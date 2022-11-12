ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne

The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
On3.com

Kroger's Kentucky High School Football Playoff Rundown: Round 2

The second round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs wrapped up on Friday night and there were some wild results all over the state. Most notably, the top-ranked St. Xavier Tigers were upset by No. 21 Male 22-21 over in the Class 6A playoffs. Several other ranked schools went down on Friday too, including top 10 Covington Catholic. The Colonels were beat down by a soon-to-be No. 1 Frederick Douglass, 33-7, with KSR in attendance.
defpen

DJ Wagner Commits to Kentucky Wildcats

Head Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have landed the commitment of the 2023 number-one overall recruit DJ Wagner. The combo guard has leaned toward the Wildcats for some time and his new NIL deal with Nike further cemented this commitment. He committed to the Kentucky Wildcats over the Louisville Cardinals despite his grandfather Milt Wagner being on the Cardinal’s staff. John Calipari already has a loaded recruiting class and adding Wagner may cement their recruiting class as the number one class in 2023. Wagner is a clear-cut “one and done” prospect and will compete for the number one overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
247Sports

ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game 11

Louisville, even with its loss at Clemson, continues to climb in the ESPN Football Power Index. With two games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now has the Cardinals as the third best team in the ACC, trailing only Clemson and Florida State. In the season's initial...
On3.com

John Calipari facing tough decisions with so many roster options

We’ve all been there. You’ve settled down on the couch ready for a relaxing movie night. The popcorn just finished popping and you’re lucky enough to have borrowed the password of seven different streaming accounts. Two hours later, you are still scrolling through all the options, overwhelmed to the point of stagnation, so you give up and go to bed. For Kentucky, this season is a movie night and its roster represents all the streaming services. John Calipari almost has too many good options to choose from.
