Read full article on original website
Related
Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half
Berkshire Hathaway first purchased this stock roughly 16 years ago.
US retail sales rose 1.3% last month, a sign of resilience
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans stepped up their spending at retailers, restaurants, and auto dealers last month, a sign of consumer resilience as the holiday shopping season begins amid painfully high inflation and rising interest rates. The government said Wednesday that retail sales rose 1.3% in October from September, up from a flat reading in September from August. The increase was led by car sales and higher gas prices. Still, excluding autos and gas, retail spending rose 0.9% last month. Even adjusting for inflation, spending increased at a solid pace. Prices rose 0.4% in October from September. Economists pointed to two likely factors behind the gain: Amazon held another Prime Day promotion last month, and California distributed inflation relief checks of up to $1,050. Steady job growth, rising wages, and higher savings after many people cut back on travel and entertainment during the pandemic have enabled surprisingly steady spending by consumers, particularly those with higher incomes.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
As a leader in payments processing, Mastercard should greatly benefit from the shift toward alternative payments.
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger defends the Fed's inflation fight - even if it causes a recession
Warren Buffett's right-hand man championed the Fed's pandemic stimulus, and said the US central bank looks like a mouse compared to the Bank of Japan.
Inflation: how to improve official predictions – by asking the public
The eagerly awaited autumn financial statement from UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt includes a key ingredient: a report from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on the predicted overall effects of the government’s policies on the economy. This is something the Liz Truss government studiously avoided producing, which played a part in triggering the dramatic market reaction to the September 2022 mini-budget.
masterinvestor.co.uk
Nightcap – Worth a Shot?
In these current times of macroeconomic gloom, it must be a hard task for Nightcap (LON:NGHT) to carry on building the UK’s leading bar group. The company was created during a distressed time for the hospitality industry, having endured the first Covid lockdown and well ahead of the national roll out of the vaccines.
Comments / 0