Chardon’s title defense rolls after 10-7 win vs. Kenston in Division III regional semifinal

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
St. Edward, Mentor back at it again: OHSAA football Division I regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — No longer regular-season opponents, St. Edward and Mentor are familiar playoff foes. They will meet Friday night for the third time since 2018 in an OHSAA Division I, Region 1 championship. Since 2010, they have met in seven playoff games. The eighth playoff matchup will take place at Euclid Community Stadium, where they met in 2018.
Glenville rolls to OHSAA Division IV regional final with 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — It’s been almost a decade since Glenville last played for a regional football championship. Coach Ted Ginn Sr. told his players that Saturday night at North Ridgeville’s Ranger Stadium after the Tarblooders’ dominating 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic in the Division IV regional semifinals.
Photo gallery: On a wet night, Olmsted Falls marching band supports football team during playoff loss to Avon
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Nothing beats the excitement fans feel when their team is about to play in a high school state playoff football game. But that also means that nothing matches the disappointment of a loss in such a big game. Unfortunately for the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs and their...
Undefeated Glenville in first regional championship since 2013 after 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic: Highlights, by the numbers
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Up by a touchdown, Glenville senior safety Gerald Goodwin stepped in front of a pass near the 20-yard line with a path to the end zone. A lineman from Elyria Catholic met Goodwin at the goal line. Despite giving up about 30 pounds on the lineman ahead of him, Goodwin lowered his shoulder and trucked through his obstacle for the Tarblooders’ second touchdown Saturday night in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 semifinal.
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
Game Balls from the OHSAA regional semifinals: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 13 performances during the OHSAA regional football semifinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland: All season, Kirtland’s backs put up big yards...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
Lake Catholic volleyball sweeps Coldwater in three sets to win 2022 OHSAA Division III state championship
FAIRBORN, Ohio — 2022 feels a lot like 2010 did for Lake Catholic volleyball. The Cougars returned to the state tournament in 2010 and took home a state title after falling short the year before. Saturday, the Cougars followed a similar script on their way to a second state...
Mentor’s defense shines in 42-21 win over Medina in Division I regional semifinal
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Mentor’s defense answered the call time and time again. It’s a big reason the Cardinals are advancing in the OHSAA playoffs. Mentor (9-3) had six fourth-down stops and recorded three interceptions to help defeat Medina, 42-21, in their Division I, Region 1 semifinal. The Cardinals advance to the regional championship to play No. 1 seed St. Edward – a 28-7 winner over No. 5 St. Ignatius – next Friday at a site to be determined.
OHSAA football regional semifinals live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 13 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the OHSAA regional semifinals. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the...
cleveland19.com
St. Ignatius Head Football Coach Chuck Kyle to retire after playoff loss to St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The era of legendary St. Ignatius High School football coach Chuck Kyle is over after the Wildcats’ 28-7 loss to St. Edward on Friday night. Kyle finished his St. Ignatius career with a final record of 377-108-1 after the Nov. 11 loss, the final game of his career.
The Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins, by the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns were dominated by the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s 39-17 loss. What do the numbers tell us?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Beachwood man can sue Bowling Green State University over discipline following hazing death, judge rules
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Beachwood man who in January sued Bowling Green State University after being disciplined for his role in a fatal hazing incident has revealed his identity in an amended complaint filed Oct. 31 in federal court. Chase Weiss, who originally sued the university using a John...
Rocky River School District looks to future after levy passage
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River City School District is making plans for the future based on passage of its first new-money levy since 2017. According to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, the 4.9-mill continuing levy for current expenses and general permanent improvements was approved by 52.48 percent of the vote.
2021 birth rates increased for first time since 2014 – but not in Cuyahoga County. Why? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the early days of the pandemic, women left the workforce en masse, in large part because childcare structures disintegrated. But it turns out birth rates were climbing, especially in rural areas.
Cleveland’s Montana Love loses first fight on disqualification to Steve Spark
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What started as a fight turned into a brawl resembling a wrestling match Saturday night. But in the end, Montana Love lost his first fight on a sixth-round referee’s disqualification to Australian Steve Spark. Love had fended off a second-round knockdown and stood his ground....
How Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio --The Browns offense was deflated during Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Photographer Joshua Gunter’s favorite pictures from Cleveland Browns’ loss to Miami Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins looked more like the sharks from “Jaws” against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, shredding the well-rested roster that came out of their bye week feeling good about their previous performance in Cleveland against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns started the...
Warren’s Old St. Joe’s getting ready to come down
As early as next month, the walls of the former St. Joseph's Riverside Hospital could start coming down.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0