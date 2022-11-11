ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Layoffs imminent at Visalia’s Kaweah Health? Here’s what we know.

Tulare County-based hospital operator Kaweah Health may have to institute layoffs of staff if the state of California does not step in and provide financial relief. CEO Gary Herbst wrote an open letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, published by Gannett last week, that Kaweah Health is just one of many hospital systems throughout the state that are on the brink of financial collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after effects.
VISALIA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School

The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia Fire has another squad going on medical calls

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia Fire Department announced this week that officials have placed its second squad unit into service. As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Visalia Fire placed its second emergency medical squad into service to assist with medical aid responses in the south part of Visalia during peak hours of […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Illegal marijuana grow leads to fire, Fresno FD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An illegal marijuana grow house was discovered after a fire broke out due to bad power lines through the residence according to Fresno Fire Department. Fresno firefighters responded to a residential fire on Dennett and Bengston on Monday afternoon. The fire battalion chief said that when crews entered the residence where […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Inflation causes bistro to close its doors in Downtown Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Rising prices aren't just affecting us at the grocery store, some restaurants have been forced to raise prices... but the chef and owner of Tomanni Bistro said he would not sacrifice the quality of the food and the affordability. That's why he'd rather make a tough call than have his customers pay the price.
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Golden Plains Unified Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.   Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.  Watch for […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno classic car restorer defrauded customers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno businessman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to defraud customers of his classic car restoration business, according to the federal Department of Justice. Jeffrey Scott Hedges, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to three years and 10 months behind bars after he was found […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Major fashion retailer expanding into Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A major in-demand fashion retailer will be opening its doors in Visalia late next year. Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. has revealed plans on Thursday to open a Nordstrom Rack at the Sequoia Mall in the fall of 2023. The planned 29,000-square-foot store, to be located inside the mall...
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 41 and Avenue 14 in Madera County

Officials in Madera County reported a car crash with injuries on Avenue 14 on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 12:00 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue 14 and Highway 41, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Car Crash on Avenue...
MADERA COUNTY, CA

