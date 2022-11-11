Since 2018, Los Angeles’ disgraced political establishment has endured five separate corruption scandals implicating seven councilmembers, the city attorney and the mayor. In Kenneth Mejia, the city’s insurgent left flank has installed one of its own as city controller, a powerful independent watchdog who can audit the finances of city departments and programs at any time and can even audit the performance of those departments and programs. While the controller’s office cannot force elected officials to act on its audits, it does have the power of subpoena.

