ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
NASDAQ

Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down

The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
kitco.com

Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print

U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
NASDAQ

Why This Obscure Inflation Gauge Has Stock Markets Soaring

The stock market is posting solid gains on Tuesday, with those portions of the market that got hit the hardest seeing some of the biggest gains in response. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained more than 2% near midday, while gains of closer to 1% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) showed broad-based support.
NASDAQ

5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023

This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver amid optimistic inflation data, geopolitical tension

Fresh geopolitical tension put a halt to a significant stock rally on Wall Street Tuesday, as investors assessed reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) pared early morning gains, ticking slightly higher by 0.2% during midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped by 0.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also lost some early gains but remained up 0.7% in the afternoon.
The Associated Press

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains

Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The S&P 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher. More than 90% of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose. Technology stocks, retailers and health care companies powered a big share of the rally. Oracle rose 5%, Home Depot added 2.3% and Pfizer rose 4.8%. Social media companies fell broadly after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak forecast and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. Snap slumped 28.1% and Twitter shed 4.9%.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rally hits near-term crescendo on soft US PPI

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The dollar index firmed on Tuesday, rallying back sharply from a three-month low as risk sentiment deteriorated rapidly late in the session after Russia-Ukraine concerns vaulted back to the forefront of investors' worries. A senior U.S. intelligence official said Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two...
NASDAQ

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes, latest Russia jitters

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while reports around Russian missiles killing two people in Poland led to some demand for safe-haven assets. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= held its ground...

Comments / 0

Community Policy