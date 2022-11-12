ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lahaina-area fire still burning, schools to reopen Thursday

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Four campuses in the Lahaina area were closed Tuesday due to a fire in the Kaua’ula Valley. Maui officials said it was safe to reopen all schools Thursday. The schools are: Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary and King Kamehameha III Elementary. Chief Rylan Yatsuhiro, of the Maui Fire Department, […]
LAHAINA, HI

