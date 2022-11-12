ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSLS

Roanoke Gold’s Gym hosts bench press competition to benefit veterans

ROANOKE, Va. – A friendly bench press competition at Gold’s Gym helped raise money for the nonprofit Healing Strides. Healing Strides does a lot to help people across the region, especially veterans. The nonprofit organization uses equestrian therapy to help veterans, especially those experiencing effects of PTSD. J....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

VT Cadets stand guard on Veterans’ Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets are standing guard at the pylons for 48 hours this Veterans’ Day. The corps will guard the center piece of the pylons, which honors Tech’s Medal of Honor recipients and alumni who died in World War 1.
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Thanksgiving Eve dinner returns to Martinsville; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvest Youth Board has announced the return of the annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. The dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. The dinner, forced to move to a drive-through format the last two years because of the pandemic, will again welcome individuals for a hot meal in-person this year.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s Veterans Parade returns to Roanoke Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, thousands make their way to downtown Roanoke for the annual Virginia’s Veterans’ Parade. “I believe it was 2009 when a group of veterans here in the valley said, we need to do something to celebrate our veterans and they said, we need to have a parade,” said Daniel Wickham, president of Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Inc., who works all year to make the parade possible.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Roanoke nonprofit law enforcement chaplaincy gets first service dog

A Roanoke Valley nonprofit that provides spiritual and mental support to police officers recently added a four-legged friend to its working staff. Scarlett, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, became the first canine member of Shield Chaplaincy Inc. on Oct. 2. The chaplaincy, founded by Darren Potter in September 2018, provides first...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. 3 dead,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke church trying to strategize solutions to end gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence continues to claim lives in Roanoke, and so far this week we’ve seen three shootings alone. But for one man this topic is personal. He’s using his experiences to try to make a difference. Darnell Woods was just 13 years old when...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shine a Light of Hope for a family at the Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Be a light of hope and love to families this holiday season. Families who have loved ones in the hospital can stay at Ronald McDonald House for free - but they need your help!. The ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign allows donors to make a donation in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pet Stories - Ellie

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ellie is a five year old mixed breed dog looking for her new home. If you are looking for a new pet, call or visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Business continuity workshop helps build resiliency

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local businesses are invited to join a discussion on planning ahead of time for the next event or disruption at the upcoming Business Continuity Workshop in Roanoke. Wayne Leftwich, Assistant to the City Manager, along with Trevor Shannon, Battalion Chief of Emergency Management and Community Preparedness,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke 8 cents lower than a month ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council

ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Mental health services to expand in Martinsville and Henry County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Mental health services to expand in Martinsville and Henry County. The Harvest Foundation has made a $685,993 grant to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow its telepsychiatry...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

