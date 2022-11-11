Franklin, the seventh largest BAYC holder, is being accused by NFT Twitter of manipulating the Bored Ape NFT floor price. Here are some reasons behind the accusations. According to @sgsand1, Franklin listed his apes close to the floor price. Four of these sold. However, this caused people to panic and undercut him, driving the floor price down. The downward pressure on the Bored Ape NFT floor price triggered a significant amount of BenDAO liquidations. It is safe to say that this led to even more panic among the BAYC community. To explain the situation, users took to Twitter.

10 HOURS AGO