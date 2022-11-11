Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
OKCPD hosts fall hiring event
The Oklahoma City Police Department is holding a fall hiring event on Saturday, November 12.
KTUL
'$1 will go so far': Salvation Army confident in Red Kettle campaign despite inflation
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Trying to raise money for a good cause during a time of inflation. It's what the Salvation Army in Cleveland County is up against, as they kicked off their annual Red Kettle campaign on November 11. The Salvation Army has red kettles all over Cleveland...
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
Norman giving away 300 free trees to residents
Residents in Norman who want to beautify their properties can take part in a free tree giveaway program.
OU College of Dentistry provides free dental care to OK veterans
OU College of Dentistry provided free dental care to veterans on Saturday.
madillrecord.net
Health Department looking into illness outbrea
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of illnesses in the Oklahoma City area. Officials said they identified an outbreak of Campylobacter Shiga-toxin producing E. coli in the Hydro and Weatherford area on October 25. However, reports of illnesses are still on the rise and the OSDH is looking to the public to help find the answers.
KTUL
Stillwater police, fire celebrate new officers, promotion of fire marshal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater's Public Safety team celebrated this past week with three officers taking their Oath of Office and joining the Stillwater Police Department along with the pinning ceremony of Stillwater Fire Department's new fire marshal. Officers Roger Osiek, Lionard Fombe, and Casey Rogers took their oaths...
Illness Outbreak has Health Department seeking public help
Officials say they are still seeing illness in the area and continue to investigate the cause in Custer and Caddo areas.
KOCO
Winter weather with chance of snow expected Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. As the weekend winds down, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Sunday...
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
KTUL
City, state leaders quiet on Canoo bringing 500 jobs, factory to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Electric vehicle producer Canoo plans to bring a manufacturing plant to Oklahoma City, but with state and city leaders quiet, they seem to be the only ones sharing the news of hundreds of jobs coming to the city. A spokesperson for Oklahoma City confirmed...
KTUL
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
It's Official! News 9 Moves Downtown, Celebrates With Community
OKLAHOMA CITY - It's official! News 9's new downtown location is officially open for business. Mayor David Holt joined Amanda, Karl and News 9 owner David Griffin at a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.
KOCO
Winter weather moves in Monday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that snow moves into western Oklahoma early on Monday. Rain transitions over to snow in OKC middle of the day.
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
okcfox.com
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
1600kush.com
Perkins couple admit abusing adopted boys
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins couple, who were foster parents, have been placed on seven years’ probation each for abusing two boys, ages 4 and 5, three months after they adopted them. Brittany Luv Edwards, 31, admitted choking the boys and hitting or failing to protect them from...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Voters elect first female Oklahoma County District Attorney
Voters have elected a new Oklahoma County District Attorney during Tuesday’s midterm elections.
