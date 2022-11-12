Read full article on original website
Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55
The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
MLB World Reacts To Death Of Longtime Center Fielder
The Major League Baseball world is mourning the loss of a longtime center fielder on Sunday night. Chuck Carr, an eight-year Major League Baseball veteran, died at the age of 55 on Sunday evening. He played for several different teams throughout his career, including the Marlins. The veteran outfielder was...
3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson has enjoyed a pair of breakout seasons over the past two years. The former Vanderbilt star always featured a high-ceiling, but he struggled to find his footing offensively through the first portion of his career. Swanson was always regarded as a solid defender, but his 2021 and 2022 offensive outbursts will lead to […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox poach, promote key Yankees player development director
If you can’t beat them, steal from them. The Boston Red Sox, who finished in last place in the American League East, are raiding the New York Yankees. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports the Red Sox hired Andrew Wright to be their...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Heaney Rumors: New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays Among Interested Teams
Despite coming off a rough finish to the 2021 season with the New York Yankees, Andrew Heaney drew free agency interest from upwards of 10 teams prior to signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year, $8.5 million contract. Heaney believed joining the Dodgers would help him get back...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets have talked to Rays about trading for pitching
The Mets have talked to the Rays about trading for pitching ahead of the deadline to protect players ahead of the Rule 5 draft, per a tweet from Jon Morosi. Earlier this evening, Morosi reported that the Rays were “engaged in advanced trade negotiations ahead of Tuesday’s roster protection deadline” and that the expectation in the industry is that the team will complete several trades before the deadline on November 15.
Astros lock down bullpen star on 3-year, $34.5 million extension
The World Series champion Houston Astros haven’t hesitated to jump right into MLB free agency, as they have agreed to a deal with one of their most important relief pitchers, Rafael Montero. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Montero and the Astros have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.
Yankees get Anthony Rizzo free agency update amid Aaron Judge uncertainty
Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo are free agents. The New York Yankees extended both the qualifying offer. Judge will certainly not take it, but there is a chance Rizzo might. And even if Rizzo does not accept it, MLB insider Jon Morosi believes New York has a strong chance of resigning the veteran first baseman, per MLB Network on Twitter.
Latest trade report will have Mets fans dreaming of Tyler Glasnow
The New York Mets have reportedly been in touch with the Tampa Bay Rays in reference to their pitching, per Jon Morosi. Tyler Glasnow’s name has been thrown around in various rumors, but Morosi himself did not mention any specific players. However, he did state that the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Los Angeles Angels […] The post Latest trade report will have Mets fans dreaming of Tyler Glasnow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Martin Perez nearing final decision on Rangers future
The first stage of MLB free agency involves teams from around the league making qualifying offers to players who they want to be compensated for if they depart in free agency. It’s typically used on the top players available, because the offer is a one year contract worth a decent amount of money. While it’s often not accepted, it sounds like Martin Perez could accept his qualifying offer from the Texas Rangers.
RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge entered free agency as one of the most coveted hitters of all-time after he broke Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs in a season. After putting up one of the best seasons at the plate in the entire history of the MLB, plenty of teams will surely be competing with the New York Yankees for the 6’7 slugger’s signature.
Dodgers, Angels amongst teams interested in Japanese star free agent Kodai Senga
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels are reportedly interested in free agent Kodai Senga, per Jon Morosi. Senga, a 29-year old Japanese star pitcher, is currently a free agent. Morosi revealed 3 other teams in addition to the Angels and Dodgers that have been linked to Senga in free agency. “I’ve heard a […] The post Dodgers, Angels amongst teams interested in Japanese star free agent Kodai Senga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pablo Lopez trade: 3 teams that must deal for Marlins ace
The MLB offseason is upon us, and while the free agent market will command most of the attention on the hot stove, the trade market also figures to see a lot of action. We have already seen a couple of trades get made this offseason, and it looks like another big trade may get made soon, as the Miami Marlins are reportedly open to trading starting pitcher Pablo Lopez this offseason.
Red Sox showing trade interest in star catcher Sean Murphy
The Boston Red Sox have quite a bit of work to do in the offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East, and they have shown interest in trading for Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy. The initial report emanates from Boston Globe columnist Alex Speier, and the move would appear to make sense […] The post Red Sox showing trade interest in star catcher Sean Murphy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
