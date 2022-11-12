Des Moines, IA- Five people have been arrested in what Des Moines Police say was a drug-related kidnapping, and more arrests are expected. Radio Iowa reports that on Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held against his will and assaulted in an apartment but had been moved to another apartment.

