Florence, AL

AL.com

Muscle Shoals runs over Parker in Class 6A 2nd round

Muscle Shoals running backs Devin Townsend and Jaelin Goodwin ran over, around and through every defender on the field, combining for almost 200 yards as the sixth-ranked Trojans ground out a 31-6 victory over Parker on Friday at Major Brown Memorial Stadium in Birmingham. Muscle Shoals (10-1) advances to face...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Catfish 100.1

Green Wave Washes Out the Tigers in Round Two

Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave hosted the Lauderdale County Tigers in the second round of the 2022 3A AHSAA State Playoffs. Gus Smith's Green Wave won 44-14. Gordo won the toss...
GORDO, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont’s ground game overpowers Colbert County

LEIGHTON – Piedmont took another step forward in defense of their Class 3A crown Friday night as head coach Steve Smith unleashed a powerful ground assault that churned out more than 400 yards and five touchdowns scored five touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over Colbert County. Quarterback Jack Hayes...
PIEDMONT, AL
AL.com

Defense, Tyler Nelson lead Gardendale past Decatur

Behind a swarming defense and an offense that found enough big plays to pull away, No. 10-ranked Gardendale knocked off host Decatur 31-7 to punch its ticket to the Class 6A quarterfinals. The visiting Rockets (9-3) got three touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Nelson, while the defense put up a second-half...
GARDENDALE, AL
WKRN

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Bodycam...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

President of Athens State University announces resignation

"I have done what I aimed to do." That was the statement given by Philip Way on Friday as he announced his resignation from the role of Athens State University president. He's held the title since May 2019, and in that time, he said he's accomplished quite a bit. Those...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Florence woman turns 105 years old

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Florence has reached a great milestone by turning 105 years old. Grace Noles was one of the first three graduates from the first Master of Education program at Florence State Teachers College (UNA). Noles then went on to become a gifted teacher. Noles...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene

A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
TOWN CREEK, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WAFF

Florence man arrested for soliciting explicit video from minor

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested for using Instagram to solicit explicit videos from a minor. Court documents show that Nathan Powell, 29, was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child. Powell allegedly talked with a 10-year-old girl on Instagram, in the conversation he asked...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County. In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence man accused of using Instagram to solicit explicit video from child victim

A Florence man is charged with electronic solicitation of a child after police say he used Instagram to solicit explicit video of a 10-year-old. According to court documents filed in Lauderdale County District Court, 29-year-old Nathan Powell exchanged messages with the child via Instagram in which he had the child send him a video of themselves "while involved in obscene acts."
FLORENCE, AL
