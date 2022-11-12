Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
MHSAA Playoffs=
Division 1=
Regional Final=
Clarkston 36, Rochester Adams 33
Detroit Cass Tech 35, Macomb Dakota 21
Division 2=
Regional Final=
Birmingham Groves 32, Livonia Franklin 25
Dexter 42, Midland 7
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 21, East Lansing 17
Warren De La Salle 55, L’Anse Creuse 7
Division 3=
Regional Final=
DeWitt 29, Linden 16
Detroit King 22, Birmingham Brother Rice 12
Mason 42, Trenton 24
Division 4=
Regional Final=
Eddies Edwardsburg Michigan 24, Hastings 14
Goodrich 40, St. Mary’s Prep 20
Grand Rapids South Christian 28, Whitehall 21
Riverview 45, Dearborn Divine Child 35
Division 5=
Regional Final=
Detroit Country Day 44, Flat Rock 7
Frankenmuth 49, Flint Hamady 7
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Portland 19
Division 6=
Regional Final=
Clinton 31, Warren Michigan Collegiate 30
Grand Rapids West Catholic 37, Lansing Catholic 7
Division 7=
Regional Final=
Jackson Lumen Christi 7, Lawton 6
Napoleon 14, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7
New Lothrop 29, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 20
Division 8=
Regional Final=
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 30, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 6
Whiteford 38, White Pigeon 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
