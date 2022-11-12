ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'She's Reevaluating Her Life': Why Miley Cyrus Has Cut Off Family Members & Gone MIA During Parents' Messy Divorce

On September 27, Miley Cyrus hit the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to her good friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 in March, to belt out out a rousing version of Photograph with Def Leppard."I miss Taylor so much," she wrote on Instagram the following day. "It was such an honor to celebrate him last night." It was a rousing performance — and a surprise to fans, who haven't seen much of the 29-year-old star in recent months. According to sources, the Wrecking Ball singer was...
'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Continues On '4 State Trip Of Fun' After Kody Suggests She Move Out

Meri Brown appears to be living her best life on her recent trip across four states.The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Monday, October 24, to offer her more-than 762,000 followers a glimpse of what she and her pals are getting up to — and it is certainly a trip to remember.First posting a selfie with her pal Joelle Day on their getaway, the reality star shared in her caption that they were in "Phase two of my 10 day, 4 state trip of fun and business has begun!"'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN REFLECTS ON 'UNSPENT LOVE' AS KODY...
Taylor Swift wins big at the MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022. The 32-year-old pop star took home a total of four awards from the annual awards ceremony including Best Artist, Best Pop, as well as both Best Video and Best Longform Video for 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version'.)

