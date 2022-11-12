Read full article on original website
Hartselle beats Center Point, advances to quarterfinals for first time since 2012
Hartselle quarterback Jack Smith plans to sign to play baseball for the University of Arkansas on Wednesday. But the left-handed starting pitcher has some unfinished business on the football field. Smith threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the unbeaten fifth-ranked Tigers beat visiting eighth-ranked Center Point 36-26...
Muscle Shoals runs over Parker in Class 6A 2nd round
Muscle Shoals running backs Devin Townsend and Jaelin Goodwin ran over, around and through every defender on the field, combining for almost 200 yards as the sixth-ranked Trojans ground out a 31-6 victory over Parker on Friday at Major Brown Memorial Stadium in Birmingham. Muscle Shoals (10-1) advances to face...
Green Wave Washes Out the Tigers in Round Two
Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of high school football is presented by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave hosted the Lauderdale County Tigers in the second round of the 2022 3A AHSAA State Playoffs. Gus Smith's Green Wave won 44-14. Gordo won the toss...
Piedmont’s ground game overpowers Colbert County
LEIGHTON – Piedmont took another step forward in defense of their Class 3A crown Friday night as head coach Steve Smith unleashed a powerful ground assault that churned out more than 400 yards and five touchdowns scored five touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over Colbert County. Quarterback Jack Hayes...
Defense, Tyler Nelson lead Gardendale past Decatur
Behind a swarming defense and an offense that found enough big plays to pull away, No. 10-ranked Gardendale knocked off host Decatur 31-7 to punch its ticket to the Class 6A quarterfinals. The visiting Rockets (9-3) got three touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Nelson, while the defense put up a second-half...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Bodycam...
Alabama man dies after being shot by mom during fight with brother
When authorities arrived the day after the shooting, they found the suspect unresponsive.
This Alabama metro area is among the top 5 in the U.S. for manufacturing jobs
The Decatur metro area is the second best place to work in manufacturing in the U.S., according to a recent analysis by SmartAsset. The financial technology company placed the north Alabama city only behind Ames, Iowa in a breakdown of where manufacturing sectors are still thriving in the U.S. The...
President of Athens State University announces resignation
"I have done what I aimed to do." That was the statement given by Philip Way on Friday as he announced his resignation from the role of Athens State University president. He's held the title since May 2019, and in that time, he said he's accomplished quite a bit. Those...
Alabama man dies day after allegedly attacking brother with bat, being shot by mother
A man is dead in Lawrence County a day after his mother reportedly shot him to bring an end to a family dispute. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington the incident happened in the Hatton Community in the 8000 block of County Road 236. WHNT, quoting the Lawrence County Coroner’s...
Florence woman turns 105 years old
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Florence has reached a great milestone by turning 105 years old. Grace Noles was one of the first three graduates from the first Master of Education program at Florence State Teachers College (UNA). Noles then went on to become a gifted teacher. Noles...
Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg by his mother on Wednesday. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office the man, Lucas Harville, allegedly assaulted his brother with a baseball bat which led to his own mother shooting him in order to stop him.
Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
Neighbors rescue Alabama teen from allegedly violent father
A 39-year-old man was arrested after his 14-year-old daughter ran to their neighbor's house for help, covered in "obvious injuries," authorities said.
Athens State University president to step down at end of year: ‘I have done what I aimed to do’
Athens State University President Philip Way is resigning his position at the end of the year, he announced Friday. “I have done what I aimed to do,” Way, the university’s president since 2019, said in a statement. Way said he decided to step down to “rebalance my life,...
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
Florence man arrested for soliciting explicit video from minor
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested for using Instagram to solicit explicit videos from a minor. Court documents show that Nathan Powell, 29, was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child. Powell allegedly talked with a 10-year-old girl on Instagram, in the conversation he asked...
Lauderdale Co. has a new sheriff in town following election night
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -There is a new sheriff in town in Lauderdale County. In Tuesday’s election Sheriff-Elect Joe Hamilton ran unopposed in replacing Sheriff Rick Singleton. Sheriff Singleton was the sheriff of Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Sheriff-elect Hamilton says he is inheriting a department...
Death investigation underway after Town Creek man wanted for assault found dead at his mom's house
Sheriff's deputies in Lawrence County arrived at a home in the Hatton community Thursday with the intention of arresting a man for assault. Instead, they found him unresponsive at his mother's home, and now, a death investigation is underway to find out what happened to 43-year-old Lucas Harville. The Lawrence...
Florence man accused of using Instagram to solicit explicit video from child victim
A Florence man is charged with electronic solicitation of a child after police say he used Instagram to solicit explicit video of a 10-year-old. According to court documents filed in Lauderdale County District Court, 29-year-old Nathan Powell exchanged messages with the child via Instagram in which he had the child send him a video of themselves "while involved in obscene acts."
