basketball season starts up, Pittsburgh Sports Now continues to profile each player on the team in the All 14 series. PSN continues down the line with one of the Spanish twins:. JORGE DIAZ-GRAHAM. Hometown: Canary Islands, Spain. Height, Weight: 6’11, 190 LBs. Position: Guard/Forward. Number: 31.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne’s Liv Westphal Gaining Confidence Following Achilles Injury
PITTSBURGH — For 14 years, basketball has comprised so much of Olivia Westphal’s life, but for 13 months, a ruptured Achilles tendon tested the Duquesne Women’s Basketball redshirt freshman guard, while also shaping what has become her comeback. Westphal first took the court in Monday’s season opener...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Small College Preview: IUP, Shepherd Set for PSAC Championship Tilt
No. 19 Indiana (Pa.) hosts Shepherd for the PSAC Championship game at Miller Stadium on Saturday as the Crimson Hawks aim for their first title since 2017. IUP enters the game after finishing the regular season 8-1 with its lone loss coming against a much-improved Gannon team. The Crimson Hawks responded well last week with a 45-0 blanking over Clarion.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
McKeesport Option Attack Rolls over Armstrong, 41-21
KITTANNING, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers took a trip to visit the Armstrong Riverhawks in a quarterfinal matchup of the WPIAL Class-4A playoffs. Both teams averaged over 34 points per game and both featured stingy defenses. This matchup was expected to be highly competitive and close throughout due to how well the teams matchup against one another. The game was deeply affected by the heavy rain experienced throughout the night. The Tigers went on to beat the Riverhawks by the score of 41-21. The weather shifted the advantage to the side of the Tigers due to the fact that they rarely pass the ball and run a triple-option offense. As far as Armstrong’s offensive game plan, they like to air it out with Penn-commit Cadin Olsen.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s John Hugley in Street Clothes During Backyard Brawl Warmups
PITTSBURGH — Ahead of Friday night’s Backyard Brawl game against West Virginia, Pitt’s John Hugley is in street clothes and does not appear to be playing in the game. Earlier this week, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel updated the status of Hugley, who injured his knee in practice more than six weeks ago.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 13
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Highly-Touted Hoops Recruits In Attendance for Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night during Pitt’s game against West Virginia, several highly-touted recruits were in attendance. Both of Pittsburgh’s five-star prospects, 2025 Alier Maluk (Imani Christian) and 2025 Meleek Thomas (Lincoln Park) were in attendance. In addition, four-star forward Royce Parham (North Hills) and four-star 2024 guard Brandin Cummings (Lincoln Park) were at the game. Cummings is the younger brother of Pitt point guard Nelly Cummings.
voiceofmotown.com
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
West Virginia Dominates Shorthanded Panthers in Backyard Brawl, 81-56
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Joe Toussaint and the West Virginia Mountaineers took down a shorthanded Pitt team in the basketball edition of the Backyard Brawl by a score of 81-56. Toussaint hit five of his 11 field goals, including a three-point dagger to extend the Mountaineer lead to 18 late in the game, en route to the win. Toussaint finished with a team-high 18, Erik Stevenson added 16, and big man Mohamed Wague scored 11 points as West Virginia took home the comfortable win.
Comments / 0