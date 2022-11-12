Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
HCAA Playoffs=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Crossover Prep 42, Unity Christian, Miss. 22
OSSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 6A-I=
Broken Arrow 47, Norman 20
Enid 32, Edmond Memorial 27
Jenks 68, Edmond North 14
Owasso 41, Westmoore 7
Class 6A-II=
Bartlesville 36, Lawton 30, OT
Booker T. Washington 47, Putnam North 7
Ponca City 35, Tahlequah 7
Sand Springs 31, Putnam City 21
Class 5A=
Carl Albert 45, MacArthur 7
Coweta 53, Claremore 14
Del City 41, Bishop Kelley 14
Grove 70, Sapulpa 28
Guthrie 17, Elgin 0
McAlester 27, Collinsville 14
McGuinness 46, El Reno 24
Piedmont 60, Midwest City 41
Class 4A=
Blanchard 14, Weatherford 12
Clinton 34, Bethany 27, OT
Cushing 48, Broken Bow 0
Elk City 28, Newcastle 21
Hilldale 32, McLain/TSST 0
Poteau 48, Miami 14
Tuttle 41, Chickasha 7
Wagoner 31, Ada 0
Class 3A=
Cascia Hall 40, Muldrow 6
Heritage Hall 42, Anadarko 14
Kingfisher 28, Lone Grove 27
Lincoln Christian 68, Bristow 19
Metro Christian 41, Pauls Valley 14
Perkins-Tryon 49, Marlow 0
Stigler 34, Holland Hall 27
Verdigris 28, Berryhill 0
Class 2A=
Beggs 48, Rejoice Christian School 28
Chandler 48, Hennessey 16
Community Christian 49, Holdenville 14
Eufaula 14, Henryetta 12
Frederick 12, Davis 6
Idabel 42, Warner 7
Jones 21, Newkirk 20
Kiefer 42, Vinita 26
Lindsay 48, Kingston 27
Millwood 34, Crossings Christian School 29
Oklahoma Christian Academy 24, Luther 12
Prague 34, Hugo 14
Sequoyah-Claremore 48, Sperry 15
Vian 52, Spiro 7
Victory Christian 70, Pawhuska 22
Washington 54, Atoka 7
Class A=
Christian Heritage Academy 28, Stratford 6
Colcord 47, Haskell 0
Commerce 39, Pocola 24
Crescent 46, Dibble 14
Fairview 60, Snyder 0
Gore 63, Fairland 6
Hominy 52, Allen 8
Hooker 48, Apache 16
Mooreland 64, Mangum 19
Quapaw 28, Central Sallisaw 22
Ringling 36, Cashion 12
Stroud 52, Chelsea 14
Tonkawa 61, Mounds 6
Walters 33, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Woodland 42, Hartshorne 6
Wynnewood 26, Minco 20
Class B=
Caddo 46, Arkoma 0
Covington-Douglas 42, Cyril 22
Dewar 78, Gans 20
Hollis 50, Cherokee 0
Keota 42, Webbers Falls 14
Laverne 62, Pond Creek-Hunter 16
Oklahoma Bible 64, Balko Forgan 22
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 40, Davenport 6
Quinton 54, Welch 6
Regent Prep 55, Summit Christian 0
Ringwood 46, Turpin 24
Seiling 70, Wilson 6
Velma-Alma 50, Canton 0
Waurika 42, Southwest Covenant 24
Weleetka 72, Barnsdall 42
Wetumka 80, Yale 34
Class C=
Maud 60, Oaks 8
Maysville 36, Wilson-Henryetta 30
Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Buffalo 12
Thackerville 54, Coyle 8
Timberlake 62, Geary 6
Tipton 54, Medford 6
Waynoka 46, Ryan 0
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 51, Dustin 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
