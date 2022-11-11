ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kswo.com

Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
CHICKASHA, OK
madillrecord.net

Health Department looking into illness outbrea

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of illnesses in the Oklahoma City area. Officials said they identified an outbreak of Campylobacter Shiga-toxin producing E. coli in the Hydro and Weatherford area on October 25. However, reports of illnesses are still on the rise and the OSDH is looking to the public to help find the answers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Stillwater police, fire celebrate new officers, promotion of fire marshal

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater's Public Safety team celebrated this past week with three officers taking their Oath of Office and joining the Stillwater Police Department along with the pinning ceremony of Stillwater Fire Department's new fire marshal. Officers Roger Osiek, Lionard Fombe, and Casey Rogers took their oaths...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins couple admit abusing adopted boys

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins couple, who were foster parents, have been placed on seven years’ probation each for abusing two boys, ages 4 and 5, three months after they adopted them. Brittany Luv Edwards, 31, admitted choking the boys and hitting or failing to protect them from...
PERKINS, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy