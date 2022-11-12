ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

LHSAA Playoffs=

Bi-District=

Division I Non-Select=

Benton 41, Ponchatoula 7

Denham Springs 39, Covington 6

Dutchtown 42, Parkway 8

East Ascension 37, West Ouachita 0

East St. John 29, Walker 28

Haughton 36, Airline 26

Northshore 21, Salmen 14

Ouachita Parish 35, Hahnville 21

Slidell 55, Hammond 22

West Monroe 45, Chalmette 6

Westgate 35, Belle Chasse 14

Zachary 42, St. Amant 7

Division I Select=

Acadiana 70, Riverdale 0

Alexandria 42, McKinley 0

Brother Martin 45, Woodlawn (BR) 20

Captain Shreve 36, Tioga 27

Jesuit 45, Huntington 9

Rummel 31, Ehret 24

Saint Paul’s 24, Holy Cross 21

Scotlandville 43, East Jefferson 0

Division II Non-Select=

Abbeville 36, Brusly 14

Breaux Bridge 21, Carroll 17

Cecilia 35, Franklinton 28

Church Point 62, RHS 43

Erath 34, Eunice 30

Iota 28, Northwest 0

Jennings 28, Plaquemine 25

Lakeshore 27, Albany 8

Leesville 42, Pearl River 14

Lutcher 42, Wossman 12

North Vermilion 35, Franklin Parish 28, 2OT

Division II Select=

Carver 15, Booker T. Washington 8

Evangel Christian Academy 60, Istrouma 0

Hannan 34, Kenner Discovery 20

Helen Cox 24, St. Michael 21

McDonogh #35 28, Peabody 24

St. Louis 23, Northside 0

Vandebilt Catholic def. Landry/Walker, forfeit

Division III Non-Select=

Amite 54, Rayville 0

Avoyelles 60, Lakeside 0

Berwick 38, Sumner 26

Jena 26, Mansfield 8

Loreauville 50, Vidalia 6

Patterson 44, Port Allen 28

Richwood 12, Caldwell Parish 8

Rosepine 34, Red River 6

St. Helena 29, South Plaquemines 20

Sterlington 37, Baker 0

Westlake 26, Pine 24

Winnfield 27, Mamou 0

Division III Select=

Ascension Episcopal 43, Patrick Taylor 0

Country Day 34, Green Oaks 12

Lake Charles College Prep 26, New Iberia Catholic 7

Loyola Prep 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Northlake Christian 40, Houma Christian 7

Parkview Baptist 31, Holy Savior Menard 0

S. B. Wright 28, D’Arbonne Woods 21

Division IV Non-Select=

Arcadia 26, Lake Arthur 0

Delhi 34, Jeanerette 6

East Feliciana 48, Elton 0

General Trass (Lake Providence) 56, East Beauregard 46

Grand Lake 41, LaSalle 20

Haynesville 44, East Iberville 6

Logansport 36, Jonesboro-Hodge 6

Oak Grove 52, Centerville 8

Oakdale 30, Franklin 20

Oberlin 50, Gueydan 26

Welsh 44, Varnado 8

White Castle 44, Delcambre 21

Division IV Select=

Ascension Catholic 49, Lincoln Preparatory School 6

Cedar Creek 30, Slaughter 0

Delhi Charter 40, St. John 0

Hanson Memorial 48, Delta Charter 46

Opelousas Catholic 54, St. Edmund Catholic 20

Pointe Coupee Catholic 50, Central Private 6

Sacred Heart 32, Covenant Christian Academy 8

Southern Lab 66, River Oaks 7

MAIS Playoffs=

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Tallulah 52, Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 30

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Oak Forest 45, Heritage Academy, Miss. 33

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

