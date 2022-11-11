ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Some colleges are so desperate for new students that they're offering slots to high schoolers who may not have even considered applying

Colleges nationwide are struggling to meet enrollment goals as more young people forgo a degree. Some have responded by making admissions offers to students who never officially applied. The cost of a college education has led many young Americans to explore other options. Just like raising wages to attract employees,...
Tu Salud

Addressing the Nation’s Nursing Shortage

The University of Central Florida (UCF) received a two-year, $250,000 grant from Bank of America for its Progresando initiative, which aims to grow the number of Latino health care graduates. UCF, in partnership with the university’s Education Advisory Board, will use the funds to expand services that will benefit over...
