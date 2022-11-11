Read full article on original website
Prominent Kailua Cook pine tree harvested to become Christmas centerpiece at Honolulu Hale
The Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration has its centerpiece. A massive 100-foot Cook pine tree was donated by a Kailua resident – to be displayed at Honolulu Hale. Prominent Kailua Cook pine tree harvested to become Christmas centerpiece at Honolulu Hale. The Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration has its...
Drain improvement projects set for locations in Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance is advising the public of construction work to perform storm drain improvements at various locations throughout the Chinatown/Downtown area. The project scope includes demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations,...
Hawaii ranks among last for early diagnosis of lung cancer, report shows
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 2022 State of Lung Cancer report reveals that Hawaii ranks last in the nation for early-stage diagnosis of lung cancer. The American Lung Association’s 5th annual report was released on Tuesday, Nov. 15. This is the second year in a row, Hawaii has ranked last in the nation for early diagnosis.
Iolani Palace to host weeklong birthday celebration for King David Kalakaua
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Iolani Palace is gearing up for a weeklong 186th birthday celebration for the last reigning monarch of the Kingdom of Hawaii, King David Kalakaua. His birthday is November 16, but festivities kick off on Saturday, November 12 with an online auction featuring handmade jewelry, gifts, dining experiences and more. The auction closes on November 19 with the last bid before 8:30 p.m.
Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday
The Oahu SPCA is helping pets receive some extra love this holiday season. And you can help by fostering a cat or dog over Thanksgiving, to give them a break from the kennel. Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday. The Oahu SPCA is helping pets...
Aiea community leaders issue statement supporting new Aloha Stadium plans
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association released a statement at Monday's board meeting supporting the new Aloha Stadium plans. The groups say they expect a redevelopment plan that combines state, city, community leaders, and private business to provide different services. These services will include an open-air concert venue, restaurants, sports medicine school, and affordable housing surrounding the area.
Public weighs in on proposed tuition hike across University of Hawaii system
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Administrators with the University of Hawaii on Tuesday heard the public's input on proposed tuition hikes that are planned for law and undergrad students. The phased plan suggests raising tuition rates by 2% for students at the William S. Richardson School of Law at the start of the 2024 academic year and undergrads at three of its universities in 2025.
"Preserve Your Family Stories on Video" | Free workshop hosted by local videographers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Every family has stories. And almost everybody has a smartphone. But most people don't realize they can use what they already have to preserve those precious stories. Teaching families the knowledge and skills to preserve their family stories is the idea behind a free workshop coming up...
Oahu residents could see higher electric bills starting in January 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Laura Yuen says she's barely home, but her electric bill has doubled over the past year. "It just it keeps going up and up and up," she said. "And I really haven't used that much more -- if not any more -- energy than last year."
Hawaii Medical Service Association invests $125,000 to support youth mental health initiatives statewide
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than a hundred thousand dollars is going towards battling the mental health crisis among Hawaii's youth. The Hawai'i Medical Service Association announced today $125,000 will go toward supporting several statewide initiatives and programs in response to the urgent need for mental health resources.
Kunia Road re-opened after crews douse brush fire in Central Oahu
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A brush fire shut down a large section of Kunia Road in Central Oahu on Monday. The road was re-opened just after 4:30 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the first call about the fire came in just before 2 p.m. The fire is believed to have started near Kunia Road and Kunia Drive.
Caring for the caregiver: National Family Caregivers month
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - November is National Family Caregivers Month and with Hawaii’s aging population, kupuna is looking to age in place, creating a role for a caregiver. Bonnie Castonguay, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer for Vivia by Ho'okele Home Care say the state has over 115,000 people providing...
Tuesday Weather: Trade winds, lingering showers, large surf
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered windward and mauka showers, Isolated showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
Honolulu Police open arson investigation in Kapolei mail drop box fire
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police department has opened an arson investigation after Honolulu firefighters extinguised a fire at a mailbox at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal...
Waikiki Business Improvement District seeing improvements in policing, crime prevention
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Officials at the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association said they are committed to help fight crime in the area. The non-profit organization funds the Honolulu Police Department annually and hopes these funds will help with sidewalk clean-up operations as well as pay for overtime to officers.
New members elected to Honolulu City Council could affect power dynamic
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four seats on Honolulu's city council were open in the election. Three of the people voted in are new to the council. KITV4's Diane Ako looks at how this might change the power dynamic in this nine-member council. Tyler Dos Santos Tam will be one of the...
Attempted murder investigation underway in Kahaluu
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a domestic violence incident in the Kahaluu area, Monday morning. HPD was called out on a reported aggravated assault in the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. Authorities shut down Lamaula Road at Wong’s Village due to the investigation.
Monday Evening Weather Forecast: November 14, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) –Passing trade wind showers tonight and in the morning. Big surf moves into Northwest shores Tuesday. Overnight, scattered trade wind showers focused windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies with lows upper 60s to near 70.
Driver dies days after rollover crash on H-1 Freeway near Kapolei
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu man who was critically injured in a single-car crash on the H1-Freeway near Kapolei last week died from his injuries on Sunday. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday on the eastbound H-1 Freeway, near the off-ramp to Kualakai Parkway.
Oahu man gets 20-year prison sentence in deadly 2017 DUI crash in Makaha
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man who was found guilty of manslaughter during a drunk driving incident in 2017 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Puletua Wilson, 29, was speeding on Farrington Highway in Makaha when he veered off the road and slammed into a parked truck, sending his vehicle airborne and onto the beach.
