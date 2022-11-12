Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz: Level 4 playoffs (Nov. 11, 2022)
The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the week was Kettle Moraine vs. Brookfield Central. It's the fourth week of playoff football statewide.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A banner year for Washington County football
In one of the best years in recent history for Washington County prep football, a plethora of area players and coaches were recognized by the North Shore Conference recently when it announced its all-conference honorees. Among the 39 area players and two coaches that received all-conference honors, Washington County teams swept the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year awards.
CBS 58
Badgers, Brewers fans loving Brew City Battle basketball doubleheader at American Family Field
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time ever, college basketball was played on the Brewers' baseball field as American Family Field hosted a Badgers doubleheader. There were lots of awestruck stares when thousands of fans first caught sight of the court on the field. Regardless of the outcome, fans...
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Lyle W. Morrison, 81, of West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Lyle W. Morrison, 81, of West Bend peacefully passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 with his loving wife by his side. He was born September 21, 1941 in Shevlin, Minnesota, the son of Helen (Peterson) and Stanley Morrison. Lyle married Gayle Knutson on June 4,...
On Milwaukee
Steny's to bring new family-friendly venue to former Boomer's Sports Pub & Grill
New ownership promises to breathe new life into the former Boomer’s Sports Pub & Grill, N29 W24483 Watertown Rd. in Pewaukee. The popular Pewaukee bar and grill, known for its laid back quarters and popular indoor/outdoor volleyball leagues, closed this summer after the passing of owner Tyler Pasdera who had operated the bar and grill for 22 years.
CBS 58
First accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday
Clouds unfortunately filled back in across southern WI this afternoon and mostly cloudy skies will continue through Monday as a couple areas of low pressure approach Wisconsin. Temps rise into the mid to upper 30s Monday despite the cloud cover with mainly dry conditions. Chances for precipitation return as early...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
beckersdental.com
Wisconsin dental group to open 15th office
Milwaukee-based Dental Associates plans to open its 15th office in the state next year. The Glendale, Wisc.-based office, slated to open in the summer, will be the dental group's seventh location in the Milwaukee area, according to a Nov. 10 news release shared with Becker's. Dental Associates was founded in...
Bob Donovan wins race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 projects
Republican Donovan won the race with 51 percent of the vote, beating Democrat LuAnn Bird who received 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Water returns to Millpond in Hartford | By Steve Volkert
November 14, 2022 – Hartford, WI – And Just Like That, the Millpond Is Filled: It wasn’t planned but the 2” of rain which fell on Friday, November 4, caused the Pike Lake district to open its gates thus flooding the Millpond despite the dam still being in the open position.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Allenton American Legion receives significant donation | By Ron Naab
Allenton, Wi – The Wreaths Across American Campaign being sponsored by the Allenton American Legion Fohl-Martin Post 483 is moving on target. This year’s target is 800 wreaths. The post is current holding a drive to collect enough money to have a wreath at each of the veterans’...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Rebroadcast of 36th annual Hartford Christmas Parade | Sponsored by Horizon Outfitters
Hartford, WI – Main Street in Hartford, Wi as packed with families and friends who started celebrating the Christmas holiday early by taking in the 36th annual Hartford Christmas Parade. The theme this year “Candy Land Christmas.”. Temps were in the mid-30s and there was a smattering of...
CBS 58
Ravine Road Bridge reopens after six years of being closed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A popular pedestrian bridge along Milwaukee's lakefront is back open after being closed for six years. The Ravine Road Bridge in Lake Park has reopened. It was built in 1905 but was closed in 2016 after structural issues with the bridge were discovered. More than $3...
WISN
The bar inside the Rockwell-Allen Bradley clocktower and its longtime bartender who's seen it all
MILWAUKEE — At 280 feet up in the air, there sits a one-of-a-kind, private bar, with a character to match working inside. Jack Czerniak is a longtime bartender who's also known by colleagues as the historian for everything Allen Bradley and Rockwell Automation. "When people come up here for...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
On Milwaukee
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
Comments / 0