Bali attracts its fair share of travelers looking for a slice of heaven on earth. Now Sotheby’s is offering one very well-heeled buyer a chance to own their own tropical paradise. The Widi Reserve—a 780,000-acre marine-protected archipelago—is looking for a new eco-friendly owner, as it heads to auction next month. Located in the heart of the Coral Triangle, the offering consists of over 100 uninhabited islands with 25,000 acres of dense rainforest, blue lagoons and pristine white beaches. The island chain is one of the most intact coral atoll ecosystems left in the world and home to 600 documented...

2 DAYS AGO