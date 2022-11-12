Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 60, Southern Wells 23
Anderson Prep Academy 47, Cambridge City 18
Angola 48, DeKalb 46
Argos 47, Winamac 29
Avon 62, Lebanon 20
Batesville 46, Union Co. 38
Bethany Christian 55, Elkhart Christian 21
Blue River 45, Hagerstown 13
Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 28
Caston 45, N. White 34
Centerville 36, Daleville 34
Central Christian 55, Victory College Prep 14
Clay City 42, Eminence 39
Columbus North 74, Martinsville 19
Delta 40, Cowan 25
Eastern (Greentown) 58, Taylor 11
Eastside 47, Fremont 23
Edgewood 50, S. Putnam 35
Franklin 70, Greensburg 36
Franklin Co. 61, Northeastern 39
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, New Haven 38
Gibson Southern 67, N. Posey 42
Glenn 40, S. Bend Adams 34
Greencastle 64, Brown Co. 53
Indiana Math and Science Academy 68, Indpls Riverside 3
Madison 45, Switzerland Co. 44
McCutcheon 71, Logansport 58
Morgan Twp. 62, W. Central 29
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Connersville 28
Muncie Central 54, Marion 40
N. Miami 41, Culver Academy 34
N. Montgomery 50, Attica 45
Noblesville 49, Hamilton Hts. 38
NorthWood 48, W. Noble 35
Oldenburg 53, Southwestern (Hanover) 49
Randolph Southern 58, Wes-Del 31
Rising Sun 47, S. Decatur 46
S. Bend Washington 76, Mishawaka Marian 29
S. Central (Union Mills) 46, Triton 35
Scottsburg 65, Borden 40
Seymour 38, Silver Creek 35
Speedway 60, Indpls Ritter 24
Tri-West 60, Crawfordsville 33
Waldron 42, Southwestern (Shelby) 31
Wawasee 35, Westview 32
Western 87, Frankfort 25
Whiting 38, Boone Grove 33
Winchester 75, Knightstown 14
Wood Memorial 50, N. Daviess 28
Corydon Central Tournament=
First Round=
Corydon 62, Crawford Co. 35
Lanesville 64, New Albany 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
