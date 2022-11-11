Veterans Day is a time to remember the Americans who served our nation. These courageous servicemen and women represent the best of us. To honor the memory of one of those Americans, a local hometown hero, Roger Yencer Sr., a special ceremony was held last Saturday at the Halley-Allen Post dedication ceremony in Sonyea, NY. A former military veteran and American Legion member, Lance Corporal Roger Dale Yencer served two years and eight months and several operations during his time in Vietnam. He passed away in 2020. As most people who knew him can tell you, he was a true American hero.

SONYEA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO