World leaders hold emergency meeting as 'Russian-made' missile kills two in Poland
World leaders gathering at the G20 summit in Bali are attempting to diffuse a potential escalation in the months-long Ukraine war after a "Russian-made" missile landed inside NATO-member Poland killing two people.
French MPs mull banning bullfighting
French MPs are set to begin debating a ban on bullfighting on Wednesday, with a vote due later this month that has enraged lovers of the blood sport in the south of the country. MPs will begin discussing draft legislation during a hearing of the parliament's law commission on Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
Haiti fears spike in cholera cases as fuel blockade lifts
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Cholera cases are overwhelming Haiti, and experts warn the situation could worsen now that the country is bustling following the end of a paralyzing fuel blockade that lasted two months. Dr. Jeanty Fils, a spokesman for Haiti’s Ministry of Health, told The Associated Press that people...
Columbia Missourian
AP source: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person told The Associated...
