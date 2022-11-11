Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
Stocks are in the process of bottoming and the Fed won't raise rates as far as Powell suggested, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
Stocks are bottoming out, and the Fed could soon pause its aggressive rate hikes, market veteran Ed Yardeni said. Despite hawkish comments from Powell, Yardeni said he expects other Fed officials to push back on that stance. That could mean stocks are approaching a low, since investors have already priced...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
kitco.com
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
NASDAQ
Why This Obscure Inflation Gauge Has Stock Markets Soaring
The stock market is posting solid gains on Tuesday, with those portions of the market that got hit the hardest seeing some of the biggest gains in response. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained more than 2% near midday, while gains of closer to 1% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) showed broad-based support.
Investors cheering the CPI-fueled rally are set to run into the reality of an incoming recession as the Fed overdoes it with rate hikes, BlackRock says
Investors feeling good about the latest stock rally will soon be confronted with the reality of a recession, BlackRock said. It pointed to the still-tight labor market, which will push the Fed to overtighten the economy. "Surging stocks show markets believe hopes of a soft-landing by the Fed to be...
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver amid optimistic inflation data, geopolitical tension
Fresh geopolitical tension put a halt to a significant stock rally on Wall Street Tuesday, as investors assessed reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) pared early morning gains, ticking slightly higher by 0.2% during midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped by 0.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also lost some early gains but remained up 0.7% in the afternoon.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains
Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The S&P 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher. More than 90% of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose. Technology stocks, retailers and health care companies powered a big share of the rally. Oracle rose 5%, Home Depot added 2.3% and Pfizer rose 4.8%. Social media companies fell broadly after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak forecast and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. Snap slumped 28.1% and Twitter shed 4.9%.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rally hits near-term crescendo on soft US PPI
Nov 15 (Reuters) - The dollar index firmed on Tuesday, rallying back sharply from a three-month low as risk sentiment deteriorated rapidly late in the session after Russia-Ukraine concerns vaulted back to the forefront of investors' worries. A senior U.S. intelligence official said Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Turn Higher As Bulls Look To Extend Inflation-Sparked Rally
U.S. stocks turned higher Monday trading, while the dollar arrested its decline against a basket of its global peers and Treasury yields bumped higher, as investors looked to regroup from last week's rally and into the final stretch of the trading year. Stocks powered to their strongest five-day gain since...
NASDAQ
PRECIOUS-Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes, latest Russia jitters
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while reports around Russian missiles killing two people in Poland led to some demand for safe-haven assets. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= held its ground...
