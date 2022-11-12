Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Paul VI Catholic High School 14, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 7
VHSL Playoff=
First Round=
Class 6A=
Region B=
John Champe 44, Forest Park 25
Region C=
Fairfax 49, Alexandria City 7
Lake Braddock 24, James Robinson 13
South County 30, Edison 0
West Springfield 29, Hayfield 10
Region D=
Centreville 57, Chantilly 34
James Madison 56, Washington-Liberty 6
Westfield 31, Herndon 28, 2OT
Yorktown 21, Langley 14
Class 1A=
Region D=
Grundy 38, Honaker 20
Class 5A=
Region D=
Stone Bridge 38, William Fleming 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0