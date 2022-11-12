Read full article on original website
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Watch: Scangarello, White, Levis Talk Following 24-21 Vandy Defeat
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, defensive coordinator Brad White and starting quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Scangarello touched on the multiple offensive miscues, the play of Levis, where the team ...
247Sports
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s stunning loss to Vanderbilt
The motivated Vanderbilt Commodores took it to Mark Stoops’ listless Wildcats at Kroger Field.
WATCH: Mark Stoops talks future, big picture in pre-Georgia press conference
Monday morning Mark Stoops met with the media for his weekly press conference to preview the Georgia game. To be candid, the matchup with top-ranked Georgia is far from the front of the BBN’s mind. Stoops hardly talked about the Bulldogs, but did go into detail about the offense’s...
Offensive changes, transfer portal movement and other takeaways from Mark Stoops’ presser
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops touched on a number of key topics Monday about the state of his program after a shocking loss to Vanderbilt.
Kroger's Kentucky High School Football Playoff Rundown: Round 2
The second round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs wrapped up on Friday night and there were some wild results all over the state. Most notably, the top-ranked St. Xavier Tigers were upset by No. 21 Male 22-21 over in the Class 6A playoffs. Several other ranked schools went down on Friday too, including top 10 Covington Catholic. The Colonels were beat down by a soon-to-be No. 1 Frederick Douglass, 33-7, with KSR in attendance.
Four-Star QB Kenny Minchey Decommits from Pitt Football
The Pitt Panthers lost their top-rated commit in the 2023 class.
247Sports
Kentucky basketball: Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot tips cap to John Calipari, Wildcats
Kentucky men’s basketball won, 77-52, Friday night over Duquesne in Rupp Arena. Star point guard Sahvir Wheeler returned to the rotation from injury, and notched a double-double with 11 points, six rebounds and 11 assists. After the game, Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot credited No. 4 Kentucky with a strong performance.
DJ Wagner Commits to Kentucky Wildcats
Head Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have landed the commitment of the 2023 number-one overall recruit DJ Wagner. The combo guard has leaned toward the Wildcats for some time and his new NIL deal with Nike further cemented this commitment. He committed to the Kentucky Wildcats over the Louisville Cardinals despite his grandfather Milt Wagner being on the Cardinal’s staff. John Calipari already has a loaded recruiting class and adding Wagner may cement their recruiting class as the number one class in 2023. Wagner is a clear-cut “one and done” prospect and will compete for the number one overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game 11
Louisville, even with its loss at Clemson, continues to climb in the ESPN Football Power Index. With two games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now has the Cardinals as the third best team in the ACC, trailing only Clemson and Florida State. In the season's initial...
Should he stay or should he go? Will Kentucky football stick with Rich Scangarello?
After Saturday’s stunning loss to Vanderbilt, UK’s Mark Stoops has a decision to make about his embattled offensive coordinator.
linknky.com
Simon Kenton can’t beat history – or Louisville Trinity – in Class 6A playoffs
If you thought the RPI ratings for Kentucky’s Class 6A probably couldn’t be that far off and No. 2 Simon Kenton Pioneers had a real shot at finally catching up with Louisville Trinity’s four-loss Shamrocks, you could probably make a case for that. Especially when you looked...
John Calipari facing tough decisions with so many roster options
We’ve all been there. You’ve settled down on the couch ready for a relaxing movie night. The popcorn just finished popping and you’re lucky enough to have borrowed the password of seven different streaming accounts. Two hours later, you are still scrolling through all the options, overwhelmed to the point of stagnation, so you give up and go to bed. For Kentucky, this season is a movie night and its roster represents all the streaming services. John Calipari almost has too many good options to choose from.
