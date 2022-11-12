ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Lehi, Timpview advance to 5A state championship

By Dana Greene
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Just like in 6A, the top two seeds in the 5A high school football playoffs will play for the state championship.

Lehi and Timpview both won their semifinal games at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday and will play for the title next week.

The undefeated Pioneers handed Stansbury its only loss of the season with a blowout win in the first semifinal of the day, 42-0. This is the 7th shutout of the season for Lehi.

Jackson Brousseau threw four touchdowns, two to Makafefie Havea, while Carson Gonzalez rushed for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns, as the defending 5A champions rolled to the win.

“We just prepared well,” said Brousseau, who completed 17 of 29 passes. “We practiced hard the whole week. The team played hard. The offensive line played great, the defense played out of their minds. We just played well as a team and did our jobs.”

Stansbury came into the game averaging 51 points per game, but the Pioneers forced three turnoevers and held the Stallions to just 128 total yards.

Lehi had to rally in the final minutes last week against Box Elder, but this one was decided early.

“It was a great game, ” said Kadiyon Sweat, who had two interceptions and scored a rushing touchdown. “It took a lot of preparation. Last week, we didn’t have our best game. We weren’t firing on all cylinders. We got in the film room for hours this week. Every single one of our guys were held accountable. We all watched film, studied really hard, and I feel like it paid off.”

Lehi will square off with Timpview for the 5A championship next week. The Thunderbirds knocked off Region 8 rival Orem for the second time this season, 48-31.

Micah Beckstead rushed for 188 yards and had four total touchdowns, while Quezan Villa had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and a kick return for score for the Thunderbirds.

“This is a rivalry and anything can happen,” said Timpview head coach Donny Atuaia. “We live so close to Orem, and lot of us as coaches have coached them. It was fun to see our kids adjust to the way that we wanted them too.”

After falling behind 7-0, Timpview took a 14-10 lead into the half on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Heleman Casuga to Villa, and a 25-yard TD run by Beckstead.

Timpview extended its lead in the the third quarter, as Beckstead scored from 42 and 20 yards out to give the Thunderbirds a 28-10 lead.

Orem trimmed the lead to 28-17 when Lance Reynolds hit Eniasi Matina on 4th and goal from the 3-yard line. But on the enusing kickoff, Villa busted off a 92-yard kick return to give Timpview a comfortable lead.

“It’s surreal,” Beckstead said. “My team has been preparing for this moment. So it’s pretty good to see our work producing something.”

Casuga completed 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Reynolds had 237 yards passing for the Tigers for three touchdowns to go along with 87 yards rushing.

Timpview and Lehi will play for the 5A title next Friday at 2:30. The Pioneers defeated the Thunderbirds back on October 6th, 28-24.

