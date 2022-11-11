ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dailybruin.com

Kenneth Mejia declares victory over Paul Koretz in LA controller race

This post was updated Nov. 13 at 11:57 p.m. Los Angeles voters elected accountant Kenneth Mejia as their next city controller. The LA city controller oversees monetary auditing services and accounting and financial operations for the city, according to the office’s website. Mejia will replace current controller Ron Galperin, who cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Mejia defeated District 5 City Councilmember Paul Koretz, who is also registered as a Democrat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Bass Takes 9,000-Vote Lead Over Caruso as Ballots Continue to Be Counted

Congresswoman Karen Bass has widened her lead over developer Rick Caruso to more than 9,000 votes as ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the latest numbers, with Bass at 306,990 votes to Caruso’s 297,527,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

“The Issue Is”: The 2022 midterms are over, attention turns to 2024

LOS ANGELES - The votes are still being counted, but after months of campaigning, and hundreds of million dollars spent, the 2022 midterms have come and gone. It was an election that many polls and prognosticators expected to be a "red wave," Republicans sweeping back into power on high crime and inflation, and low approval ratings for the Biden administration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

L.A. voters speak

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA's next City Controller

“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen sits down with the projected winner in the Los Angeles City Controller’s race Kenneth Mejia. Jonathan Mehta Stein, executive director of California Common Cause, explains why there is a long wait to certify election results. Plus, director of the LA County Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Santa Monica Local Election Results as of November 9 3:35 AM

November 9, 2022 - The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder released election results as of 3:35 am this morning. Results will be updated on Friday November 11. Some of the local results may change as only a few hundred votes separate some candidates and measures. Numbers in parentheses are raw votes for the candidate or measure.
SANTA MONICA, CA
capitalandmain.com

L.A.’s Incoming Controller Kenneth Mejia Vows to Take on Cronyism at City Hall. Will It Let Him?

Since 2018, Los Angeles’ disgraced political establishment has endured five separate corruption scandals implicating seven councilmembers, the city attorney and the mayor. In Kenneth Mejia, the city’s insurgent left flank has installed one of its own as city controller, a powerful independent watchdog who can audit the finances of city departments and programs at any time and can even audit the performance of those departments and programs. While the controller’s office cannot force elected officials to act on its audits, it does have the power of subpoena.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Thousands of UC academic researchers, student employees plan strike Monday

LOS ANGELES – Thousands of researchers and student employees at the 10 University of California campuses are planning to go on strike at 8 a.m. Monday in an effort to secure improved pay and working conditions. UC officials are in contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers regarding four...

