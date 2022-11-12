ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, MO

kttn.com

Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron

Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville

A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
CAINSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Pickup hits deer, deer hits Freightliner truck, in crash on Highway 136

The Highway Patrol reports a Richland, Iowa man sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a Freightliner truck, a pickup truck, and a deer near Livonia the afternoon of November 11th. An ambulance took the Freightliner driver, 50 year old Jamison Harbison, to the Putnam County Hospital of Unionville. No...
LIVONIA, MO
khqa.com

Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn

A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
OSBORN, MO
kttn.com

Two from out of state arrested in Daviess County

Two out-of-state residents were taken into custody Thursday morning in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports 29-year-old Jeremy White of St. Paul Park, Minnesota was arrested as a fugitive from out of state. White also was accused of resisting arrest by fleeing. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail without bond.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kjan.com

Taylor County man missing since Nov. 4th, found deceased

(Bedford, Iowa) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, reported a man missing from Blockton since around 8-a.m. last Friday, November 4th, was found deceased in his vehicle at around 5-p.m., today (Thursday). The 2014 Ford Escape 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was driving, was located in a...
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday includes 74 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 5:17 pm, Officers witnessed a motor vehicle crash in the 400 block of N. Washington St… There were no injuries reported and neither vehicle was towed. A citation was issued for following too close.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Police arrest Milan man on domestic assault allegation

The chief of police in Milan reports the arrest of 35-year-old Korsuk Pitia of Milan for alleged second-degree domestic assault. Bond is $25,000 cash. Chief Gail Hayes said Pitia was arrested Saturday evening after Milan Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Broadway Street. Hayes said Pitia is alleged to have used a glass bottle to strike the victim, then choke her. The woman received minor injuries and declined medical treatment.
MILAN, MO
kchi.com

Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested In Daviess County

A Minnesota man wanted on warrants for alleged assault and attempted murder was arrested by Missouri State Troopers in Daviess County Thursday morning. Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy J White of St Paul Park, MN was arrested at about 10:29 am as a fugitive from out of state and for alleged resisting arrest by fleeing. He is held at the DDJ with no bond allowed.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th. Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Laclede Woman Arrested By Troopers

A Laclede woman, 61-year-old Sherri R Wheelbarger was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County at about 9:55 am Wednesday. The arrest was for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a seatbelt violation. She was processed and released.
LACLEDE, MO
KCCI.com

Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns

INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
INDIANOLA, IA
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Billy Griffin

Billy Griffin, a 50-year-old lifelong Trenton resident, passed away at 6:04 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6 until 7 Sunday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to the family.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Recent Livingston County Bookings

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent bookings into the area jails. 43-year-old Johnnie Wayne Horton was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest in Chariton County on a probation/parole violation warrant. Bond is set at $20,000. 24-year-old Sabrina Delozer was booked into the Macon...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

