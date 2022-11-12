ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

HCAA Playoffs=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Crossover Prep 42, Unity Christian, Miss. 22

OSSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 6A-I=

Broken Arrow 47, Norman 20

Enid 32, Edmond Memorial 27

Jenks 68, Edmond North 14

Owasso 41, Westmoore 7

Class 6A-II=

Bartlesville 36, Lawton 30, OT

Booker T. Washington 47, Putnam North 7

Ponca City 35, Tahlequah 7

Sand Springs 31, Putnam City 21

Class 5A=

Carl Albert 45, MacArthur 7

Coweta 53, Claremore 14

Del City 41, Bishop Kelley 14

Grove 70, Sapulpa 28

Guthrie 17, Elgin 0

McAlester 27, Collinsville 14

McGuinness 46, El Reno 24

Piedmont 60, Midwest City 41

Class 4A=

Blanchard 14, Weatherford 12

Clinton 34, Bethany 27, OT

Cushing 48, Broken Bow 0

Elk City 28, Newcastle 21

Hilldale 32, McLain/TSST 0

Poteau 48, Miami 14

Tuttle 41, Chickasha 7

Wagoner 31, Ada 0

Class 3A=

Cascia Hall 40, Muldrow 6

Heritage Hall 42, Anadarko 14

Kingfisher 28, Lone Grove 27

Lincoln Christian 68, Bristow 19

Metro Christian 41, Pauls Valley 14

Perkins-Tryon 49, Marlow 0

Stigler 34, Holland Hall 27

Verdigris 28, Berryhill 0

Class 2A=

Beggs 48, Rejoice Christian School 28

Chandler 48, Hennessey 16

Community Christian 49, Holdenville 14

Eufaula 14, Henryetta 12

Frederick 12, Davis 6

Idabel 42, Warner 7

Jones 21, Newkirk 20

Kiefer 42, Vinita 26

Lindsay 48, Kingston 27

Millwood 34, Crossings Christian School 29

Oklahoma Christian Academy 24, Luther 12

Prague 34, Hugo 14

Sequoyah-Claremore 48, Sperry 15

Vian 52, Spiro 7

Victory Christian 70, Pawhuska 22

Washington 54, Atoka 7

Class A=

Christian Heritage Academy 28, Stratford 6

Colcord 47, Haskell 0

Commerce 39, Pocola 24

Crescent 46, Dibble 14

Fairview 60, Snyder 0

Gore 63, Fairland 6

Hominy 52, Allen 8

Hooker 48, Apache 16

Mooreland 64, Mangum 19

Quapaw 28, Central Sallisaw 22

Ringling 36, Cashion 12

Stroud 52, Chelsea 14

Tonkawa 61, Mounds 6

Walters 33, Burns Flat-Dill City 0

Woodland 42, Hartshorne 6

Wynnewood 26, Minco 20

Class B=

Caddo 46, Arkoma 0

Covington-Douglas 42, Cyril 22

Dewar 78, Gans 20

Hollis 50, Cherokee 0

Keota 42, Webbers Falls 14

Laverne 62, Pond Creek-Hunter 16

Oklahoma Bible 64, Balko Forgan 22

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 40, Davenport 6

Quinton 54, Welch 6

Regent Prep 55, Summit Christian 0

Ringwood 46, Turpin 24

Seiling 70, Wilson 6

Velma-Alma 50, Canton 0

Waurika 42, Southwest Covenant 24

Weleetka 72, Barnsdall 42

Wetumka 80, Yale 34

Class C=

Maud 60, Oaks 8

Maysville 36, Wilson-Henryetta 30

Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Buffalo 12

Thackerville 54, Coyle 8

Timberlake 62, Geary 6

Tipton 54, Medford 6

Waynoka 46, Ryan 0

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 51, Dustin 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy