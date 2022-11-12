ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBUR

Keokuk man pleads guilty to Theft, Assault charges

Keokuk, IA- A Keokuk man has pleaded guilty to Theft and Assault charges in connection with an April robbery. The Pen City Current reports that 38-year-old Casey Alexander Young of Keokuk plead guilty Tuesday, November 8th, to 1st Degree Theft and Assault While Participating in a Felony. The charges stem...
KEOKUK, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man charged with 6 felonies

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is now facing a total of nine drug-related charges after being arrested Thursday morning. Sean Vantiger, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested after officers from Des Moines and Henry County Sheriff's offices executed a search warrant during a traffic stop in Salem and at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police allege suspect had meth in his hat at crash

A 25-year-old Muscatine man is behind bars after police allege he had methamphetamine in his hat when he crashed into the back of a tow truck. Tanner Esmoil faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

Task force arrests Keokuk man on meth charges

KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 11/7/2022, Russell Vandermartin, 60, of Keokuk, was arrested in the 1400 block of Palean Street. Officers with the Keokuk Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
KEOKUK, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man arrested for allegedly strangling Waukee woman

A Waukee man was arrested Thursday after allegedly strangling a Waukee woman as she held their baby. David Bodean Bunney, 37, of 1040 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow and child endangerment. The incident began about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Collins...
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found

UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
ALTOONA, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man found with loaded pistol and marijuana after traffic stop

An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a traffic stop turned up marijuana and a loaded pistol. 22-year-old Jaywoski Lucas of Scott Park Drive was stopped near the intersection of Summit Street and Kirkwood drive Sunday afternoon because his 2014 Chrysler had excessively tinted windows. When he crossed over a solid white line making a turn, he was pulled over.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On Monday, November 7th, 60-year-old Russell Vandermartin of Keokuk was arrested in the 1400 block of Palean Street. Keokuk Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
KEOKUK, IA
theperrynews.com

Texas man convicted of long-distance harassment of Dexter woman

A Texas man was convicted Thursday of harassing a Dexter woman with a barrage of phone calls, texts and emails over the course of six months. Brandon Rayce Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was convicted of second-degree harassment Thursday in Dallas County District Court. He was originally charged in August with stalking, but a plea agreement was reached with the Dallas County Attorney’s office.
CANYON LAKE, TX
Pen City Current

Argyle, Keokuk man get prison time for separate robberies

LEE COUNTY - Two men from southern Lee County were sentenced to prison last week after being found guilty of separate 2022 robbery incidents. On September 9, 2022, Hunter John West, 18, of Argyle, plead guilty to Robbery in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony, Assault Causing Bodily Injury a Serious Misdemeanor, and Solicitation of Tampering with a Witness and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
LEE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Five suspects arrested in drug-related kidnapping

Des Moines, IA- Five people have been arrested in what Des Moines Police say was a drug-related kidnapping, and more arrests are expected. Radio Iowa reports that on Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held against his will and assaulted in an apartment but had been moved to another apartment.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar

A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
LONE TREE, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison man arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 37-year-old Antoine Pierce of Fort Madison was arrested Tuesday, November 8th, by Fort Madison Police during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Avenue L in Fort Madison.
FORT MADISON, IA

