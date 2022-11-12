ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

MHSAA Playoffs=

Division 1=

Regional Final=

Clarkston 36, Rochester Adams 33

Detroit Cass Tech 35, Macomb Dakota 21

Division 2=

Regional Final=

Birmingham Groves 32, Livonia Franklin 25

Dexter 42, Midland 7

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 21, East Lansing 17

Warren De La Salle 55, L’Anse Creuse 7

Division 3=

Regional Final=

DeWitt 29, Linden 16

Detroit King 22, Birmingham Brother Rice 12

Mason 42, Trenton 24

Division 4=

Regional Final=

Eddies Edwardsburg Michigan 24, Hastings 14

Goodrich 40, St. Mary’s Prep 20

Grand Rapids South Christian 28, Whitehall 21

Riverview 45, Dearborn Divine Child 35

Division 5=

Regional Final=

Detroit Country Day 44, Flat Rock 7

Frankenmuth 49, Flint Hamady 7

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Portland 19

Division 6=

Regional Final=

Clinton 31, Warren Michigan Collegiate 30

Grand Rapids West Catholic 37, Lansing Catholic 7

Division 7=

Regional Final=

Jackson Lumen Christi 7, Lawton 6

Napoleon 14, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7

New Lothrop 29, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 20

Division 8=

Regional Final=

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 30, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 6

Whiteford 38, White Pigeon 26

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Michigan high school football scoreboard: regional finals

Grand Ledge (9-2) at Caledonia (10-1) at E. Kentwood, 1 Sat. Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), 1 Sat. Warren De La Salle 55, Harr. T’ship L'Anse Creuse 7. Zeeland West (10-1) at Muskegon (9-2), 1 Sat. Division 4. Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14. G. Rapids South Christian 28,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State basketball enters USA TODAY Top 25 after loss; Michigan up to 21st

The first week of the college basketball season produced few upsets at the top off the rankings. So it follows there are only minor changes in the USA TODAY Sports men’s coaches poll in the first release of the regular season. The top 10 teams remain the same, headed by No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Gonzaga. The Tar Heels received 22 of 32 first-place votes, while the Zags picked up seven. The 28-point difference between the...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy