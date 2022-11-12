Head Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have landed the commitment of the 2023 number-one overall recruit DJ Wagner. The combo guard has leaned toward the Wildcats for some time and his new NIL deal with Nike further cemented this commitment. He committed to the Kentucky Wildcats over the Louisville Cardinals despite his grandfather Milt Wagner being on the Cardinal’s staff. John Calipari already has a loaded recruiting class and adding Wagner may cement their recruiting class as the number one class in 2023. Wagner is a clear-cut “one and done” prospect and will compete for the number one overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO