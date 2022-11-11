Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lumberton removes Adam Deese as football coach, staying on as AD
Lumberton, N.C. — Lumberton has fired Adam Deese as its head football coach. Deese will stay with the school as its athletic director. Chris Stiles of The Robesonian first shared the news last Friday. Deese's Pirates were 1-25 overall since he took over the role as head coach. In...
High School Football playoff schedule for November 18 & 19
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have hit the 3rd round of the SCHSL high school football playoffs and the state championship round for our SCISA schools. Below is the schedule ahead for Friday & Saturday nights with the home team listed on the bottom. All games will begin at 7:30pm. FRIDAY NIGHT CONTESTS: Carolina ForestFort […]
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
Fayetteville, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fayetteville. The Liberty Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Fayetteville Academy on November 14, 2022, 13:00:00. The Liberty Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Fayetteville Academy on November 14, 2022, 14:15:00.
FOX Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1
It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
Railroad crossings to close temporarily for resurfacing in Marlboro, Scotland counties
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several railroad crossings in the Marlboro County and Scotland County areas will be temporarily closed in December for resurfacing, according to an announcement from Southern Commercial Development. Resurfacing will begin on Dec. 5 in McColl, SCD said. Crews will work upwards toward Gibson, North Carolina. Each crossing is expected to […]
Lumberton begins parade season Saturday
LUMBERTON — Keeping with tradition, the Lumberton Christmas Parade is set to usher in the holiday season of festivities locally with its
Fairmont gym to be dedicated to Baker Saturday
FAIRMONT — The gymnasium at Fairmont High School will be dedicated to Michael Baker in a ceremony Saturday evening. The event
sandhillssentinel.com
Primary care at Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands in Southern Pines
Sarah Durbin, NP, is the newest addition to the primary care team located at PMC — Morganton Park in Southern Pines. Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced Durbin to the team of three board-certified primary care physicians and five advanced practice providers. Durbin earned her master’s in nursing with a...
Scotland County students shine at leadership conference
HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) is an organization for future health care professionals and has been active in North Carolina since 1975. Students from Spring Hill Middle School and Scotland High School took top honors at the conference. From Spring Hill Middle School, Emma Burton, Maurice McMillian, and Abediel...
wbtw.com
Some isolated frost possible tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area early this morning and it is going to usher in cooler, drier air. Dewpoints for today are going to be in the 30s and 40s. This is very pleasant, fall-like air. Clouds will be around for the...
richmondobserver
RCSO: Needles, rifle recovered from South Carolina felon banging on doors
ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina woman is facing several criminal charges after allegedly beating on the doors of several Richmond County homes — holding a rifle at one. Deputies responded to a call Saturday of a woman beating on the door of a home on Old Cheraw Highway, south of Rockingham, and found 33-year-old Krystal Dawn Hall still on the caller’s porch, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
wccbcharlotte.com
NC State University Copes With 4th Student Suicide This Semester
RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State University school officials confirm a 4th student has died by suicide this semester. The campus newspaper “The Technician” reports that residents at the Wolf Village were notified of the student’s death via email The death comes just days after the university formed a Student Mental Health Task Force.
Vehicle hits 2 homes, building in Darlington County, highway patrol says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into two homes and one other building Monday morning in Darlington County, according to Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Birch Leaf Drive, Jones said. The vehicle reportedly hit the front porch of one […]
The Robesonian
Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role
SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
cbs17
Fayetteville man faces DWI charge in 3rd central NC pedestrian death in 3 days, officials say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Sanford was the third pedestrian killed in three days in the region after he died in a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck Saturday afternoon, police said. The deadly hit-and-run was the second in two days in central North Carolina, as well as...
Rare Alfa Romeo worth $23 million stolen in SC could be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
A $50,000 reward is being offered after the black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior was swiped.
Up and Coming Weekly
Spring Lake to swear in interim manager
The Spring Lake Board of Aldermen is expected to swear in Fire Chief Jason Williams as interim town manager Monday night, Nov. 14, as it continues to search for a permanent town manager. “It looks like I will be in this position for a little longer than when I was...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
South Carolina Highway Patrol: 4 tractor trailers involved in Florence I-95 crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 156 on I-95 north, SCHP said. Traffic cameras showed traffic at a complete stop on the interstate. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, […]
Comments / 0