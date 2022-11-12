Read full article on original website
How an Air Force unit looked out for their own, even after she left the service
When Jessica Israelsen left the Air Force, it was not an easy decision. She was going through a difficult time, and even though she wasn't part of the unit, her team kept looking out for her.
Lahaina-area fire still burning, schools to reopen Thursday
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Four campuses in the Lahaina area were closed Tuesday due to a fire in the Kaua’ula Valley. Maui officials said it was safe to reopen all schools Thursday. The schools are: Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary and King Kamehameha III Elementary. Chief Rylan Yatsuhiro, of the Maui Fire Department, […]
Millions of Tiny Fire Ants Are ‘Falling From the Sky’ in Hawaii
A Hawaiian vacation is a dream come true for many people. The tropical islands are popular places for people to visit. Especially for those looking for some perfect weather and luxurious fun in the sun. However, there is a very strange issue developing in these areas. Causing officials to warn people of what they call “ant rain.”
Upgrades to Kailua roundabout raises concerns
The roundabout fronting Kalapawai Market on Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road leading into Lanikai is getting an upgrade.
