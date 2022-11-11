ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

wcluradio.com

Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record

GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
GLASGOW, KY
wilsonpost.com

Superspeedway’s June Cup race moves to prime time

GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars. NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
theloganjournal.com

Thomas, Shirley Gene

Shirley Gene Thomas, 77, of Russellville passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Creekwood Place Nursing & Rehab in Russellville. Shirley was born Nov. 28, 1945, in Logan County to the late Herbert and Lena (Taylor) Thomas. Shirley loved the outdoors and was a member of Duncans Chapel Methodist Church.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Elkton Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash

An Elkton woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver Saleena Bolen lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash

A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire

A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Greenville woman killed in single vehicle accident

A Greenville woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on KY 181 South in Greenville. It happened about 9:30 a.m. and Greenville police say 82-year old Bessie Milam of Greenville ran of off the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at...
GREENVILLE, KY
WBKO

KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
FRANKLIN, KY
whopam.com

Trial postponed again for suspect in Oak Grove murder

Trial was postponed again Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The trial had been scheduled to begin Monday for James, but...
OAK GROVE, KY
whopam.com

Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County

Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

I-24 Road Work in Christian County Could Be Completed by Thanksgiving

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says road work on I-24 near Oak Grove and the state line should be complete in the next two weeks. Final paving work is scheduled to begin Monday and be complete by next Friday. Off ramps at Exit 89 have been closed while the construction work has been taking place. Once the paving of I-24 eastbound is completed, tie-in work at Exit 89 will be completed.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison

Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect. Metro Police are investigating their second officer-involved shooting in under 24 hours. Memorial held for Clarksville boy who died of malnutrition. On...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Kem reflects on career in public service

When Mike Kem retires at the end of the year, he’ll have served as Christian County’s clerk for 24 years. Some of his younger constituents might not know what Kem faced when he first took office — but I am old enough to remember that era in county government, and for that reason, I thought it was appropriate to take some time on Election Day to talk with him about his career in public service.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hopkinsville man gets life sentence for fatal collision that killed 1

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After a jury trial in Todd County Circuit, Billy Jo Faughn was found guilty of murder and DUI after a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road. Kentucky State Police Trooper, Hunter Carroll, investigated the crash back on July 29, 2020. He determined Faughn traveled 402 feet after leaving Blue and Gray Park Road before striking 71-year-old Sarah “Janie” Barrow and pushing her through the wall of a garage.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

