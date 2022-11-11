Read full article on original website
yourcentralvalley.com
CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
Raisin City homeless encampment removed by Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a year of community members filing complaints, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Civil Unit and a debris removal company contracted out by the county conducted a homeless encampment cleanup project at a site in Raisin City. The homeless encampment was located in a public alleyway near S. Ormus Avenue and […]
Central Valley farmer wins prestigious award in Indianapolis
Peter Bliss received FFA's American Star award inside the stadium home to the Indianapolis Colts. Bliss graduated from Golden Valley High in Merced.
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
sjvsun.com
Layoffs imminent at Visalia’s Kaweah Health? Here’s what we know.
Tulare County-based hospital operator Kaweah Health may have to institute layoffs of staff if the state of California does not step in and provide financial relief. CEO Gary Herbst wrote an open letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, published by Gannett last week, that Kaweah Health is just one of many hospital systems throughout the state that are on the brink of financial collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after effects.
clovisroundup.com
Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School
The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
New drug dogs to join Fresno PD thanks to high school students
"Kids for K9s" dropped by the Fresno Police department headquarters to meet with the Chief and K-9 unit to present a $50,000 check.
Visalia Fire has another squad going on medical calls
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia Fire Department announced this week that officials have placed its second squad unit into service. As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Visalia Fire placed its second emergency medical squad into service to assist with medical aid responses in the south part of Visalia during peak hours of […]
Illegal marijuana grow leads to fire, Fresno FD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An illegal marijuana grow house was discovered after a fire broke out due to bad power lines through the residence according to Fresno Fire Department. Fresno firefighters responded to a residential fire on Dennett and Bengston on Monday afternoon. The fire battalion chief said that when crews entered the residence where […]
Low-flying helicopter getting data for USGS above Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting around November 17, and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over the areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga, and the Pyramid Hills according to the United States Geological […]
KMPH.com
Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
KMPH.com
Inflation causes bistro to close its doors in Downtown Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Rising prices aren't just affecting us at the grocery store, some restaurants have been forced to raise prices... but the chef and owner of Tomanni Bistro said he would not sacrifice the quality of the food and the affordability. That's why he'd rather make a tough call than have his customers pay the price.
Foggy day school schedule for Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Golden Plains Unified Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog. Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch for […]
DOJ: Fresno classic car restorer defrauded customers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno businessman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to defraud customers of his classic car restoration business, according to the federal Department of Justice. Jeffrey Scott Hedges, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to three years and 10 months behind bars after he was found […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Major fashion retailer expanding into Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A major in-demand fashion retailer will be opening its doors in Visalia late next year. Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. has revealed plans on Thursday to open a Nordstrom Rack at the Sequoia Mall in the fall of 2023. The planned 29,000-square-foot store, to be located inside the mall...
Local teen raising awareness for 22q Syndrome and she needs your help
A Valley teen is taking action to raise awareness for an important cause, but she needs your help.
Osuna attempting to hire private attorney to represent him in Corcoran prison slaying
HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna is “close” to retaining private counsel to represent him in the torture-slaying of his prison cellmate, a court-appointed attorney said Wednesday. Defense lawyer Hugo Gomez-Vidal, at a hearing in which it was expected a preliminary hearing date would be set, informed the court of Osuna’s plans. Gomez-Vidal […]
F-15 forced to land in Fresno after accidentally dumping all its fuel
A training flight turned near-disastrous for one National Guard pilot, who had to make an emergency landing in Fresno after his entire tank of fuel was emptied mid-air.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 41 and Avenue 14 in Madera County
Officials in Madera County reported a car crash with injuries on Avenue 14 on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 12:00 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue 14 and Highway 41, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Car Crash on Avenue...
Former Fresno PD officer guilty of assault against city councilmember
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a former Fresno City Councilmember in April 2021. Officials say Raymond Eddy threatened and struck former council member Oliver Baines with a firearm. Investigators say Eddy had been involved in a dispute with Baines regarding a failed business venture. Detectives […]
