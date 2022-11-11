ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

kelo.com

Names released in Friday’s fatal head-on crash west of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities have identified the two victims in Friday’s fatal crash west of Sioux Falls. Preliminary crash information indicates that a Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and entered the median,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety identified the two people who died Friday afternoon in a three-car crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the DPS report, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on I-90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control, and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to incident in central part of city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Fire damages truck and tools

Madison and Chester firefighters responded to a call Monday morning of a truck fire in the southern part of Lake County. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the call came in just after 7:00 Monday morning for a truck fire at the intersection of Highway 19 and 244th Street. He said that the vehicle was a 2019 Freightliner with a cube box full of tools, and the fire had started in the back of the truck in the cargo area near a heater. Minnaert said there was substantial damage to both the truck and the inventory in it. He said that Madison had three and Chester had one truck at the scene, where they were for around an hour. Minnaert said that the truck’s driver was from Tea and was enroute to Madison at the time that the fire broke out.
MADISON, SD
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
STANTON, NE
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop

ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
RAPID CITY, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Man arrested in Brookings after burglary and standoff

Brookings police arrest a Sioux Falls man caught in the act of burglarizing a residence. Detective Adam Smith says it happened shortly after 7:00 pm on November 10 on the 700 block of 7th Avenue. Smith says they were alerted to a burglary in progress. Police arrived to find the...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arctic front arrives on Thursday; Temperatures remain cold

The cold air remains the big weather story this week along with rounds of snow that continue to move through KELOLAND. You can clearly see the snow falling in Deadwood. We also have slick road conditions in Sturgis. Our Wall radar continues to track the snow as Winter Weather Advisories...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a young robbery suspect turned himself in shortly after officers released surveillance footage of the crime. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Monday, Nov. 7, around 5:30 a.m., a man went into a gas station in southwest Sioux Falls displayed a gun, and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
HOWARD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Highway Patrol, westbound lanes on I-90 are closed due to a multiple-car fatal crash. Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”

This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

