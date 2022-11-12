Thanksgiving is just weeks away. Do you have your Thanksgiving turkey yet? The USDA has predicted a turkey shortage for 2022. If you and your family plan to gobble up the Thanksgiving dinner essential, reserve one now while you still can.Your friends at CBS Essentials have found a variety of retailers that will allow you to purchase a turkey online, before the holiday. We've even found a retailer that will give you a Thanksgiving turkey for free.Top products in this article:Harry & David gourmet turkey feast (with 10 pound turkey), $250D'Artagnan heritage turkey (8 pound minimum), $166Goldbelly Gourmet Butcher Block Turducken...

