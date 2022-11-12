ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Med Center Health Foundation hosts 18th Annual Charity Ball

Operation "Pride" and State Farm partners to give away 150 trees. Operation "Pride" partners with State Farm to give out trees in Bowling Green. Poppy’s Field Trip visits Russellville Christian School. Updated: 16 hours ago. This week Matt Stephens takes us to Russellville Christian School. Hopkinsville man sentenced to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

2022 Miss Bowling Green pageant held at Capitol Arts Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Right here in the ‘Vette’ city, the 15th annual Miss Bowling Green pageant took place at the Capitol Arts Theater in Fountain Square Park. For it’s 15th year in Bowling Green, young women from across the state competed to win a title, which would consist of Miss Bowling Green, Miss Mammoth Cave, and Miss Corvette City.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire

A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green businesses bouncing back

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nearing the anniversary of the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green, over on River St., one small business is laying new roots. Musser Automotive, a repair shop in Bowling Green since 2014 has recently relocated. After being destroyed by the tornadoes ripping through town, the shop has finally resettled and attempting to come back. News 40 spoke with owner Jason Musser about the struggles of repairing his livelihood.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
smokeybarn.com

2022 Thanksgiving Community Meals, Turkey Shoots & The Classic TV Special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – With Thanksgiving around the corner, some families may have trouble putting a meal on the table for that very special day. As we move into the Thanksgiving season, Robertson Countians are invited to enjoy a free meal and a place to get out of the cold by area churches. In some cases, meals may even be delivered to the homes of individuals who can’t go out.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WBKO

WKU hosts Veterans Day ceremony and induction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -On November 11, Americans celebrate Veterans Day. The day is to celebrate military veterans across the country who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In honor of Veterans Day, Western Kentucky University hosted its very own Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony started off with...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Christian music group Newsboys to appear at SKYPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Monday that contemporary Christian music group, Newsboys will appear at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 17, and will be available online at www.theyskypac.com, by calling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign

Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

A Brief Warmup Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll warm up slightly on Monday to around 50, before another system arrives Tuesday. This one looks to bring a chilly rain to the region during the morning hours, with the best chance for wintry weather staying along/north of the Ohio River. Cold temperatures dominate late week into next weekend, with no significant warming anytime soon! We look dry late week into the weekend, however. Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s with lows at night mainly in the 20s.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County’s 2,000-Foot Solar Farm Variance Passes First Reading

During Thursday’s special-called, post-primary election Christian County Fiscal Court session, magistrates approved 6-0 the first reading of the widely-discussed and argued solar installation ordinance — creating a 2,000-foot setback variance for all major solar installations outside of the Hopkinsville city limits. Squire Mark Wells abstained. Though the ordinance...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Much Colder Air Ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After much needed rain fell early this morning, skies are beginning to clear out this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s. The beginning of the weekend will be unsettled as rain and a wintery mix is possible Saturday morning.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
GREENVILLE, KY
WTVW

Winter-Like Temps & Scattered Snow on the Way

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. Mild with Lows 42-51 (Northwest to Southeast…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27. FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy with Early Afternoon Highs of 58-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro)....
OHIO COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy