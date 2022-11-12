ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 60, Southern Wells 23

Anderson Prep Academy 47, Cambridge City 18

Angola 48, DeKalb 46

Argos 47, Winamac 29

Avon 62, Lebanon 20

Batesville 46, Union Co. 38

Bethany Christian 55, Elkhart Christian 21

Blue River 45, Hagerstown 13

Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 28

Caston 45, N. White 34

Centerville 36, Daleville 34

Central Christian 55, Victory College Prep 14

Clay City 42, Eminence 39

Columbus North 74, Martinsville 19

Delta 40, Cowan 25

Eastern (Greentown) 58, Taylor 11

Eastside 47, Fremont 23

Edgewood 50, S. Putnam 35

Franklin 70, Greensburg 36

Franklin Co. 61, Northeastern 39

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, New Haven 38

Gibson Southern 67, N. Posey 42

Glenn 40, S. Bend Adams 34

Greencastle 64, Brown Co. 53

Indiana Math and Science Academy 68, Indpls Riverside 3

Madison 45, Switzerland Co. 44

McCutcheon 71, Logansport 58

Morgan Twp. 62, W. Central 29

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Connersville 28

Muncie Central 54, Marion 40

N. Miami 41, Culver Academy 34

N. Montgomery 50, Attica 45

Noblesville 49, Hamilton Hts. 38

NorthWood 48, W. Noble 35

Oldenburg 53, Southwestern (Hanover) 49

Randolph Southern 58, Wes-Del 31

Rising Sun 47, S. Decatur 46

S. Bend Washington 76, Mishawaka Marian 29

S. Central (Union Mills) 46, Triton 35

Scottsburg 65, Borden 40

Seymour 38, Silver Creek 35

Speedway 60, Indpls Ritter 24

Tri-West 60, Crawfordsville 33

Waldron 42, Southwestern (Shelby) 31

Wawasee 35, Westview 32

Western 87, Frankfort 25

Whiting 38, Boone Grove 33

Winchester 75, Knightstown 14

Wood Memorial 50, N. Daviess 28

Corydon Central Tournament=

First Round=

Corydon 62, Crawford Co. 35

Lanesville 64, New Albany 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

11/11 Highlight Zone Prep Scoreboard

6A Regional ChampionshipsCarroll 21 Lafayette Jeff 20Westview 0 Hamilton Southeastern 20 5A Regional ChampionshipsSnider 41 Mishawaka 27Merrillville 14 Valparaiso 15 4A Regional ChampionshipsKokomo 42 Columbia City 13Northridge 7 New Prairie 55 2A Regional ChampionshipsBluffton 6 Bishop Luers 35Lafayette Central Catholic 12 Andrean 30 1A Regional ChampionshipsCarroll (Flora) 0 Adams Central 35North Judson 49 Park Tudor […]
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 11:. Carroll Ft. Wayne def. Lafayette Jeff, 21-20. West Lafayette def. Knox, 55-14. Andrean def. Central Catholic, 30-12. Adams Central def. Carroll, 35-0. Purdue def. Austin Peay, 63-44.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Bellmont, Angola, Eastside, Blackhawk win on hardwood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont topped Woodlan 46-36, Angola handed DeKalb its first loss of the season, Eastside blazed past Fremont, while Blackhawk Christian rolled over New Haven to headline area girls basketball on Friday night. The Associated PressGIRLS PREP BASKETBALLAlexandria 60, Southern Wells 23Anderson Prep Academy 47, Cambridge City 18Angola 48, DeKalb 46Argos […]
ANGOLA, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana high school football regional roundup: Scores, highlights, stats

The Indiana high school football regionals are accompanied by "football weather." The first cold-weather night of the season greets a dozen games involving Indianapolis-area teams. Kyle Neddenriep (New Palestine vs. Roncalli), Brian Haenchen (Westfield vs. Hamilton Southeastern) and Akeem Glaspie (Warren Central) will cover games, and we will have video highlights and photo galleries, too. Please remember to refresh. ...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Operation Football: Roncalli tops New Palestine, 20-7

INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli moved one step closer to a state title with a 20-7 win over top-ranked New Palestine Friday night. The previously unbeaten Dragons got on the scoreboard first with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Danny Tippit to Isaiah Thacker for a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy