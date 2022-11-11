ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

French MPs mull banning bullfighting

French MPs are set to begin debating a ban on bullfighting on Wednesday, with a vote due later this month that has enraged lovers of the blood sport in the south of the country. MPs will begin discussing draft legislation during a hearing of the parliament's law commission on Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian

Haiti fears spike in cholera cases as fuel blockade lifts

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Cholera cases are overwhelming Haiti, and experts warn the situation could worsen now that the country is bustling following the end of a paralyzing fuel blockade that lasted two months. Dr. Jeanty Fils, a spokesman for Haiti’s Ministry of Health, told The Associated Press that people...
Columbia Missourian

AP source: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person told The Associated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy