Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
VIDEO: The Hive, INC to host Retro Holiday Celebration Dec. 1
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hive, INC will be hosting a Retro Holiday Celebration and open house n Thursday, December 1st from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. “We want people in the community to come out and see what we do,” Austin Clark, the Assistant Director at The Hive said.
WBKO
The Center for Courageous Kids is hosting their Bourbon Raffle now!
Allen Co. League of Artists and Craftsmen's Craft Show is this weekend, Nov. 19th. Heather Viramontes and Mary Birge join Allie to talk about the upcoming event. It will be held at the UK co-op extension office in Scottsville. The Hive is hosting a Retro Holiday Celebration on Dec. 1st!
WBKO
Allen Co. League of Artists and Craftsmen's Craft Show is this weekend, Nov. 19th
The Center for Courageous Kids is hosting their Bourbon Raffle now!. Emily Cosby joins Allie to talk about the event. Tickets can be found online! They will be on sale until 6:30 PM on Saturday Night, Nov. 19th. The Hive is hosting a Retro Holiday Celebration on Dec. 1st!. Updated:...
WBKO
Med Center Health Foundation hosts 18th Annual Charity Ball
Operation "Pride" and State Farm partners to give away 150 trees. Operation "Pride" partners with State Farm to give out trees in Bowling Green. Poppy’s Field Trip visits Russellville Christian School. Updated: 16 hours ago. This week Matt Stephens takes us to Russellville Christian School. Hopkinsville man sentenced to...
spectrumnews1.com
Checking in on Fountain Row, Bowling Green's downtown entertainment district
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Fountain Row Entertainment District in Bowling Green opened this summer. It allows people to walk around certain areas with their favorite alcoholic beverages. We checked in on how the district was doing roughly three months into operation. Around two in the afternoon, after the...
WBKO
2022 Miss Bowling Green pageant held at Capitol Arts Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Right here in the ‘Vette’ city, the 15th annual Miss Bowling Green pageant took place at the Capitol Arts Theater in Fountain Square Park. For it’s 15th year in Bowling Green, young women from across the state competed to win a title, which would consist of Miss Bowling Green, Miss Mammoth Cave, and Miss Corvette City.
whvoradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
wnky.com
Bowling Green businesses bouncing back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nearing the anniversary of the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green, over on River St., one small business is laying new roots. Musser Automotive, a repair shop in Bowling Green since 2014 has recently relocated. After being destroyed by the tornadoes ripping through town, the shop has finally resettled and attempting to come back. News 40 spoke with owner Jason Musser about the struggles of repairing his livelihood.
smokeybarn.com
2022 Thanksgiving Community Meals, Turkey Shoots & The Classic TV Special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – With Thanksgiving around the corner, some families may have trouble putting a meal on the table for that very special day. As we move into the Thanksgiving season, Robertson Countians are invited to enjoy a free meal and a place to get out of the cold by area churches. In some cases, meals may even be delivered to the homes of individuals who can’t go out.
WBKO
WKU hosts Veterans Day ceremony and induction
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -On November 11, Americans celebrate Veterans Day. The day is to celebrate military veterans across the country who have served in the United States Armed Forces. In honor of Veterans Day, Western Kentucky University hosted its very own Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony started off with...
WBKO
Christian music group Newsboys to appear at SKYPAC
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Monday that contemporary Christian music group, Newsboys will appear at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 17, and will be available online at www.theyskypac.com, by calling...
wkdzradio.com
Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign
Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
WBKO
A Brief Warmup Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll warm up slightly on Monday to around 50, before another system arrives Tuesday. This one looks to bring a chilly rain to the region during the morning hours, with the best chance for wintry weather staying along/north of the Ohio River. Cold temperatures dominate late week into next weekend, with no significant warming anytime soon! We look dry late week into the weekend, however. Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s with lows at night mainly in the 20s.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County’s 2,000-Foot Solar Farm Variance Passes First Reading
During Thursday’s special-called, post-primary election Christian County Fiscal Court session, magistrates approved 6-0 the first reading of the widely-discussed and argued solar installation ordinance — creating a 2,000-foot setback variance for all major solar installations outside of the Hopkinsville city limits. Squire Mark Wells abstained. Though the ordinance...
WBKO
Much Colder Air Ahead!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After much needed rain fell early this morning, skies are beginning to clear out this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s. The beginning of the weekend will be unsettled as rain and a wintery mix is possible Saturday morning.
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
14news.com
Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
WTVW
Winter-Like Temps & Scattered Snow on the Way
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. Mild with Lows 42-51 (Northwest to Southeast…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27. FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy with Early Afternoon Highs of 58-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro)....
Comments / 0