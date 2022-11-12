Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
One hospitalized after pool truck crash, spilled chlorine and pool acid
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Delray Beach officials say a pool truck crashed into a barrier on the eastbound lanes of Linton Bridge Saturday. The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital. No...
cw34.com
Lanes reopen on Turnpike after multi-vehicle crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike closed all Southbound lanes on Monday morning. The crash occurred just beyond Exit 75 (Glades Road/SR-808) at 5:42 a.m. and backed up traffic to before Mile Marker 77, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Additionally, emergency vehicles...
cw34.com
His violent crash killed his girlfriend, but authorities spent days wondering who drove
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and a woman leave a restaurant and get into a car. Approximately 12 minutes later, their trip ends in tragedy. She is dead and he is later under arrest. Much later, actually. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote...
Investigations into 2021 Surfside, Florida, condo collapse far from over
Around 1:30 a.m. on June 24, 2021, 98 people were killed when Champlain Towers South, a 40-year-old condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed. Raysa Rodriguez was on the ninth floor of a part of the building that somehow remained standing. "I am sound asleep, and I hear this awful noise and...
cw34.com
Student in Port St. Lucie airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A St. Lucie West Centennial High School student had to be airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Monday morning. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said the 14-year-old student was hit at Crosstown Pkwy and SW Cameo Boulevard as she was crossing the street.
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies
Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
WSVN-TV
Trooper taken to hospital after cruiser gets stuck under tanker
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of tanker trouble involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper happened in Boca Raton. The incident happened on Interstate 95, near Yamato Road, Thursday. According to police, a trooper’s car got stuck under the tanker after the truck’s driver lost control. The...
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
cw34.com
Crash with reported injuries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were in a car crash on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened on Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue. Two cars were involved. Photos show major damage to the front of one of...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate flipped box truck on I-95
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what caused a box truck to overturn on Interstate 95. The incident happened just before 6 a.m., near the Sunrise Boulevard exit, Friday. 7SkyForce captured video of the truck that flipped. Southbound lanes were closed for the investigation. The Florida Highway Patrol said...
cw34.com
Nowhere to go: Number of homeless families rising in Palm Beach County
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — These days everything from the roofs over our heads to the food on the table keep getting more and more expensive. A typical paycheck can’t keep up with how fast prices are rising and a major car repair or sudden medical expense can land you in a tight spot.
cw34.com
Skeletal remains, a noise complaint, and gas station stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories in photos from this week. Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County. After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office...
NBC Miami
Family Seeks Answers After Woman Disappears in Fort Lauderdale
A Fort Lauderdale family is desperate for answers from police after a woman disappeared from unincorporated Central Browardlast week. According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.
cw34.com
Truck and equipment stolen from funeral home in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck and equipment were stolen from a funeral home in Okeechobee on Friday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the owner of the Buxton and Bass Funeral Home discovered his equipment and truck — a 2003 white F-550, 2020 Yellow and Green John Deere Excavator and a 2023 black trailer with a liftgate — was stolen from behind the business.
wflx.com
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
WPTV
Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida
STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
How Tequesta is growing: One condominium tower nearly done on beachfront; two more may follow
TEQUESTA — The skyline along Tequesta’s beachfront is changing, and the construction of the 10-story SeaGlass complex near Coral Cove Park is only one part of it. The next changes will occur closer to Cato’s Bridge, where developers are planning to build new luxury condominiums on the site of two older buildings.
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County.
cw34.com
Plea hearing for man arrested in Boynton Beach cold case murder
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man arrested for the murder of 21-year-old Carla Lowe, a woman found beaten and run over in the road, was in court for a plea hearing on Monday. Ralph Williams, 59, was arrested in November of 2021 for the murder of Lowe, which...
Comments / 1