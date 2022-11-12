ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

cw34.com

Lanes reopen on Turnpike after multi-vehicle crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike closed all Southbound lanes on Monday morning. The crash occurred just beyond Exit 75 (Glades Road/SR-808) at 5:42 a.m. and backed up traffic to before Mile Marker 77, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Additionally, emergency vehicles...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies

Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Trooper taken to hospital after cruiser gets stuck under tanker

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of tanker trouble involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper happened in Boca Raton. The incident happened on Interstate 95, near Yamato Road, Thursday. According to police, a trooper’s car got stuck under the tanker after the truck’s driver lost control. The...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Crash with reported injuries in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were in a car crash on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened on Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue. Two cars were involved. Photos show major damage to the front of one of...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate flipped box truck on I-95

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what caused a box truck to overturn on Interstate 95. The incident happened just before 6 a.m., near the Sunrise Boulevard exit, Friday. 7SkyForce captured video of the truck that flipped. Southbound lanes were closed for the investigation. The Florida Highway Patrol said...
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Miami

Family Seeks Answers After Woman Disappears in Fort Lauderdale

A Fort Lauderdale family is desperate for answers from police after a woman disappeared from unincorporated Central Browardlast week. According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Truck and equipment stolen from funeral home in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck and equipment were stolen from a funeral home in Okeechobee on Friday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the owner of the Buxton and Bass Funeral Home discovered his equipment and truck — a 2003 white F-550, 2020 Yellow and Green John Deere Excavator and a 2023 black trailer with a liftgate — was stolen from behind the business.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
wflx.com

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPTV

Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida

STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
STUART, FL

