Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Three Buckeyes Claim Big Ten Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Three Buckeyes claimed weekly awards with junior opposite Emily Londot being named Player of the Week, senior libero Kylie Murr being named Defensive Player of the Week and senior setter Mac Podraza being named Setter of the Week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 10/11 Buckeyes Fall to Spartans, 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10/11 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost game two of a Big Ten series at Michigan State, 4-3, Friday in Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich. The teams were tied at one less than seven minutes into the first period, but the Spartans scored back-to-back goals for a 3-1 lead after the opening stanza. Ohio State drew within one twice but was unable to get even.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Six Buckeyes Win Championships at Del Rosa Open
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight Buckeyes competed at the Bob Del Rosa Ohio Intercollegiate Open Sunday at the Veale Athletic Center on the campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Seven advanced to the finals of their respective brackets and six won championships. In the open division, Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
C.J. Stroud Earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the third time this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Stroud earned the honor after leading the Buckeyes to a 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. He completed 17-of-28 passes for 297 yards with five touchdowns to four different receivers. Three of those scores came in the second half, with his final one going to WR Kameryn Babb, a team captain who has overcome five knee injuries throughout his career.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Swimming & Diving Remains Undefeated With Win Over Denison
COLUMBUS, Ohio. – The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams won their dual meet against Denison on Friday night. The men defeated the Big Red, 182-106, and the women won, 180-108. Men’s Meet Notes. The Buckeyes won the 200 medley relay, with the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 6 Ohio State Hosts No. 4 Nebraska Sunday Afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (18-5, 14-1 B1G) hosts No. 4 Nebraska (22-2, 14-1 B1G) on Sunday afternoon in a sold-out match in the Covelli Center. First serve is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on a match broadcast live on BTN. Sunday...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Power Through Hoosiers, 56-14, Behind Season-High 340 Rushing Yards
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) used a balanced offensive effort to power through light snow and windy conditions to defeat Indiana (3-7, 1-6) 56-14 Saturday at Ohio Stadium. C.J. Stroud threw for 297 yards on 17-of-28 efficiency and five touchdowns. The Buckeyes finished with 662...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Postgame Quotes vs. Indiana
“Where do we start with that. This is somebody that has overcome four ACL surgeries. That’s nine months recovery times four. So that’s a long time to be in recovery, not being able to do something that you love. With what had happened the last time, there’s a lot of questions on whether you want to do it – he did it. He never batted an eye, said that’s what I want to do. He put his faith in God and felt like this was his journey. What happened today in this stadium was magical. That’s what college football means to a lot of people. Not everybody, but to a lot of people. That’s one of the reasons why college football is special. It’s one of the reasons why you coach – to see something like that happen. Hopefully there’s somebody else out there that’s going through tough times that can see that as a motivation to overcome. Because it’s one thing to see that little bit right there but it’s all the morning workouts he had with Adam Stewart. It’s all the mornings waking up on crutches. It’s the disappointment because that’s not what you picture when you graduate high school and sign with Ohio State. It was something special that went on on the field out there and you can see it with our team and I’m just really happy for him. Just really selfishly proud to be part of a moment like that, to see someone overcome such great obstacles in life. I just can’t say enough about it, because there will be great wins and there’ll be great accomplishments here at Ohio State, but what he’s overcome is one of the great accomplishments and it’s not something that people will see. But at least they were able to be a part of that right there. And you know, those who are in the stadium were able to be a part of it because that’s a special I’ve been around.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Virginia Tech
The Buckeyes opened the dual season with an 18-13 win over No. 14 Virginia Tech Friday at the Covelli Center in Columbus. Check out what senior Kaleb Romero and head coach Tom Ryan had to say following the match below. Ohio State is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday against Columbia at Covelli.
