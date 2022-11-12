Read full article on original website
Cowboys Lying About 'All-In' on Odell Beckham Jr. Signing?
If a team offers Odell Beckham Jr. $20 million APY, and the Cowboys front office fails to do the same? Dallas claiming it is "all in'' will have been a lie.
Fournette Intercepted Throwing Pass to Brady in Bizarre Play (Video)
The Buccaneers attempted a trick play that went horribly wrong.
‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers with high hopes for a victory. However, a late game collapse saw them on the losing end of a 31-28 overtime box score. The loss did not impress team owner Jerry Jones. The Packers snapped a five-game losing streak and potentially saved […] The post ‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. […] The post VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gets brutally honest on Mike McCarthy losing to his former team, Packers
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t hide his frustration after the team’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. And he knows very well that head coach Mike McCarthy is feeling the same. McCarthy previously served as head coach of the Packers from 2006 to...
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers
Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Leonard Fournette leaves Germany game vs. Seahawks with hip injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette left and did not return to Sunday’s game with a hip injury, according to a tweet from Buccaneers communications. Leonard Fournette rushed for 57 yards on 14 attempts and threw an intercepted pass in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany before leaving the field. The former […] The post Leonard Fournette leaves Germany game vs. Seahawks with hip injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Kyler Murray Out Against Rams
Murray was originally listed as questionable after suffering a hamstring injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it is confirmed that Kyler will be on the sidelines for this afternoon’s game. Colt McCoy will take charge in hopes of getting Cardinals back in the win column. The last...
Aaron Rodgers goes full Nostradamus after Packers’ win vs Cowboys
The Green Bay Packers averted more disaster for the team Sunday night, with Aaron Rodgers leading his team to a 31-28 overtime win at Lambeau Field over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. The Packers walked into that matchup having lost all of their five previous games and were also labeled as home underdogs against the Cowboys, […] The post Aaron Rodgers goes full Nostradamus after Packers’ win vs Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eno Benjamin Released From Cardinals, per Report
The Arizona Cardinals are releasing running back Eno Benjamin, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
WATCH: Leonard Fournette throws interception while targeting Tom Brady
What is happening in Germany?
Josh McDaniels gets firm endorsement from Mark Davis amid Raiders disaster
Josh McDaniels’ tenure as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. There was a hope among the fanbase that the Raiders would ride last year’s momentum into 2022 under McDaniels and surprise their fellow AFC West teams. That hasn’t happened. The Raiders have been one of the league’s biggest underachievers, […] The post Josh McDaniels gets firm endorsement from Mark Davis amid Raiders disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Cardinals’ worst fears come true on Zach Ertz injury
The Arizona Cardinals snapped their two-game losing streak on Sunday in a huge win against the defending champs and NFC West rivals Los Angeles Rams, 27-17. Unfortunately, they have paid a dear price for the victory, which comes in the form of a significant injury for star tight end Zach Ertz. League insider Ian Rapoport […] The post BREAKING: Cardinals’ worst fears come true on Zach Ertz injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh McDaniels addresses Derek Carr’s criticism of Raiders’ effort
Derek Carr’s emotional press conference left many questioning the chemistry in the Las Vegas Raiders’ locker room. Carr opened his press conference by admitting that he’s pissed off. He later hinted that some players may not be giving their full effort. “I’m sorry for being emotional,” Carr...
JJ Watt’s epic gesture for Cardinals fan that got ‘shafted’ by referees
The Arizona Cardinals got back to their winning ways on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Led by JJ Watt’s incredible defense, the Cards smothered their division rivals to gain some ground in the division. Unfortunately, not every Arizona fan was satisfied, as some unlucky bettors got shafted by a referee’s decision.
Panthers make Baker Mayfield decision for Week 11 vs. Ravens after PJ Walker injury
The Carolina Panthers’ QB situation this season has been a complete dumpster fire. They traded for Baker Mayfield in the offseason after acquiring Sam Darnold last year. Midway through the season, though, Mayfield was benched for PJ Walker, who had his fair share of highlights and struggles. Week 11...
Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns
The Miami Dolphins’ many moves during the season had one clear goal: give Tua Tagovailoa the tools he needed to succeed. Aside from trading for Tyreek Hill, the team signed All-Pro OL Terron Armstead to bolster their protection. Midway through the season, and we’re seeing all these moves perfectly pan out for Miami. The Dolphins’ […] The post Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
Tom Brady reveals what else went wrong in Buccaneers’ hilarious botched trick play vs. Seahawks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have won against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, but it sure didn’t look pretty. One of the highlights (or rather, lowlights) of the game came in the second quarter of the game. Tom Brady tried to link up with Leonard Fournette on a trick passing play. As you can tell […] The post Tom Brady reveals what else went wrong in Buccaneers’ hilarious botched trick play vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
