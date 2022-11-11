Tulare County-based hospital operator Kaweah Health may have to institute layoffs of staff if the state of California does not step in and provide financial relief. CEO Gary Herbst wrote an open letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, published by Gannett last week, that Kaweah Health is just one of many hospital systems throughout the state that are on the brink of financial collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after effects.

VISALIA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO