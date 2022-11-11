ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Is Top Lithium Stock Albemarle a Buy After Reiterating Its Highly Profitable Outlook?

Shares of top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are up 19 % over the last one-year stretch, obliterating the 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Why? Thank the electric vehicle (EV) market, which has an insatiable appetite for lithium right now. Albemarle is rapidly scaling up its operations to try and feed the beast.
thedeadpixelssociety.com

CEWE reports third-quarter revenue up 14.3%

Oldenburg-based photo personalization leader CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA reported strong growth in all its business segments in the third quarter of 2022. In comparison with the previous year, group sales rose by 14.3%, to 151.4 million euros, compared to 132.4 million euros in the same period last year. Group EBIT also improved by 3.1 million euros to 1.1 million euros, up from -2.1 million euros last year.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
constructiondive.com

WSP posts rosy Q3 revenue and backlog, increases guidance

Engineering and design giant WSP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $95.4 million ($127.5 million CAD) for the third quarter, down 9% from the same period last year. The Montreal-based firm posted a revenue of $2.17 billion, up 9.3% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 — both beating analysts’ expectations, according to Seeking Alpha.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Zacks.com

Sunoco's (SUN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

SUN - Free Report) reported third-quarter earnings of 75 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line significantly decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.00 per unit. Total quarterly revenues of $6,594 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,575 million. The top line, however,...
NASDAQ

3 Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy This Month and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks have historically been powerful investments. Since 1973, dividend stocks outperformed the S&P 500 (9.6% average annual total return versus 8.2%), according to a study from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Among that dividend group, dividend growers performed even better and delivered a 10.7% average annual total return.
NASDAQ

Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 14, 2022 : TSN, ACM, XRAY, TSEM, MNDY, ROIV, TWKS, YOU, QFIN, FREY, OTLY, VRDN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 7.56 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ

AMR's Strong Dividend History Helps Get It To The Top 5

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) has been named as a Top 5 dividend paying metals and mining stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among metals and mining companies, AMR shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
freightwaves.com

Werner acquires ReedTMS Logistics in $112M deal

Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million. The transaction also included the acquisition of a small dedicated carrier. The purchase price includes a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 results. The deal was funded through Werner’s existing credit facilities, which...

