blockchain.news
Why FTX May Not be the Only Scapegoat in its Own Downfall?
The bankruptcy of FTX Derivatives Exchange, the once crypto behemoth valued at about $32 billion, has served as a reference point for many to look at and engage with the industry with extreme caution. Last week, FTX still appeared normal despite revelations about inconsistencies in the balance sheet of its...
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger says crypto is rife with fraud and delusion - and regulators should have banned it early on
Warren Buffett's right-hand man said investors are too eager to buy into the latest fad, and crypto's novelty meant regulators overlooked its dangers.
Home Depot tops expectations again, but sticks by outlook
ATLANTA (AP) — Home Depot easily topped expectations for both profit and revenue in the third quarter, but investors were spooked after the company stuck by projections it put out earlier this year. Shares of The Home Depot Inc. declined more than 2% before the market opened Tuesday. The Atlanta company earned $4.34 billion in the quarter, or $4.24 per share. That far exceeds the per-share projections of $4.11 on Wall Street, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research. Quarterly revenue of $38.87 billion also exceeded forecasts.
blockchain.news
HKSAR Suggests Regulatory Regime to Avoid Virtual Assets Market Meltdown
In response to the recent crash in the crypto market, the Financial Deputy Secretary of Hong Kong has published a blog suggesting a regulatory regime would effectively avoid crypto exchange crash scenario amid the so-called "crypto winter". Emphasizing transparency, the blog mentioned the use of regulations and how they can...
blockchain.news
FTX Exchange Foundation's Future Fund Team Dismissed
After condemning the exchange’s behaviour, the team behind FTX Future Fund, a project of the FTX Foundation, has now been dismissed. The team noted in a post on Effective Altruism Forum,. “We were shocked and immensely saddened to learn of the recent events at FTX. We are now unable...
blockchain.news
Multiple Crypto Exchanges Suffer from FTX’s Aftermath
The crash of bankruptcy triggered by crypto exchange FTX escalates to the rest of the crypto industry. A Huobi-related subsidiary is the latest victim. Citing “Failure to withdraw cryptocurrency assets from crypto exchange FTX”, Hong Kong-listed company New Huo Technology Limited (HKEX: 1611) announced inside information Monday that around $18.1 million worth of cryptocurrencies owned by its subsidiary Hbit Limited, are deposited in crypto exchange FTX, according to the latest announcement published on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Stock.
blockchain.news
Galois Capital Declares Half of its Funds is Stuck with FTX
Galois Capital, a crypto hedge fund that deals in over-the-counter trading has announced that almost half of its capital is trapped in FTX. According to a Reuters news report, Kevin Zhou a Co-founder of Galois stated that the trapped fund is estimated at $100 million even though the company had initially pulled out some funds from the crypto exchange. He wrote to investors that he is deeply sorry about the situation as they didn’t see the 3AC situation coming. He added that it could take Galois a few years before it will recover from its present ordeal.
blockchain.news
Elon Musk Weighs in on Sam Bankman-Fried Post FTX Meltdown
The fallout of FTX, a crypto exchange platform has brought about turmoil in the blockchain industry. Key industry experts and analyst have given their opinion on what they think resulted in the company's liquidity issues and what they think about the CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried before and after the company’s crisis. Bankman-Fried has been alleged to have mishandled customers' funds and is currently facing an investigation from regulatory agencies in the United States.
blockchain.news
Huobi Reveals its Holdings to be $3.5B in Hot and Cold Wallets
The tension that arose in the crypto space due to the fallout of the FTX exchange has brought about the need for crypto exchange platforms to become transparent as regards their financial position. Huobi, a crypto exchange based in Seychelles has revealed its assets in a bid to foster transparency...
blockchain.news
Wrapped Tokens Issued by FTX or Alameda Slumps, No Longer Redeemable
Following the filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy from FTX, the wrapped tokens issued by the crypto exchange or its sister trading shop Alameda Research have now undergone a price decline. According to data from Coingecko, Wrapped bitcoin on Sollet is down by over 60% in the past 24 hours, falling from...
blockchain.news
Kraken Freezes All FTX Group Linked Accounts
Kraken Exchange has announced that accounts belonging to FTX, Alameda Research, and their executives have been frozen after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States. According to a tweet from Kraken, it decided to freeze those accounts in order to safeguard creditors of FTX, Alameda Research and their...
