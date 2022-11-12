Golden Valley High School student honors veterans through his trumpet
One student in the North Valley is honoring veterans in a powerful way through his music. Johnny Rogel-Gonzalez played "Taps" at the Razzari Auto Centers ice skating rink in Atwater this morning. The 18-year-old is a senior at Golden Valley High School in Merced and is also the band's drum major. He's been playing the trumpet since the 6th grade. His uncle is a veteran who collaborated with the non-profit "Old Town Atwater" for this touching tribute. Rogel-Gonzalez has dreams of one day playing in the United States Marine Band. He says he's thankful for the chance to share this musical salute on Veterans Day. "It's a very important day to a lot of people and I feel like it's something you have to really respect and honor," Rogel-Gonzalez says. Before this rendition of taps, Johnny played "Reveille" at 5 a.m. Friday- live on the Old Town Atwater Instagram page. It's the song traditionally used to wake up U.S. troops.
