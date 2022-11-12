ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tennessee high school football scores for TSSAA playoffs second round

By Chris Van Tuyl, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

Here are the Tennessee high school playoff scores from the second round for Division I games and state quarterfinals in Division II.

West

Bartlett 28, Brentwood 7

Covington 42, Millington 0

CPA 21, Lausanne 13

Dyersburg 29, Ripley 7

Germantown 24, Houston 14

Haywood 47, South Gibson 14

Henry Co. 42, Portland 7

Huntingdon 48, Fairley 6

Jackson Christian 27, MTCS 25

Lexington 21, Marshall Co. 14

MASE 42, Lake Co. 12

McKenzie 56, Moore Co. 21

Milan 38, Obion Co. 28

Peabody 42, Booker T. Washington 18

Springfield 38, Munford 13

Union City 10, Westview 6

USJ 48, Lakeway Christian 6

East

Alcoa 42, Pigeon Forge 20

Anderson Co. 30, Elizabethton 24

Baylor 42, MUS 16

Chattanooga Christian 36, FRA 21

Coalfield 55, Unaka 12

Daniel Boone 30, Knoxville Central 7

East Hamilton 43, Upperman 42

Gatlinburg-Pittman 47, Chuckey-Doak 34

Gordonsville 14, South Pittsburg 7

Greeneville 58, Gibbs 28

Knoxville Webb 49, Davidson Academy 24

Knoxville West 68, Morristown West 14

Maryville 28, Bearden 10

Monterey 40, Hampton 16

Oak Ridge 13, McMinn Co. 12

Oliver Springs 35, Cloudland 12

Powell 48, Walker Valley 0

Science Hill 40, Farragut 19

Sweetwater 55, McMinn Central 21

Tyner 42, Westmoreland 17

Middle

Beech 24, Smyrna 21

Blackman 35, Coffee Co. 31

Brentwood Academy 38, Pope John Paul 7

Cane Ridge 42, Clarksville 6

Clay Co. 46, Whitwell 6

East Nashville 40, Waverly 34

East Robertson 38, Bledsoe Co. 14

Fayetteville 42, Dresden 17

Friendship Christian 14, DCA 13

Giles Co. 21, Loudon 0

Lewis Co. 35, Adamsville 7

Lipscomb Academy 77, Silverdale 13

MBA 33, Christian Brothers 14

McCallie 38, Ensworth 28

Nashville Christian 42, Trinity Christian 7

Nolensville 56, White Co. 36

Oakland 41, Lebanon 7

Page 42, Mt. Juliet 39

Pearl Cohn 54, Hardin Co. 21

Red Bank 21, Stone Memorial 6

Riverside 18, Mt. Pleasant 13

Smith Co. 28, Fairview 6

York Institute 27, South Greene 0

