The Oklahoma State Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of illnesses in the Oklahoma City area. Officials said they identified an outbreak of Campylobacter Shiga-toxin producing E. coli in the Hydro and Weatherford area on October 25. However, reports of illnesses are still on the rise and the OSDH is looking to the public to help find the answers.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO