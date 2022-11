On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to the Dean of Oakland Schools Technical Campus Northeast, Paul Galbenski about pre-apprenticeship programs though OSTC, as well as the many ways that they help prepare students for successful career paths in the skilled trades! Additionally, “The Brown Report’s” Jason Brown joins the show to talk about how investors and traders can leverage the stock market and the current state of the economy to improve their retirement planning and weather the storm of the current economic woes. Plus, Leslie Hoskins and Christina Hepner from Leader Dogs for the Blind talk about the organization’s illustrious history, as well as its nationwide work providing services for the blind, vision-impaired and other communities of people with disabilities from right here in Michigan!

OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO