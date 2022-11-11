ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

WBTW News13

High School Football playoff schedule for November 18 & 19

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have hit the 3rd round of the SCHSL high school football playoffs and the state championship round for our SCISA schools. Below is the schedule ahead for Friday & Saturday nights with the home team listed on the bottom. All games will begin at 7:30pm. FRIDAY NIGHT CONTESTS: Carolina ForestFort […]
FLORENCE, SC
fbschedules.com

Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1

It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
HOUSTON, TX
WBTW News13

Railroad crossings to close temporarily for resurfacing in Marlboro, Scotland counties

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several railroad crossings in the Marlboro County and Scotland County areas will be temporarily closed in December for resurfacing, according to an announcement from Southern Commercial Development. Resurfacing will begin on Dec. 5 in McColl, SCD said. Crews will work upwards toward Gibson, North Carolina. Each crossing is expected to […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Primary care at Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands in Southern Pines

Sarah Durbin, NP, is the newest addition to the primary care team located at PMC — Morganton Park in Southern Pines. Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced Durbin to the team of three board-certified primary care physicians and five advanced practice providers. Durbin earned her master’s in nursing with a...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
wbtw.com

Some isolated frost possible tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area early this morning and it is going to usher in cooler, drier air. Dewpoints for today are going to be in the 30s and 40s. This is very pleasant, fall-like air. Clouds will be around for the...
FLORENCE, SC
richmondobserver

RCSO: Needles, rifle recovered from South Carolina felon banging on doors

ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina woman is facing several criminal charges after allegedly beating on the doors of several Richmond County homes — holding a rifle at one. Deputies responded to a call Saturday of a woman beating on the door of a home on Old Cheraw Highway, south of Rockingham, and found 33-year-old Krystal Dawn Hall still on the caller’s porch, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NC State University Copes With 4th Student Suicide This Semester

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State University school officials confirm a 4th student has died by suicide this semester. The campus newspaper “The Technician” reports that residents at the Wolf Village were notified of the student’s death via email The death comes just days after the university formed a Student Mental Health Task Force.
RALEIGH, NC
The Robesonian

Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role

SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Spring Lake to swear in interim manager

The Spring Lake Board of Aldermen is expected to swear in Fire Chief Jason Williams as interim town manager Monday night, Nov. 14, as it continues to search for a permanent town manager. “It looks like I will be in this position for a little longer than when I was...
SPRING LAKE, NC

