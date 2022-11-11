Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Is Top Lithium Stock Albemarle a Buy After Reiterating Its Highly Profitable Outlook?
Shares of top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are up 19 % over the last one-year stretch, obliterating the 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Why? Thank the electric vehicle (EV) market, which has an insatiable appetite for lithium right now. Albemarle is rapidly scaling up its operations to try and feed the beast.
thedeadpixelssociety.com
CEWE reports third-quarter revenue up 14.3%
Oldenburg-based photo personalization leader CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA reported strong growth in all its business segments in the third quarter of 2022. In comparison with the previous year, group sales rose by 14.3%, to 151.4 million euros, compared to 132.4 million euros in the same period last year. Group EBIT also improved by 3.1 million euros to 1.1 million euros, up from -2.1 million euros last year.
CNBC
Nio reports strong third-quarter revenue as it gears up for a big year-end production push
Nio reported a third-quarter loss that was much greater than a year ago, but revenue surged. Nio's gross margins have been squeezed by rising costs and lower sales of regulatory credits. Demand has been strong for its new ET5 sedan, and the company expects a record fourth quarter. Chinese electric...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
NASDAQ
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
This Beaten-Down Buffett Stock Is a Buying Opportunity
It strikes the balance between growth and profitability.
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer
The business isn't sexy, but it is highly reliable. Which is why income investors should love it and the stock's high yield.
Buy This Stock Before It's Crowned a Dividend King
This under-the-radar dividend stock is closing in on a major accomplishment.
These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now
These three businesses offer incredible upside over the long term and are trading well below their historical valuations.
constructiondive.com
WSP posts rosy Q3 revenue and backlog, increases guidance
Engineering and design giant WSP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $95.4 million ($127.5 million CAD) for the third quarter, down 9% from the same period last year. The Montreal-based firm posted a revenue of $2.17 billion, up 9.3% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 — both beating analysts’ expectations, according to Seeking Alpha.
Zacks.com
Sunoco's (SUN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SUN - Free Report) reported third-quarter earnings of 75 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line significantly decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.00 per unit. Total quarterly revenues of $6,594 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,575 million. The top line, however,...
Has This High-Yield Utility Become a Dividend Risk?
Dominion Energy just announced a strategic review. What does that mean for dividend investors in this largely regulated utility?
NASDAQ
3 Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy This Month and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks have historically been powerful investments. Since 1973, dividend stocks outperformed the S&P 500 (9.6% average annual total return versus 8.2%), according to a study from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Among that dividend group, dividend growers performed even better and delivered a 10.7% average annual total return.
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 14, 2022 : TSN, ACM, XRAY, TSEM, MNDY, ROIV, TWKS, YOU, QFIN, FREY, OTLY, VRDN
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSN is 7.56 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
AMR's Strong Dividend History Helps Get It To The Top 5
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) has been named as a Top 5 dividend paying metals and mining stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among metals and mining companies, AMR shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
freightwaves.com
Werner acquires ReedTMS Logistics in $112M deal
Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million. The transaction also included the acquisition of a small dedicated carrier. The purchase price includes a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 results. The deal was funded through Werner’s existing credit facilities, which...
