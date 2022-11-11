Read full article on original website
dailybruin.com
Kenneth Mejia declares victory over Paul Koretz in LA controller race
This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:57 p.m. Los Angeles voters elected accountant Kenneth Mejia as their next city controller. The LA city controller oversees monetary auditing services and accounting and financial operations for the city, according to the office’s website. Mejia will replace current controller Ron Galperin, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Mejia defeated District 5 City Councilmember Paul Koretz, who is also registered as a Democrat.
LA mayor race: Karen Bass widens lead over Rick Caruso, latest numbers show
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 9,000 votes
mynewsla.com
Bass Takes 9,000-Vote Lead Over Caruso as Ballots Continue to Be Counted
foxla.com
“The Issue Is”: The 2022 midterms are over, attention turns to 2024
LOS ANGELES - The votes are still being counted, but after months of campaigning, and hundreds of million dollars spent, the 2022 midterms have come and gone. It was an election that many polls and prognosticators expected to be a "red wave," Republicans sweeping back into power on high crime and inflation, and low approval ratings for the Biden administration.
LA mayoral race: City is ‘wrestling’ with its Democratic identity
With more than 450,000 votes yet to be counted, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) trails Rick Caruso in race for Los Angeles mayor. National political reporter for the Los Angeles Times, Melanie Mason, joins MTP NOW to discuss the race’s importance and national implicationsNov. 11, 2022.
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Karen Bass, Rick Caruso remain in tight race to be next Los Angeles mayor
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
beverlypress.com
L.A. voters speak
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Bass narrows gap as more ballots get counted
LA Mayor race still too close to call
Co-host of “The Death of Journalism” podcast, John Ziegler joins Mark Reardon to react to Tuesday’s midterm elections, and share on the LA Mayor race between Rick Caruso and Karen Bass that is still too close to call.
yovenice.com
Park Continues to Lead Darling in Race to Replace Mike Bonin After Latest Tally
Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin. Following a Thursday vote tally, Traci Park continues to hold a lead over Erin Darling in the Los Angeles City Council District 11 race to replace Mike Bonin. As of...
spectrumnews1.com
LA's next City Controller
“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen sits down with the projected winner in the Los Angeles City Controller’s race Kenneth Mejia. Jonathan Mehta Stein, executive director of California Common Cause, explains why there is a long wait to certify election results. Plus, director of the LA County Department...
Laist.com
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
smobserved.com
Santa Monica Local Election Results as of November 9 3:35 AM
November 9, 2022 - The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder released election results as of 3:35 am this morning. Results will be updated on Friday November 11. Some of the local results may change as only a few hundred votes separate some candidates and measures. Numbers in parentheses are raw votes for the candidate or measure.
capitalandmain.com
L.A.’s Incoming Controller Kenneth Mejia Vows to Take on Cronyism at City Hall. Will It Let Him?
Since 2018, Los Angeles’ disgraced political establishment has endured five separate corruption scandals implicating seven councilmembers, the city attorney and the mayor. In Kenneth Mejia, the city’s insurgent left flank has installed one of its own as city controller, a powerful independent watchdog who can audit the finances of city departments and programs at any time and can even audit the performance of those departments and programs. While the controller’s office cannot force elected officials to act on its audits, it does have the power of subpoena.
2urbangirls.com
Thousands of UC academic researchers, student employees plan strike Monday
LOS ANGELES – Thousands of researchers and student employees at the 10 University of California campuses are planning to go on strike at 8 a.m. Monday in an effort to secure improved pay and working conditions. UC officials are in contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers regarding four...
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna grows lead again for margin of nearly 260,000 votes
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes.
