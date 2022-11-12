ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Martin’s Jewelers closing in Walla Walla after 133 years in business

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dtb0_0j80mv2P00

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A staple jewelry store in Walla Walla is closing its doors in just a few months. This week, Martin’s Jewelers announced they’re closing down after 133 years in business.

The history of Martin’s Jewelers

Charles Martin opened Martin’s Jewelers in downtown Walla Walla in 1889. He served the people of Walla Walla as a simple watchmen’s bench at the end of the 19th century. Then it was passed down to his son, Port Martin and wife Edith Martin.

It went down to their daughter Mary Martin and husband Paul Eagon, and then down once again to the current owner, Erin Mason and husband Justin Mason. They have a daughter, Addison.

The business passed through four, almost five generations of jewelers.

Erin Mason said it’s something even her 12-year-old daughter has taken a role in.

“She comes down and she loves it. She’s great with the customers and loves all the things that sparkle, which is definitely in our blood,” Erin Mason said.

Closing after 133 years in business

She made what she calls a hard, but necessary decision to close the legacy business to spend time with her family, especially as her daughter gets older.

“One thing that I learned through the struggles that everybody’s been going through the last couple of years is how important family is,” said Mason. “That time that I’ll have with her, I’ll never get back.”

It’s a family business, and not just for the Martin’s, but for all of the people who work there.

One employee said when she found out, she was worried about the other workers.

“For me, this is just fun, and I get paid to do it. But for them, this is their livelihood,” said Kimberly Montague. “My first reaction was, ‘What can I do to help make sure that they get what they need?’”

“I was kind of in a state of shock at first, and then really heartbroken,” Jillian Henderson said. Henderson is a graduate gemologist and goldsmith. “I wouldn’t be where I am without this store, and we’re all so close. You know, we’re like family here.”

‘Longest-running family-owned’ jewelry store in the PNW

Employees called Martin’s Jewelers the longest-running family-owned jewelry store in the Pacific Northwest. Having five generations work in the same building, it’s clear to see the rich history.

“The amount of antiques that we just find, you know, we open a drawer and dig in the back and it’s amazing how old some of these things are and they’re still totally usable,” said Henderson.

For now, because of all of those antiques and history, there’s a lot to get done.

“We have 100 years worth of storage to go through the building so that will be my first chore,” said Mason.

She said the business will be open at least through Christmas, as inventory lasts.

READ: Celebrate Veterans Day with these events around the Mid-Columbia

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Bygone Walla Walla: From Field to Biscuits

From Field to Biscuits: Preston-Shaffer flour mill, Waitsburg,1908. The Bygone Walla Walla Project by Joe Drazan is a local non-profit, non-commercial effort to build and share a visual history of Walla Walla. To share your old snapshots, slides, or negatives of Walla Walla area places and events, email Drazan at skippycat3@charter.net.
WALLA WALLA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Columbia River Classic Fun Run

RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hermiston considers IGA with Pendleton

HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. The meeting is in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second St. Council members will consider signing an intergovernmental agreement to provide internet support services to the city of Pendleton. Hermiston has developed an internet technology department and other government agencies in the area have already signed up for those services. They include the city of Umatilla, Morrow County, and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. The Pendleton City Council has the IGA on its agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday.
HERMISTON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Veteran drives self-restored military-style jeep at the Walla Walla Veterans Day Parade

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — One retired veteran, a participant for more than 50 years at the Walla Walla Veterans Day Parade, is front and center with the jeep he personally restored after getting home from Vietnam. He was wounded overseas in combat as a United States Army sergeant first class. “I was wounded carrying a buddy. He’s alive today because...
WALLA WALLA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland

A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: One person dies after RV fire in Kennewick Saturday morning

KENNEWICK, Wash.- 11-14-22 Benton County Coroner Bill Leach has confirmed that an 8-year-old girl died in the fire and that the second child has been transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. According to the Kennewick Fired Department, an online fundraising page has been set up to help the victims...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland pauses yard waste collection

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

As nights get cold, Union Gospel Mission turns its attention to women, children

As nights get longer and colder, staff at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission shelter for women face an unenviable task. When the shelter is full, they’re forced to turn away women and children seeking accommodations as they escape domestic violence, poverty, substance abuse and the myriad other challenges that leave them homeless and vulnerable to abuse on the streets.
KENNEWICK, WA
uiargonaut.com

Vandals return home with a dominating victory over Walla Walla

In Idaho’s home opener, the Vandals returned to ICCU Arena and cruised to a dominant 122-48 victory over Walla Walla University. The opening minutes of the game lit the fuse for the Vandals as fifth year guard Divant’e Moffitt assisted on an ally-oop pass to junior forward Isaac Jones to begin the game. Moffitt would later find redshirt sophomore Terren Frank on the fastbreak for a corner three after the Wolves turned the ball over, a frequent occurrence throughout the night.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews in Richland restore power to around 2000 people after windstorm

RICHLAND, Wash. — The windstorm from Friday, November 4 left around 2,000 people without power; some of them only had power restored November 8, according to the city of Richland. City crews were called out around 500 times for streetlight poles, power lines, cables pinned under trees, lines on...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy