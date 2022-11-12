ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Friday's Scores

 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Paul VI Catholic High School 14, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 7

VHSL Playoff=

First Round=

Class 6A=

Region B=

John Champe 44, Forest Park 25

Region C=

Fairfax 49, Alexandria City 7

Lake Braddock 24, James Robinson 13

South County 30, Edison 0

West Springfield 29, Hayfield 10

Region D=

Centreville 57, Chantilly 34

James Madison 56, Washington-Liberty 6

Westfield 31, Herndon 28, 2OT

Yorktown 21, Langley 14

Class 1A=

Region D=

Grundy 38, Honaker 20

Class 5A=

Region D=

Stone Bridge 38, William Fleming 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News19 WLTX

Friday Night Blitz: November 11, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continued in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Byrnes at Blythewood, 2 p.m. (SATURDAY) Cane Bay at Sumter, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY) Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY) 4A Playoffs:. Hartsville at AC...
COLUMBIA, SC
Oliver's second-half TDs help Holy Cross stay unbeaten

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Peter Oliver ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns and undefeated Holy Cross held off Bryant 36-29 on Saturday. Holy Cross (10-0), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, won its 15th straight regular-season game and its 10 wins to begin a season is its best run since 1991 (11-0). The Crusaders have already clinched their fourth straight automatic bid from the Patriot League. The Crusaders took a 22-0 halftime lead behind Matthew Sluka touchdown passes to Peter Dickson and Justin Shorter and two field goals by Derek Ng. But the Crusaders would need Oliver’s touchdown runs of 24 and 39 yards to ensure the win over Bryant (4-6). Oliver finished with 140 yards on 19 carries with Sluka running for 72 yards to go with his 114 passing yards.
WORCESTER, MA
