Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Shawn Michaels says Bret Hart “was easily a better wrestler” than him
During an interview with TheRinger.com, Shawn Michaels talked about working with Bret Hart over the years…. “Over the years, I have sort of come to understand Bret and I will always be linked. I was the Joker to his Batman, or the Lex Luthor to his Superman. I think we were just two very different people who [saw] the wrestling business differently. But I think we were both fricking fantastic in our roles because when you talk about wanting to be out there with a guy, I’d pick him any day of the week [and] twice on Sunday… If we had 100 Brets come through here, I’d be thrilled. If we had just one Bret, and I could work with him and Norman Smiley and Robbie Brookside could make him even better, oh my goodness, I’d give my right arm for something like that. It would be a blessing.”
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Big E from WWE Survivor Series 2021
From WWE: WWE Champion Big E faces off with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for bragging rights in a Champion vs. Champion collision at Survivor Series 2021: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
nodq.com
Scarlett involved in an incident with female fan at WWE live event
During Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peroia, IL, there was reportedly an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett and multiple people were said to have been ejected. Twitter user @mattsheehantv wrote that “Security + police escorted her & a man out of the arena. Fans booed the fan as she was walked out of the building. Her behavior was unacceptable and I’m sorry this happened, Scarlett.”
nodq.com
Solomonster reacts to Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great wrestler
From Solomonster: “Solomonster reacts to Road Dogg on his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast saying that he was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart and that Bret was never a great wrestler. It’s clear that his braids were tied a bit too tight for all those years and it caused some oxygen deprivation to the man’s brain.”
nodq.com
Was Austin Theory Just Buried or Freed?
MITB Cash-In As we all saw on Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory cashed in his “Money in the Bank” title shot on Seth “Freakin” Rollins for the United States Championship after Bobby Lashley viciously attacked Seth and left him laying injured. During the match, Bobby Lashley came to the ring once again and attached both Seth Rollins and Austin Theory. Seth was able to pull himself together long enough to stomp Theory and retain the title.
nodq.com
NWA receives fan backlash over the crowning of the promotion’s new world champion
As seen during Saturday’s Hard Times 3, Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match. The NWA, which was been dealing Nick Aldis leaving the promotion, received fan backlash over Tyrus becoming the new champion. Here were some of the top comments via Twitter…
nodq.com
What is being said about Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green possibly returning to WWE
In recent months, Matt Cardona and his wife Chelsea Green have both publicly commented on potential WWE comebacks. According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, Cardona and Green could return to WWE together in similar fashion to Mike and Maria Kanellis in 2017. Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following to Dangoor...
nodq.com
Is Shotzi the Right Survivor Series Opponent for Ronda?
Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge on Smackdown to become the challenger against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series: War Games. Is Shotzi the Right Survivor Series Opponent for Ronda?. Shotzi has a cool entrance with the TCB tank, so...
nodq.com
What is being said about Gunther’s future with WWE now that Triple H is in charge
It was previously reported that the Vince McMahon regime had allegedly “really soured” on Gunther. In an update, Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com in regards to Gunther’s WWE future now that Triple H in charge…. “I know that Vince McMahon just...
nodq.com
Karl Anderson addresses his status with NJPW following return to WWE
During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Karl Anderson commented on his status with NJPW as the NEVER Openweight champion now that he has returned to WWE…. “I’m gonna go back on my time. New Japan Pro-Wrestling usually strips their champions when they can’t make a...
nodq.com
Logan Paul to be John Cena’s opponent at WWE Wrestlemania 39?
As previously noted, there is speculation about John Cena returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39. During his podcast, Logan Paul commented on possibly being John Cena’s opponent…. “That’s my dream. I mean, think about it, man. I’ve proven the model twice now. I’ve proven the model of...
nodq.com
WWE star reportedly praised for his commitment to the company around Crown Jewel 2022
As previously noted, Drew McIntyre was said to have been “extremely sick” with the flu prior to performing at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE. Despite not being 100%, McIntyre stuck with his busy schedule in WWE and it seemingly did not go unnoticed. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com stated the following…
nodq.com
Jeff Jarrett addresses his shot at Braun Strowman from AEW Dynamite
As seen during the November 9th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett cut a promo and took a shot at WWE’s Braun Strowman and Triple H while talking about Satnam Singh. During his podcast, Jarrett addressed the promo…. “I love the industry because if you’re not into Twitter...
nodq.com
Triple H warned against bringing CM Punk back to WWE
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. While speaking to WrestlingInc.com, Eric Bischoff commented on Triple H potentially bringing CM Punk back to WWE…. “I don’t know what Paul Levesque is thinking, I don’t know what...
nodq.com
The latest regarding Randy Orton amidst his absence from WWE television
Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown when him and Matt Riddle dropped the RAW tag team titles to The Usos. There is still no word regarding when Orton will return and there continues to be concern about his future in the ring.
nodq.com
Solomonster reacts to Jeff Jarrett joining AEW after being fired by WWE
From Solomonster: “Solomonster reacts to Jeff Jarrett, months after being released by WWE, now joining AEW both as a talent as its new head of Business Development. He talks about the pros and cons, and where Jarrett can actually do some good for the company and for Tony Khan as far as taking some things off his already very full plate.”
nodq.com
Kevin Owens confirmed to have suffered an injury at WWE live event
Dave Meltzer noted the following regarding reports that Kevin Owens suffered an injury during Sunday night’s WWE live event in Madison, WI…. “We have confirmed that the injury is an MCL sprain. The way it was worded was that hopefully that is all the injury is with the idea it could be more than that.”
nodq.com
AEW star comments on MJF seemingly turning into a babyface character
During an appearance on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, AEW star Dustin Rhodes gave his thoughts on MJF possibly turning into a babyface character…. “He’s just on the cusp of his greatness and he’s doing so many great things right now and the heel-babyface-tweener back and forth, they hated him, they kind of love him. You know, and I’ve talked to MJF about this. ‘Sooner or later, you’re gonna be a babyface buddy’ and it looks like that’s kind of where it’s going because they love him and it’s just what it is and MJF hasn’t had to go out there and wrestle every night. He has got the gift of gab and he’s one of those people that can talk people in the building and there’s not very many of those and he does a great job of that.” (quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)
nodq.com
Saraya opens up about feeling “nervous” for her return to the ring at AEW Full Gear
During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya talked about her upcoming return to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2022…. “I’m dying to get back in the ring again. I’m excited that it’s not too far away. I know there are going to be a lot of eyes on that match. There’s a lot of pressure to make sure that I put on a good enough match where everyone is like, ‘welcome back, we like that she’s back.’ There’s going to be a lot of nervous people watching me too because I feel that there are a lot of people, that aren’t haters, that are worried about me. They’re going to be watching. Then you have the haters on top of that, that just want to see me fail or hurt, are going to be watching. Then the people that are happy that I’m back are going to be watching.”
nodq.com
WWE personality says he was “furious” about Austin Theory’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in
During his After The Bell podcast, WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves commented on Austin Theory’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in from the November 7th 2022 edition of RAW…. “I’m furious with how it all played out. I was furious as it was unfolding before our very eyes mere feet away from us as Theory strutted his way down.” He added, “I think the world of Austin Theory and I truly believe what Mr. McMahon was saying six months ago. This guy could be the guy. I understand things change. Everything has changed, everything in our universe has changed in the last few months.”
Comments / 0