A stirring display for Veterans Day with the Field of Honor (Steve Harrison photos and story)
If you have driven by the empty lot on Seneca Street in Hornell that was once Loons Cleaners years ago, it is usually empty. However, each November, that empty space gets transformed into something amazing. For several years, the St. Ann’s Academy creates a Field of Honor. It’s a chance...
Margaret W. Strittmather, 84, Belmont
Margaret W. Strittmather, 84, of Belmont died Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born on September 5, 1938 in Corning, NY to Clarence and Genevieve (Smith) Whalen. Peggy was a graduate of Belfast Central School and Hornell Business School. She retired from the Allegany County Courthouse as Deputy County Clerk after 37 years of service. She was a member of the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War (DOUV) and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and was an active member of St Mary’s Church in Belmont.
Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
Haverling falls in state finals to Irvington in OT
The Rams finish their season with a record of 22-1. Haverling falls in state finals to Irvington in OT. The Rams finish their season with a record of 22-1. Pennsylvania DEP asks that Lawrenceville be held …. Pennsylvania DEP asks that Lawrenceville be held in contempt, pay $2K fine. Federal...
Kucko’s Camera: Livingston County Veterans Monument
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to the Livingston County Veterans Monument in Groveland. Location
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
Lance Corporal Roger Dale Yencer, A True American Hero
Veterans Day is a time to remember the Americans who served our nation. These courageous servicemen and women represent the best of us. To honor the memory of one of those Americans, a local hometown hero, Roger Yencer Sr., a special ceremony was held last Saturday at the Halley-Allen Post dedication ceremony in Sonyea, NY. A former military veteran and American Legion member, Lance Corporal Roger Dale Yencer served two years and eight months and several operations during his time in Vietnam. He passed away in 2020. As most people who knew him can tell you, he was a true American hero.
Sport Business Club 3v3 Basketball League scores big with students
Sport Business Club 3v3 Basketball League founders. Back Row (L to R): Brandon Jocelyn, Marcus Lawson, Ben Pollack, Ben Reding, and Nathan Kruckow. Front Row (L to R): Mo Olasupo and Ryan Rosa. Not pictured: Jake Brotherton. ALFRED, NY, November 9, 2022 – Alfred State College students in the Sport...
Veronica S. Williamson-Malek 88, formerly of Rexville NY
Veronica S. Williamson-Malek, 88, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Eastside Living and Rehab Center. She was born in Whitesville, on July 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Vaughn David and Genevieve Lela (Dumbleton) Smith. On June 15, 1993 in Tallahassee, FL she married Matthew S. Malek, who predeceased her on November 15, 2017.
Kucko’s Camera: Gingerbread houses at the George Eastman Museum
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko takes his camera, and his sweet tooth, to the George Eastman Museum for a sneak peek at this year’s Sweet Creations gingerbread display.
Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown
Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
Support Offered for Those Grieving During the Holidays
From left are Glenn Frutiger, an elder at the United Church of Friendship; Anita Baird Jones, an Allegany Hope presenter; Pastor Kirk Kirch; and Casey Jones of Allegany Hope, who also will be a presenter of the sessions with his wife. A Friendship church and an Allegany County nonprofit Christian...
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Football Frenzy: Batavia wins thriller, Attica, O-A/E, Pembroke raise bricks
Blue Devils win second straight title on last-second touchdown
RPD: Man found dead on Industrial Street
Officers said they found an unidentified, deceased male approximately 30 years of age in a shelter.
Man dead after Elmira hit and run
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in the town of Horseheads, according to New York State Police. Police say that on November 11, at approximately 5:00 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a serious injury accident of a hit and run involving a car […]
Billy Strings Electrifies Rochester
Bursting onto the scene in 2017, Billy Strings has been selling out arenas big and small, bringing his bluegrass vibes to Rochester on November 9. Playing to a full house of denim, flannel, and tye-dye wearing fans, Strings and his ensemble gave the Blue Cross Arena a solid set of progressive roots-rock that went on for nearly three hours.
Man recovering from overnight shooting at Genesee Valley Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rochester police officers responded to Strong Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When police got there, they were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man from Henrietta suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His...
Bicyclist struck by car on Floral Avenue dies from injuries
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police announced Sunday that the bicyclist hit by a car while riding on Floral Avenue last week has passed away due to his injuries. The victim was identified as Carlette Crowe, a 59-year-old man from Ithaca. The crash took place late Monday evening, Nov. 7. The driver of the car that struck Crowe has not been identified, and police have said that no tickets or arrests have been made. The driver did stay at the scene after the crash, police said in their initial press release of the incident.
