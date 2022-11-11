Read full article on original website
Everything Nick Saban Said Monday of Austin Peay Week
Live Updates from Saban's first official press conference of the week ahead of facing the Governors.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Meet the Christian County Colonels
PHOTOS – Meet the Christian County Colonels.
wcluradio.com
Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record
GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
WBKO
Local top ranked Amateur Boxer prepares for Boxing Championship and the 2024 Olympics
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you didn’t know by now, Bowling Green is home to the number one amateur middleweight boxer in the country. Ebenezer Griffith has slowly worked his way up the ranks in the world of boxing. “I remember the last time we talked, I was...
wilsonpost.com
Superspeedway’s June Cup race moves to prime time
GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars. NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.
theloganjournal.com
Thomas, Shirley Gene
Shirley Gene Thomas, 77, of Russellville passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Creekwood Place Nursing & Rehab in Russellville. Shirley was born Nov. 28, 1945, in Logan County to the late Herbert and Lena (Taylor) Thomas. Shirley loved the outdoors and was a member of Duncans Chapel Methodist Church.
whvoradio.com
Elkton Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash
An Elkton woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver Saleena Bolen lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
spectrumnews1.com
Checking in on Fountain Row, Bowling Green's downtown entertainment district
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Fountain Row Entertainment District in Bowling Green opened this summer. It allows people to walk around certain areas with their favorite alcoholic beverages. We checked in on how the district was doing roughly three months into operation. Around two in the afternoon, after the...
whvoradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
whopam.com
Greenville woman killed in single vehicle accident
A Greenville woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on KY 181 South in Greenville. It happened about 9:30 a.m. and Greenville police say 82-year old Bessie Milam of Greenville ran of off the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at...
WBKO
KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
Wintry mix this morning and a very cold weekend in Middle Tennessee
Very cold temperatures are expected this weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and the overall trend is showing cooler than average temps for the next 10+ days.
whopam.com
Trial postponed again for suspect in Oak Grove murder
Trial was postponed again Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The trial had been scheduled to begin Monday for James, but...
whopam.com
Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County
Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
WBKO
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating missing person cold case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is actively investigating a cold case from 2000. Peggy Sue Ashley was last seen in Scottsville, Kentucky in the early morning hours of July 29, 2000. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Ashley please contact the...
wkdzradio.com
I-24 Road Work in Christian County Could Be Completed by Thanksgiving
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says road work on I-24 near Oak Grove and the state line should be complete in the next two weeks. Final paving work is scheduled to begin Monday and be complete by next Friday. Off ramps at Exit 89 have been closed while the construction work has been taking place. Once the paving of I-24 eastbound is completed, tie-in work at Exit 89 will be completed.
WKRN
Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison
Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect. Metro Police are investigating their second officer-involved shooting in under 24 hours. Memorial held for Clarksville boy who died of malnutrition. On...
Kem reflects on career in public service
When Mike Kem retires at the end of the year, he’ll have served as Christian County’s clerk for 24 years. Some of his younger constituents might not know what Kem faced when he first took office — but I am old enough to remember that era in county government, and for that reason, I thought it was appropriate to take some time on Election Day to talk with him about his career in public service.
WBKO
Hopkinsville man gets life sentence for fatal collision that killed 1
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After a jury trial in Todd County Circuit, Billy Jo Faughn was found guilty of murder and DUI after a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road. Kentucky State Police Trooper, Hunter Carroll, investigated the crash back on July 29, 2020. He determined Faughn traveled 402 feet after leaving Blue and Gray Park Road before striking 71-year-old Sarah “Janie” Barrow and pushing her through the wall of a garage.
