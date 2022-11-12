ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Odd-man rushes remain a problem for Rangers

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Rangers were rightfully proud of their win Thursday over the Red Wings , in which they put together the kind of 60-minute effort they’ve been coveting and finished it off with an offensive explosion in the final 20 minutes.

There are still areas of their game, however, that can be tightened up in order to make it a bit easier on themselves. They could use a contest or two that doesn’t come down to the third period, or overtime, or a shootout.

The Rangers have been on the wrong end of too many odd-man rushes lately. Coach Gerard Gallant has said it, the players have said it, and yet the team as a whole has still fallen victim to it game after game.

Late in the first period of their eventual 8-2 win Thursday, an aggressive pinch from defenseman Adam Fox allowed Detroit to break out on a three-on-two race, which ended with a goal off a snipe from Red Wings center Joe Veleno to tie the score at one-all with just over a minute left in the period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13opER_0j80oOHM00
Rangers coach Gerard Gallant
AP

“Me and Laf [Alexis Lafreniere] talked in between periods, kind of got caught in the middle of going and not going and that’s the worst part,” Fox told The Post. “You got to either do it or don’t do it. Got caught in the middle, we had a little miscue and then they kind of got it. Obviously, it’s unfortunate, we just got one and that happened.”

It’s not just the rushes against, but also the sequences of carelessness with the puck. The Rangers are a pass-first team, which isn’t bad, except when it gets them in trouble. Too many times in the first two periods Thursday night, the Red Wings were able to disrupt the Rangers in the neutral zone or break up clearing attempts.

Defenseman K’Andre Miller’s clearing attempt in the second period landed right on the stick of Detroit captain Dylan Larkin, who sent a crisp feed to Lucas Raymond for a one-timer and a 2-1 Red Wings lead.

The Rangers need to find a healthy balance of aggression while also taking care of the puck. With so much skill throughout the lineup, a good portion of their offensive success comes from taking a gamble on certain plays — and they have proven to be capable of making those count.

“We’ve talked about it, we want the D to be a little aggressive, but you got to have that forward support,” Fox said. “That one [in the first], Laf was there, but the third has got to me because I got caught in the middle. I think we’re at our best when we are aggressive and keeping the puck in the zone and maintaining play. We don’t want to keep backing out, letting them break out. If you’re going to do something, just commit to it. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
TAMPA, FL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' rally falls short in 4-3 loss to L.A. Kings for 3rd straight defeat

LOS ANGELES — The Detroit Red Wings kept battling, kept trying for the redemption they sought. Their Saturday game against the Los Angeles Kings came just two days after a setback that left the Wings searching for a bounce-back. They overcame a bad start, and were able to whittle a three-goal deficit to one, but fell just short in a 4-3 loss at Crypto.com Arena.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 11/13/22

The offensive onslaught the New York Rangers (7-6-3) had during the third period of their 8-2 win versus the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 10 now seems to be an aberration, as the Nashville Predators held them to one goal in a 2-1 loss on Nov. 12. Until they get on a winning streak and score a fair amount of goals consistently, they will remain the definition of unpredictability as they have been through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Win vs. Blue Jackets

After a tough 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes where the New York Islanders looked hapless from the opening puck drop, they needed a bounce-back performance. They didn’t put together their best effort and struggled for the majority of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets but still came away with a 4-3 overtime win.
ELMONT, NY
ESPN

Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight

NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Dmitri Buchelnikov

The depth of the Detroit Red Wings prospect pool has already been tested so far this season due to a bounty of injuries, but this depth spans far beyond the Grand Rapids Griffins and Toledo Walleye. Players from the Griffins and Walleye are those that are called up when vacancies on the roster emerge, but what about all the prospects in other leagues? Well, one such prospect has been making waves across the ocean in Russia between three leagues. Dmitri Buchelnikov has been bouncing between the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), and the Junior Hockey League (MHL) and has seen some success in each.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fleury & Zuccarello Step Up in Win Over Kraken

The Minnesota Wild were more prepared when they faced the Seattle Kraken for the second time in just over a week on Friday, Nov. 11. Their first meeting was a 4-0 shutout in favor of the Kraken in Minnesota, but the Wild found a way to get things going on the road. The first goal of the game came at the hands of the Wild at the end of the first period and they held the lead throughout the second and into the third.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ESPN

Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes

NEW YORK -- — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy