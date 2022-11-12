Effective: 2022-11-15 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Wintry mix expected. Total snow and sleet accumulation around 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth up to a quarter inch. The highest snow and ice accumulations are most likely along and east of Keysers Ridge in Garrett County, and along/west of the Allegheny Front in western Allegany as well as western Grant and western Mineral Counties. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Mineral Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to midnight EST Tuesday night. A wintry mix will begin between 10 AM and 1 PM late Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Precipitation will change to mainly freezing rain late Tuesday afternoon before ending Tuesday night. Light snow is possible behind this system along and west of the Allegheny Front late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced to under 1 mile at times in a wintry mix as well as fog.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO