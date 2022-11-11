ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Drain improvement projects set for locations in Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance is advising the public of construction work to perform storm drain improvements at various locations throughout the Chinatown/Downtown area. The project scope includes demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations,...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii ranks among last for early diagnosis of lung cancer, report shows

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 2022 State of Lung Cancer report reveals that Hawaii ranks last in the nation for early-stage diagnosis of lung cancer. The American Lung Association’s 5th annual report was released on Tuesday, Nov. 15. This is the second year in a row, Hawaii has ranked last in the nation for early diagnosis.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Iolani Palace to host weeklong birthday celebration for King David Kalakaua

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Iolani Palace is gearing up for a weeklong 186th birthday celebration for the last reigning monarch of the Kingdom of Hawaii, King David Kalakaua. His birthday is November 16, but festivities kick off on Saturday, November 12 with an online auction featuring handmade jewelry, gifts, dining experiences and more. The auction closes on November 19 with the last bid before 8:30 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday

The Oahu SPCA is helping pets receive some extra love this holiday season. And you can help by fostering a cat or dog over Thanksgiving, to give them a break from the kennel. Oahu SPCA looking for short-term pet foster families over Thanksgiving holiday. The Oahu SPCA is helping pets...
KITV.com

Aiea community leaders issue statement supporting new Aloha Stadium plans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association released a statement at Monday's board meeting supporting the new Aloha Stadium plans. The groups say they expect a redevelopment plan that combines state, city, community leaders, and private business to provide different services. These services will include an open-air concert venue, restaurants, sports medicine school, and affordable housing surrounding the area.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Public weighs in on proposed tuition hike across University of Hawaii system

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Administrators with the University of Hawaii on Tuesday heard the public's input on proposed tuition hikes that are planned for law and undergrad students. The phased plan suggests raising tuition rates by 2% for students at the William S. Richardson School of Law at the start of the 2024 academic year and undergrads at three of its universities in 2025.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kunia Road re-opened after crews douse brush fire in Central Oahu

HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A brush fire shut down a large section of Kunia Road in Central Oahu on Monday. The road was re-opened just after 4:30 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the first call about the fire came in just before 2 p.m. The fire is believed to have started near Kunia Road and Kunia Drive.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Caring for the caregiver: National Family Caregivers month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - November is National Family Caregivers Month and with Hawaii’s aging population, kupuna is looking to age in place, creating a role for a caregiver. Bonnie Castonguay, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer for Vivia by Ho'okele Home Care say the state has over 115,000 people providing...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Tuesday Weather: Trade winds, lingering showers, large surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated scattered showers. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered windward and mauka showers, Isolated showers leeward. Lows 64 to 69. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police open arson investigation in Kapolei mail drop box fire

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police department has opened an arson investigation after Honolulu firefighters extinguised a fire at a mailbox at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Attempted murder investigation underway in Kahaluu

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a domestic violence incident in the Kahaluu area, Monday morning. HPD was called out on a reported aggravated assault in the 47-600 block of Lamaula Road shortly before 9:45 a.m. Authorities shut down Lamaula Road at Wong’s Village due to the investigation.
KANEOHE, HI
KITV.com

Monday Evening Weather Forecast: November 14, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) –Passing trade wind showers tonight and in the morning. Big surf moves into Northwest shores Tuesday. Overnight, scattered trade wind showers focused windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies with lows upper 60s to near 70.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Driver dies days after rollover crash on H-1 Freeway near Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu man who was critically injured in a single-car crash on the H1-Freeway near Kapolei last week died from his injuries on Sunday. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday on the eastbound H-1 Freeway, near the off-ramp to Kualakai Parkway.
KAPOLEI, HI

