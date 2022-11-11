Read full article on original website
Names released in Friday’s fatal head-on crash west of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities have identified the two victims in Friday’s fatal crash west of Sioux Falls. Preliminary crash information indicates that a Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and entered the median,...
DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety identified the two people who died Friday afternoon in a three-car crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the DPS report, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on I-90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control, and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
Authorities respond to incident in central part of city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
Centerville, S.D., man identified as victim of fiery fatal crash south of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Authorities say that 69-year-old Jerry Null was northbound on Interstate 29 in a Subaru Outback when he left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound semi.
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
Fire damages truck and tools
Madison and Chester firefighters responded to a call Monday morning of a truck fire in the southern part of Lake County. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the call came in just after 7:00 Monday morning for a truck fire at the intersection of Highway 19 and 244th Street. He said that the vehicle was a 2019 Freightliner with a cube box full of tools, and the fire had started in the back of the truck in the cargo area near a heater. Minnaert said there was substantial damage to both the truck and the inventory in it. He said that Madison had three and Chester had one truck at the scene, where they were for around an hour. Minnaert said that the truck’s driver was from Tea and was enroute to Madison at the time that the fire broke out.
South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
Person of interest in disappearance of Aberdeen man may be in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Aberdeen Police Department says that a person of interest in the disappearance of an Aberdeen man may be hiding out in Sioux Falls. In a press release, the department says that 36-year-old Joshua Ortley is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Simon Deng.
Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
Man arrested in Brookings after burglary and standoff
Brookings police arrest a Sioux Falls man caught in the act of burglarizing a residence. Detective Adam Smith says it happened shortly after 7:00 pm on November 10 on the 700 block of 7th Avenue. Smith says they were alerted to a burglary in progress. Police arrived to find the...
Arctic front arrives on Thursday; Temperatures remain cold
The cold air remains the big weather story this week along with rounds of snow that continue to move through KELOLAND. You can clearly see the snow falling in Deadwood. We also have slick road conditions in Sturgis. Our Wall radar continues to track the snow as Winter Weather Advisories...
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a young robbery suspect turned himself in shortly after officers released surveillance footage of the crime. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Monday, Nov. 7, around 5:30 a.m., a man went into a gas station in southwest Sioux Falls displayed a gun, and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.
Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Highway Patrol, westbound lanes on I-90 are closed due to a multiple-car fatal crash. Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
