KBUR
Keokuk man pleads guilty to Theft, Assault charges
Keokuk, IA- A Keokuk man has pleaded guilty to Theft and Assault charges in connection with an April robbery. The Pen City Current reports that 38-year-old Casey Alexander Young of Keokuk plead guilty Tuesday, November 8th, to 1st Degree Theft and Assault While Participating in a Felony. The charges stem...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with 6 felonies
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is now facing a total of nine drug-related charges after being arrested Thursday morning. Sean Vantiger, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested after officers from Des Moines and Henry County Sheriff's offices executed a search warrant during a traffic stop in Salem and at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect had meth in his hat at crash
A 25-year-old Muscatine man is behind bars after police allege he had methamphetamine in his hat when he crashed into the back of a tow truck. Tanner Esmoil faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.
Pen City Current
Task force arrests Keokuk man on meth charges
KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 11/7/2022, Russell Vandermartin, 60, of Keokuk, was arrested in the 1400 block of Palean Street. Officers with the Keokuk Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested for allegedly strangling Waukee woman
A Waukee man was arrested Thursday after allegedly strangling a Waukee woman as she held their baby. David Bodean Bunney, 37, of 1040 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow and child endangerment. The incident began about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Collins...
Des Moines chase ends when car crashes into building; suspect in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa – An early morning police chase in Des Moines ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a building just east of the Des Moines River. It happened around 5:00 a.m. Monday when an officer tried to make a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, said Sgt. Paul Parizek […]
UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found
UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with loaded pistol and marijuana after traffic stop
An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a traffic stop turned up marijuana and a loaded pistol. 22-year-old Jaywoski Lucas of Scott Park Drive was stopped near the intersection of Summit Street and Kirkwood drive Sunday afternoon because his 2014 Chrysler had excessively tinted windows. When he crossed over a solid white line making a turn, he was pulled over.
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On Monday, November 7th, 60-year-old Russell Vandermartin of Keokuk was arrested in the 1400 block of Palean Street. Keokuk Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Fatal accident in Henderson County; Keokuk man arrested on drug charges
A Stronghurst woman is dead after a one-vehicle rollover accident in Henderson County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of Stronghurst on Sunday morning. They found Sarah Shrum, 22, trapped under her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Illinois State Police assisted local authorities...
theperrynews.com
Texas man convicted of long-distance harassment of Dexter woman
A Texas man was convicted Thursday of harassing a Dexter woman with a barrage of phone calls, texts and emails over the course of six months. Brandon Rayce Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was convicted of second-degree harassment Thursday in Dallas County District Court. He was originally charged in August with stalking, but a plea agreement was reached with the Dallas County Attorney’s office.
Pen City Current
Argyle, Keokuk man get prison time for separate robberies
LEE COUNTY - Two men from southern Lee County were sentenced to prison last week after being found guilty of separate 2022 robbery incidents. On September 9, 2022, Hunter John West, 18, of Argyle, plead guilty to Robbery in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony, Assault Causing Bodily Injury a Serious Misdemeanor, and Solicitation of Tampering with a Witness and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
Man arrested for threatening to blow up Des Moines Police Station, library
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was arrested Saturday after threatening to blow up the Des Moines Public Library and Des Moines Police Station. According to court records, Donnie Shuman, 32, made threats to blow up the Des Moines Public Library while inside of the building Saturday morning. Occupants inside of the library overheard Shuman […]
KBUR
Burlington Police Department: 2023 Shamrock Shuffle to benefit renovation of BPD Courtyard
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced that the proceeds from the 2023 Shamrock Shuffle will be used to renovate the courtyard area outside the department building on Main and Jefferson Street. The new courtyard will feature a sitting area as well as a police memorial. Registration for the...
KBUR
Five suspects arrested in drug-related kidnapping
Des Moines, IA- Five people have been arrested in what Des Moines Police say was a drug-related kidnapping, and more arrests are expected. Radio Iowa reports that on Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held against his will and assaulted in an apartment but had been moved to another apartment.
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
KBUR
Fort Madison man arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 37-year-old Antoine Pierce of Fort Madison was arrested Tuesday, November 8th, by Fort Madison Police during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Avenue L in Fort Madison.
KCJJ
Minor accused of running up approximately $200 bar tab on stolen credit card at IC nightclub
A minor faces charges that he ran up an expensive bar tab on a stolen credit card at a downtown Iowa City nightclub. Iowa City Police say 20-year-old Lonnie Smith of Scott Park Drive admitted to using a credit card that was not his to run up his bar tab at The Fieldhouse late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The final total was around $200.
Teen charged for crash at Des Moines tow lot that seriously injured 1 person
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made for a crash that left one person seriously injured earlier this week. On Wednesday the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to the 800 block of SE 21st Street around 10:40 a.m. to investigate a crash with injuries. When first responders arrived […]
Probation revocation hearing set for Pieper Lewis following arrest after escape
DES MOINES, Iowa — Pieper Lewis is now back in law enforcement custody after she escaped from a probation center last week. She was booked into the Polk County Jail around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents said Lewis, 18, cut off her ankle monitor Friday morning and walked […]
