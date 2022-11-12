Read full article on original website
Related
Driver Survives When Deer Crashes Thru Windshield in Missouri
It's a dangerous time of year to be on the road at night in Missouri as deer are more active than ever. Two drivers learned this the hard way as one hit a deer while the other had the animal come crashing through the windshield. Miraculously, neither was seriously injured.
kttn.com
Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron
Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
kttn.com
One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
kttn.com
Pickup hits deer, deer hits Freightliner truck, in crash on Highway 136
The Highway Patrol reports a Richland, Iowa man sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a Freightliner truck, a pickup truck, and a deer near Livonia the afternoon of November 11th. An ambulance took the Freightliner driver, 50 year old Jamison Harbison, to the Putnam County Hospital of Unionville. No...
khqa.com
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
kttn.com
Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn
A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
kttn.com
Two from out of state arrested in Daviess County
Two out-of-state residents were taken into custody Thursday morning in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports 29-year-old Jeremy White of St. Paul Park, Minnesota was arrested as a fugitive from out of state. White also was accused of resisting arrest by fleeing. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail without bond.
kjan.com
Taylor County man missing since Nov. 4th, found deceased
(Bedford, Iowa) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, reported a man missing from Blockton since around 8-a.m. last Friday, November 4th, was found deceased in his vehicle at around 5-p.m., today (Thursday). The 2014 Ford Escape 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was driving, was located in a...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday includes 74 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 5:17 pm, Officers witnessed a motor vehicle crash in the 400 block of N. Washington St… There were no injuries reported and neither vehicle was towed. A citation was issued for following too close.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of northern Missouri beginning tonight
Light snow is expected to overspread northern Missouri from southwest to northeast this evening and continue through much of the overnight period before ending from west to east on Tuesday morning. One to three inches of snow is expected for most locations. Expect slippery road conditions, especially on the Tuesday...
kttn.com
Police arrest Milan man on domestic assault allegation
The chief of police in Milan reports the arrest of 35-year-old Korsuk Pitia of Milan for alleged second-degree domestic assault. Bond is $25,000 cash. Chief Gail Hayes said Pitia was arrested Saturday evening after Milan Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Broadway Street. Hayes said Pitia is alleged to have used a glass bottle to strike the victim, then choke her. The woman received minor injuries and declined medical treatment.
kchi.com
Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested In Daviess County
A Minnesota man wanted on warrants for alleged assault and attempted murder was arrested by Missouri State Troopers in Daviess County Thursday morning. Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy J White of St Paul Park, MN was arrested at about 10:29 am as a fugitive from out of state and for alleged resisting arrest by fleeing. He is held at the DDJ with no bond allowed.
bethanyclipper.com
Blaze consumes structure near New Hampton
New Hampton, MO: A fire consumed a barn on the property of Barry Wimberly just east of New Hampton in the early hours of the morning on Monday.
kttn.com
Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th. Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.
kchi.com
Laclede Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Laclede woman, 61-year-old Sherri R Wheelbarger was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County at about 9:55 am Wednesday. The arrest was for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a seatbelt violation. She was processed and released.
KCCI.com
Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns
INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Billy Griffin
Billy Griffin, a 50-year-old lifelong Trenton resident, passed away at 6:04 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6 until 7 Sunday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to the family.
kttn.com
Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation announces hiring of new Foundation Development Officer
Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of a new Foundation Development Officer. Scott Sharp of Trenton assumed the position on November 7. Former Foundation Development Officer David Bain retired on October 27. “As someone who grew up in Trenton and is heavily invested in the future...
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent bookings into the area jails. 43-year-old Johnnie Wayne Horton was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest in Chariton County on a probation/parole violation warrant. Bond is set at $20,000. 24-year-old Sabrina Delozer was booked into the Macon...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce announces Grand Marshal for Holiday Parade
The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the grand marshal for the 76th Annual Holiday Parade. The Helping Hands of the House of Prayer will lead the parade November 19th. Helping Hands emerged from the House of Prayer Rescue Mission in southeast Chillicothe. The program started with a few...
Comments / 0